Danvers FH Katherine Purcell.JPG

Senior captain Katherine Purcell led Danvers this season with 12 goals and 20 points.

 Rose Raymond photo

GOALS

Player, School Goals

1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 46

2. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 16

3. Julia Graves, Masconomet 14

T4. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 13

T4. Grace Mullaney, Pingree 13

T4. Mia Shuman, Pingree 13

T7. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 12

T7. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 12

T9. Nina Husak, Pingree 11

T9. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 11

T9. Annie Smith, Pingree 11

T9. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 11

T13. Olivia Baran, Swampscott 10

T13. Meghan Collins, Pingree 10

T13. Marlee Flanagan, Ham-Wenham 10

T13. Noelle McLane, Beverly 10

T13. Bobbi Serino, Danvers 10

T13. Cami Traveis, Pingree 10

T19. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 9

T19. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 9

T19. Brooke Waters, Swampscott 9

ASSISTS

Player, School Asts.

1. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 16

2. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 14

3. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 12

T4.. Julia Graves, Masconomet 11

T4. Brooke Waters, Swampscott 11

T6. Sara Graves, Masconomet 10

T6. Grace Mullaney, Pingree 10

T6. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 10

9. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 9

T10. Kayleigh Cooke, Fenwick 8

T10. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 8

T10. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 8

T13. Alle Benchoff, Ham-Wenham 7

T13. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 7

T13. Peighton Ridge, Marblehead 7

T13. Lily Shea, Beverly 7

T13. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 7

T18. Meghan Collins, Pingree 6

T18. Brooke Davies, Beverly 6

POINTS

Player, School Pts.

1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 58

2. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 32

3. Julia Graves, Masconomet 25

4. Grace Mullaney, Pingree 23

T5. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 22

T5. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 22

T7. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 20

T7. Brooke Waters, Swamspcott 20

T9. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 17

T9. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 17

T11. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 16

T11. Meghan Collins, Pingree 16

T11. Sara Graves, Masconomet 16

T11. Mia Shuman, Pingree 16

T15. Marlee Flanagan, Ham-Wenham 14

T15. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 14

T15. Nina Husak, Pingree 14

T18. Olivia Baran, Swampscott 13

T18. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 13

T18. Annie Smith, Pingree 13

T18. Cami Traveis, Pingree 13

T18. Ava Vautour, Ham-Wenham 13

GOALIE STATS

Goalie, School W-L-T GAA Saves SHO

1. Grace McLaughlin, Danvers 4-0-1 0.10 8 4

2. Sadie Canelli, Pingree 21-2-1 0.71 132 15

3. Maddi Wayland, Masco. 18-1-3 0.73 67 11

4. Megan McGinnity, Danvers 10-3-2 0.73 65 6

5. Cece O’Connor, Swampscott 10-6-3 0.84 124 7

6. Amelia Massa, Beverly 6-8-1 0.84 107 4

7. Meg Donnelly, Fenwick 11-5-5 1.00 128 9

8. Maeve Clark, Ham-Wen 7-11-1 1.07 164 4

9. Abbie Allen, Ipswich 9-10-1 1.25 210 8

10. Gianna Digianfelice, Peabody 7-12-1 2.30 177 4

11. Maggie Beachesne, Marblehead 6-11-2 2.47 196 5

