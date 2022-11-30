GOALS
Player, School Goals
1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 46
2. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 16
3. Julia Graves, Masconomet 14
T4. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 13
T4. Grace Mullaney, Pingree 13
T4. Mia Shuman, Pingree 13
T7. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 12
T7. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 12
T9. Nina Husak, Pingree 11
T9. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 11
T9. Annie Smith, Pingree 11
T9. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 11
T13. Olivia Baran, Swampscott 10
T13. Meghan Collins, Pingree 10
T13. Marlee Flanagan, Ham-Wenham 10
T13. Noelle McLane, Beverly 10
T13. Bobbi Serino, Danvers 10
T13. Cami Traveis, Pingree 10
T19. Maddie Faragi, Fenwick 9
T19. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 9
T19. Brooke Waters, Swampscott 9
ASSISTS
Player, School Asts.
1. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 16
2. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 14
3. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 12
T4.. Julia Graves, Masconomet 11
T4. Brooke Waters, Swampscott 11
T6. Sara Graves, Masconomet 10
T6. Grace Mullaney, Pingree 10
T6. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 10
9. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 9
T10. Kayleigh Cooke, Fenwick 8
T10. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 8
T10. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 8
T13. Alle Benchoff, Ham-Wenham 7
T13. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 7
T13. Peighton Ridge, Marblehead 7
T13. Lily Shea, Beverly 7
T13. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 7
T18. Meghan Collins, Pingree 6
T18. Brooke Davies, Beverly 6
POINTS
Player, School Pts.
1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 58
2. Olivia Donahue, Pingree 32
3. Julia Graves, Masconomet 25
4. Grace Mullaney, Pingree 23
T5. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 22
T5. Rayne Millett, Fenwick 22
T7. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 20
T7. Brooke Waters, Swamspcott 20
T9. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 17
T9. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 17
T11. Greta Mowers, Masconomet 16
T11. Meghan Collins, Pingree 16
T11. Sara Graves, Masconomet 16
T11. Mia Shuman, Pingree 16
T15. Marlee Flanagan, Ham-Wenham 14
T15. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 14
T15. Nina Husak, Pingree 14
T18. Olivia Baran, Swampscott 13
T18. Zoe Elwell, Fenwick 13
T18. Annie Smith, Pingree 13
T18. Cami Traveis, Pingree 13
T18. Ava Vautour, Ham-Wenham 13
GOALIE STATS
Goalie, School W-L-T GAA Saves SHO
1. Grace McLaughlin, Danvers 4-0-1 0.10 8 4
2. Sadie Canelli, Pingree 21-2-1 0.71 132 15
3. Maddi Wayland, Masco. 18-1-3 0.73 67 11
4. Megan McGinnity, Danvers 10-3-2 0.73 65 6
5. Cece O’Connor, Swampscott 10-6-3 0.84 124 7
6. Amelia Massa, Beverly 6-8-1 0.84 107 4
7. Meg Donnelly, Fenwick 11-5-5 1.00 128 9
8. Maeve Clark, Ham-Wen 7-11-1 1.07 164 4
9. Abbie Allen, Ipswich 9-10-1 1.25 210 8
10. Gianna Digianfelice, Peabody 7-12-1 2.30 177 4
11. Maggie Beachesne, Marblehead 6-11-2 2.47 196 5