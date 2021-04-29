BEVERLY PANTHERS (3-4)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Jaichaun Jones 51 452 6

Jordan Irvine 29 264 2

Joey Loreti 62 258 3

Andre Sullivan 12 121 2

Danny Morency 23 75    0

Grant Eastin 9 35 0

Anthony Pasquarosa 4 29 0

Gavin Russo 1 14 0

Billy Adams 1 10 0

Jeremiah DeJesus 1 2 0

Manny Hernandez 1 2 0

Owen Keve 1 2 0

Marcelo Pinto 1 1 0

Ryan Martell 1 0 0

Zach Sparkman 1 (-2) 0

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Danny Morency 24 46 276 4 4

Anthony Pasquarosa 10 20 149 0 1 

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Owen Keve 7 131 1

Danny Morency 4 82 0

Jaichaun Jones 8 63 1

Jordan Irvine 4 41 1

Joe Gagnon 1 28 0

Joey Loreti 5 27 0

Anthony Pasquarosa 1 26 1

Zach Sparkman 1 12 0

Ryan Martell 2 9 0

Andre Sullivan 1 6 0

Scoring by quarter

Beverly 37 57 34 21 0 — 149

Opponent 14 31 29 36 3 — 113

BISHOP FENWICK CRUSADERS (6-0, CCL CHAMPIONS)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Tucker Destino 68 461 9

 Chrys Wilson 21 185 1

Jake Connolly 11 94 3

Steven Woods 6 71 1

Angel Martinez 10 60 3

Matt Juneau 2 21 0

Costa Beechin 4 16 0

Steven Bua 1 7 0  

Troy Irizarry 2 7 0

Jacob Vargas 2 4 1

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Chrys Wilson 53    80 912 12 2 

Steven Woods 9 11 159 3 0 

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Jake Connolly 21 410 8

Stefano Fabiano 17 295 4

Angel Martinez 17 290 2 

Pat Jacobs 3 49 1

Colby Browne 1 16 0

Tucker Destino 1 15 0 

Danny Richard 1 1 0 

Will Perillo 1 (-5) 0

Scoring by quarter

Bishop Fenwick 100 63 51 26 — 240

Opponent 16 0 7 6 — 29

DANVERS FALCONS (3-4)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Peter Rivera 29 234 2

Brad Wilichoski 48    210 5

James Carmilia 35 143 0

Owen Gasinowski 34 115 0

Colin Kelter 10 30 0

Max Gasinowski 7 18 0

Donovan Biersteker 5 9 0

Steve Reardon 2 6 0

Travis Voisine 17 (-2) 0

Darren McDermott 13 (-10) 0

  

Final Fall 2 football team-by-team stats

Brad Wilichoski's work in the Danvers High backfield saw him score a team-high five touchdowns on the ground.Jared Charney / Salem News

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Travis Voisine 24 55 267 2 4

Darren McDermott 25 42 172 0 1

Max Gasinowski 5 8 66 1 1

James Carmilia 1 1 40 0 0

Owen Gasinowski 1 1 26 1 0

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

James Carmilia 25 320 2

Colin Kelter 20 222 1

Aris Xerras 4 79 0

Max Gasinowski 2 37 0

Brad Wilichoski 2 12 0

Drew Gray 1 4 0

Donovan Biersteker 2 1 0

Scoring by quarter

Danvers 14 15 24 27 3 — 83

Opponent 37 32 33 20 — 122

ESSEX TECH HAWKS (1-6)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Devin Lebron 83 369 10

Rocco Schirippa 92 298 1

Shane Field 17 69 0

P.J. Norton 18 56 0

Luke Joyce 4 26 0

Harry Lynch 3 4 0

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Devin Lebron 61 121 984 9 10

Harry Lynch 2 3 23 0 1

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Jayce Dooley 35 663 7

John Mahar 11 173 2

Josh Berube 9 101 0

PJ Norton 3 40 0

Rocco Schirippa 3 21 0

Shane Field 1 9 0

Aidan Connelly 1 0 0

Scoring by quarter

Essex Tech 20 35 46 40 — 141

Opponent 52 91 37 36 — 222

HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS (2-4)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Carter Coffey 41 181 2

Marty Cooke 47 171 1

Cyrus Soleimani 13 72 0

John Mulvihill 15 52 1

John Ertel 5 42 0

Markus Nordin 9 25 1

James Day 1 9 0

Will Moroney 2 9 0

Ryan Monahan 2 6 0

Adam Green 1 3 0

Brayden Little 1 2 0

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Carter Coffey 55 87 707 7 3

Markus Nordin 17 39 302 3 0

John Ertel 8 21 74 0 0

Final Fall 2 football team-by-team stats

Kirk R. Williamson photoHamilton-Wenham's Ryan Monahan had a fantastic senior season, averaging seven catches and over 110 receiving yards per game to go with six touchdowns. 

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Ryan Monahan 42 681 6

Markus Nordin 10 124 2

Thomas Ring 7 96 2

Sean Collins 6 61 1

John Mulvihill 7 48 0

John Ertel 5 45 0

Marty Cooke 5 18 0

Zach Walles 1 10 0

Scoring by quarter

Hamilton-Wenham 14 54 27 7 — 110

Opponent 21 55 25 26    — 127

IPSWICH TIGERS (6-0, CAL BAKER CHAMPIONS)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Cole Terry 82 552 6

David Lonergan 42 277 3

Chase Huntley 20 266 2

Aiden Arnold 33 174 3

Malcolm MacDonald 10 99 0

Henry Wright 5 19 1

Zach McCormick 1 7 0

Rowan Silva 2 1 0

Joe Powis 1 0 0

Frank Cusack 1 (-1) 0

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Aidan Arnold 14 29 234    3 2

Cole Terry 1 1 32 1 0

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Justin Bruhm 7 142 2

Nikhil Walker 3 60 1

David Lonergan 3 22 0

Cole Terry 1 25 1

Malcolm MacDonald 1 17 0 

Scoring by quarter

Ipswich 40 53 42 36 — 171

Opponent 14 33 7 14 — 68

MARBLEHEAD MAGICIANS (7-0, NEC NORTH CHAMPIONS)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

George Percy 110 552 4

Connor Cronin 40 315 3

Josh Robertson 49 267 5

Miles Smith 3 14 0

Eli Feingold 2 4 0

Liam McIlroy 1 1 0

Miles O’Neill 1 (-2) 0

Mitch Corelle 1 (-6) 0

Final Fall 2 football team-by-team stats

Marblehead junior Josh Robertson threw for a North Shore best 1,230 yards and 17 touchdowns during the Fall 2 season while completing better than 73 percent of his passes for the unbeaten Northeastern Conference North champions.JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Josh Robertson 102 139 1,230 17 3

Miles O’Neil 0 1 0 0 0

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

James Doody 25 502 5

Connor Cronin 40 382 8

Godot Gaskins 10 102 1 

George Percy 8 79 1

Mitch Corelle 7 62 0

Mark Paquette 6 55 0

Miles Smith 5 40 1

Liam McIlroy 1 8 1

Scoring by quarter

Marblehead 63 93 46 41 — 233

Opponent 0 7 19 32 — 58

MASCONOMET CHIEFTAINS (2-4)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Mat Nadworny 37 216 3

Nick Ciampa 35 149 1

Greg Walker 21 103 0

Nick Cantalupo 20 77 0

Matt Richardson 31 58 0

Sam Nadworny 14 42 0

Zach Grande 7 22 0

Rich Guarino 3 12 0

Drew Howard 4 7 0

Trent Bunker 1 3 0

Luigi Nazzolo 1 0 0

Andrew Aylwin 1 (-7) 0

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Matt Richardson 57 109 660 7 5

Sam Ferrigno 0 1 0 0 0

Sam Nadworny 0 1 0 0 0

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Owen Barnett 12 164 1

Nick Cantalupo 7 79 1

Greg Walker 4 77 0

Sam Nadworny 8 76 2

Tyler McMahon 7 63 1

Corin Canada-Hunt 1 41 1

Jack Randall 1 38 0

Mat Nadworny 8 37 1

Keo Kiriakos 3 28 0

Zach Grande 2 26 0

Nick Ciampa 2 17 0

Andrew Alywin 2 14 0

Scoring by quarter

Masconomet     21 21 23 25 — 90

Opponent 14 43 15 35 — 107

PEABODY TANNERS (5-1)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Cam Cuzzi 45 201 1

Kyle Maglione 24 122 5

Jordan Thompkins 20 59 0

Shea Lynch 26 57 1

Nick Vecchio 10 44 0

Alan Paulino 8 39 0

Alex Silva 3 24 1

Jonathan Teixeira 3 24 1

Colin Ridley 2 7 0

Dante Olowu 3 4 0

Drew Lucas 2 3 0

Eli Batista 1 1 0

Dom Anesse 1 (-1) 0

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Shea Lynch 66 115 915 9 3 

Alex Silva 1 1 2 0 0

Jonathan Teixeira 1 1 1 0 0

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Brandon Pszenny 21    411 4

Eli Batista 17 186 1

Jonathan Teixeira 3 102     1

Jack O’Hara 3 52 0

Alan Paulino 8 51 0

Drew Lucas 2 48 2

Danny Barrett 5 45     0

Kyle Maglione 2 11 0

Nick Vecchio 4 9 1

Colin Ridley 2 3 0

Cam Cuzzi 1 (-2) 0 

Scoring by quarter

Peabody 17 52 27 37 — 130

Opponent 17 13 10 7 — 47

SALEM WITCHES (0-7)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Connor McRae 59 222 1

Michael Ready 22 66 0

Jesse Round 7 28 0

Corey Grimes 25 26 0

Jariel Del Valle 9 13 0

Alex Paulino 10 2 0

Jeandavis Cardenas 1 (-4) 0

Radhlen Pena 1 (-7) 0

  

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Corey Grimes 41 74 358 3 2

Michael Ready 34    69    254 0 4

  

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Jariel Del Valle 36 294 1

Jeandavis Cardenas 13 147 0

Luis Paulino 4 59 2

Conor McRae 5 35 0

Jayzel Pina 8 32 0

Jesse Round 4 27 0

Radhlen Pena 2 10 0

Milton Laureano 1 6 0

Patrick Boardway 1 2 0

Alex Paulino 1 0 0

Scoring by quarter

Salem 0 0 6 26 — 32

Opponent 97 75 69 15 — 256

ST. JOHN’S PREP EAGLES (3-4)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

James Guy 134 909 8

Ryan Grenier 26 161 4

Max Laplante 18 72 0

Stephon Patrick 2 50 0

Matt Mitchell 3 18 0

Victor Harrington 7 22 1

Jesse Ofurie 2 12 0

Jon Zion 4 5 0

Jack Perry 5 2 0 

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Jack Perry 52 90 657    5 2

Victor Harrington 34 80 576 6 3

Garrett Dunn 2 2 25 0 0

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Jackson Delaney 37 547 5

Jesse Ofurie 27 438 4

Grady McGowan 10 123 1

Stephon Patrick 11 118 1

Lucas Verier 2 22 0

Tyee Ambrosh 1 10 0

Scoring by quarter

St. John’s Prep 28 57 34 36 8 6 — 169

Opponent 35 37 21 67 8 8 — 166

SWAMPSCOTT BIG BLUE (3-1, NEC SOUTH CO-CHAMPIONS)

Rushing

Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD

Xaviah Bascon 32 153 1

Cam O’Brien 26 105 3

Jordan Cummings 4 38 1

Jordan Codispodi 3 22 0

Elijah Burns 2 5 0

Anthony Nichols 2 2 0

Passing

Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT

Cam O’Brien 39 73 528 8 5

Receiving

Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD

Cole Hamernick 8    143 4

Elijah Burns 8 131 3

Xaviah Bascon 11 118 1

Andrew Augustin 8 93 0

Nakanee Davis 3 30 0

Zach Marks 1 13 0

Scoring by quarter

Swampscott 41 41 27 2 — 111

Opponent 14 13 0 19    — 46

