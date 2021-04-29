Final Fall 2 football team-by-team stats

BEVERLY PANTHERS (3-4)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Jaichaun Jones 51 452 6
Jordan Irvine 29 264 2
Joey Loreti 62 258 3
Andre Sullivan 12 121 2
Danny Morency 23 75 0
Grant Eastin 9 35 0
Anthony Pasquarosa 4 29 0
Gavin Russo 1 14 0
Billy Adams 1 10 0
Jeremiah DeJesus 1 2 0
Manny Hernandez 1 2 0
Owen Keve 1 2 0
Marcelo Pinto 1 1 0
Ryan Martell 1 0 0
Zach Sparkman 1 (-2) 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Danny Morency 24 46 276 4 4
Anthony Pasquarosa 10 20 149 0 1
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Owen Keve 7 131 1
Danny Morency 4 82 0
Jaichaun Jones 8 63 1
Jordan Irvine 4 41 1
Joe Gagnon 1 28 0
Joey Loreti 5 27 0
Anthony Pasquarosa 1 26 1
Zach Sparkman 1 12 0
Ryan Martell 2 9 0
Andre Sullivan 1 6 0
Scoring by quarter
Beverly 37 57 34 21 0 — 149
Opponent 14 31 29 36 3 — 113
BISHOP FENWICK CRUSADERS (6-0, CCL CHAMPIONS)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Tucker Destino 68 461 9
Chrys Wilson 21 185 1
Jake Connolly 11 94 3
Steven Woods 6 71 1
Angel Martinez 10 60 3
Matt Juneau 2 21 0
Costa Beechin 4 16 0
Steven Bua 1 7 0
Troy Irizarry 2 7 0
Jacob Vargas 2 4 1
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Chrys Wilson 53 80 912 12 2
Steven Woods 9 11 159 3 0
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Jake Connolly 21 410 8
Stefano Fabiano 17 295 4
Angel Martinez 17 290 2
Pat Jacobs 3 49 1
Colby Browne 1 16 0
Tucker Destino 1 15 0
Danny Richard 1 1 0
Will Perillo 1 (-5) 0
Scoring by quarter
Bishop Fenwick 100 63 51 26 — 240
Opponent 16 0 7 6 — 29
DANVERS FALCONS (3-4)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Peter Rivera 29 234 2
Brad Wilichoski 48 210 5
James Carmilia 35 143 0
Owen Gasinowski 34 115 0
Colin Kelter 10 30 0
Max Gasinowski 7 18 0
Donovan Biersteker 5 9 0
Steve Reardon 2 6 0
Travis Voisine 17 (-2) 0
Darren McDermott 13 (-10) 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Travis Voisine 24 55 267 2 4
Darren McDermott 25 42 172 0 1
Max Gasinowski 5 8 66 1 1
James Carmilia 1 1 40 0 0
Owen Gasinowski 1 1 26 1 0
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
James Carmilia 25 320 2
Colin Kelter 20 222 1
Aris Xerras 4 79 0
Max Gasinowski 2 37 0
Brad Wilichoski 2 12 0
Drew Gray 1 4 0
Donovan Biersteker 2 1 0
Scoring by quarter
Danvers 14 15 24 27 3 — 83
Opponent 37 32 33 20 — 122
ESSEX TECH HAWKS (1-6)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Devin Lebron 83 369 10
Rocco Schirippa 92 298 1
Shane Field 17 69 0
P.J. Norton 18 56 0
Luke Joyce 4 26 0
Harry Lynch 3 4 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Devin Lebron 61 121 984 9 10
Harry Lynch 2 3 23 0 1
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Jayce Dooley 35 663 7
John Mahar 11 173 2
Josh Berube 9 101 0
PJ Norton 3 40 0
Rocco Schirippa 3 21 0
Shane Field 1 9 0
Aidan Connelly 1 0 0
Scoring by quarter
Essex Tech 20 35 46 40 — 141
Opponent 52 91 37 36 — 222
HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS (2-4)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Carter Coffey 41 181 2
Marty Cooke 47 171 1
Cyrus Soleimani 13 72 0
John Mulvihill 15 52 1
John Ertel 5 42 0
Markus Nordin 9 25 1
James Day 1 9 0
Will Moroney 2 9 0
Ryan Monahan 2 6 0
Adam Green 1 3 0
Brayden Little 1 2 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Carter Coffey 55 87 707 7 3
Markus Nordin 17 39 302 3 0
John Ertel 8 21 74 0 0
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Ryan Monahan 42 681 6
Markus Nordin 10 124 2
Thomas Ring 7 96 2
Sean Collins 6 61 1
John Mulvihill 7 48 0
John Ertel 5 45 0
Marty Cooke 5 18 0
Zach Walles 1 10 0
Scoring by quarter
Hamilton-Wenham 14 54 27 7 — 110
Opponent 21 55 25 26 — 127
IPSWICH TIGERS (6-0, CAL BAKER CHAMPIONS)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Cole Terry 82 552 6
David Lonergan 42 277 3
Chase Huntley 20 266 2
Aiden Arnold 33 174 3
Malcolm MacDonald 10 99 0
Henry Wright 5 19 1
Zach McCormick 1 7 0
Rowan Silva 2 1 0
Joe Powis 1 0 0
Frank Cusack 1 (-1) 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Aidan Arnold 14 29 234 3 2
Cole Terry 1 1 32 1 0
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Justin Bruhm 7 142 2
Nikhil Walker 3 60 1
David Lonergan 3 22 0
Cole Terry 1 25 1
Malcolm MacDonald 1 17 0
Scoring by quarter
Ipswich 40 53 42 36 — 171
Opponent 14 33 7 14 — 68
MARBLEHEAD MAGICIANS (7-0, NEC NORTH CHAMPIONS)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
George Percy 110 552 4
Connor Cronin 40 315 3
Josh Robertson 49 267 5
Miles Smith 3 14 0
Eli Feingold 2 4 0
Liam McIlroy 1 1 0
Miles O’Neill 1 (-2) 0
Mitch Corelle 1 (-6) 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Josh Robertson 102 139 1,230 17 3
Miles O’Neil 0 1 0 0 0
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
James Doody 25 502 5
Connor Cronin 40 382 8
Godot Gaskins 10 102 1
George Percy 8 79 1
Mitch Corelle 7 62 0
Mark Paquette 6 55 0
Miles Smith 5 40 1
Liam McIlroy 1 8 1
Scoring by quarter
Marblehead 63 93 46 41 — 233
Opponent 0 7 19 32 — 58
MASCONOMET CHIEFTAINS (2-4)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Mat Nadworny 37 216 3
Nick Ciampa 35 149 1
Greg Walker 21 103 0
Nick Cantalupo 20 77 0
Matt Richardson 31 58 0
Sam Nadworny 14 42 0
Zach Grande 7 22 0
Rich Guarino 3 12 0
Drew Howard 4 7 0
Trent Bunker 1 3 0
Luigi Nazzolo 1 0 0
Andrew Aylwin 1 (-7) 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Matt Richardson 57 109 660 7 5
Sam Ferrigno 0 1 0 0 0
Sam Nadworny 0 1 0 0 0
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Owen Barnett 12 164 1
Nick Cantalupo 7 79 1
Greg Walker 4 77 0
Sam Nadworny 8 76 2
Tyler McMahon 7 63 1
Corin Canada-Hunt 1 41 1
Jack Randall 1 38 0
Mat Nadworny 8 37 1
Keo Kiriakos 3 28 0
Zach Grande 2 26 0
Nick Ciampa 2 17 0
Andrew Alywin 2 14 0
Scoring by quarter
Masconomet 21 21 23 25 — 90
Opponent 14 43 15 35 — 107
PEABODY TANNERS (5-1)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Cam Cuzzi 45 201 1
Kyle Maglione 24 122 5
Jordan Thompkins 20 59 0
Shea Lynch 26 57 1
Nick Vecchio 10 44 0
Alan Paulino 8 39 0
Alex Silva 3 24 1
Jonathan Teixeira 3 24 1
Colin Ridley 2 7 0
Dante Olowu 3 4 0
Drew Lucas 2 3 0
Eli Batista 1 1 0
Dom Anesse 1 (-1) 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Shea Lynch 66 115 915 9 3
Alex Silva 1 1 2 0 0
Jonathan Teixeira 1 1 1 0 0
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Brandon Pszenny 21 411 4
Eli Batista 17 186 1
Jonathan Teixeira 3 102 1
Jack O’Hara 3 52 0
Alan Paulino 8 51 0
Drew Lucas 2 48 2
Danny Barrett 5 45 0
Kyle Maglione 2 11 0
Nick Vecchio 4 9 1
Colin Ridley 2 3 0
Cam Cuzzi 1 (-2) 0
Scoring by quarter
Peabody 17 52 27 37 — 130
Opponent 17 13 10 7 — 47
SALEM WITCHES (0-7)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Connor McRae 59 222 1
Michael Ready 22 66 0
Jesse Round 7 28 0
Corey Grimes 25 26 0
Jariel Del Valle 9 13 0
Alex Paulino 10 2 0
Jeandavis Cardenas 1 (-4) 0
Radhlen Pena 1 (-7) 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Corey Grimes 41 74 358 3 2
Michael Ready 34 69 254 0 4
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Jariel Del Valle 36 294 1
Jeandavis Cardenas 13 147 0
Luis Paulino 4 59 2
Conor McRae 5 35 0
Jayzel Pina 8 32 0
Jesse Round 4 27 0
Radhlen Pena 2 10 0
Milton Laureano 1 6 0
Patrick Boardway 1 2 0
Alex Paulino 1 0 0
Scoring by quarter
Salem 0 0 6 26 — 32
Opponent 97 75 69 15 — 256
ST. JOHN’S PREP EAGLES (3-4)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
James Guy 134 909 8
Ryan Grenier 26 161 4
Max Laplante 18 72 0
Stephon Patrick 2 50 0
Matt Mitchell 3 18 0
Victor Harrington 7 22 1
Jesse Ofurie 2 12 0
Jon Zion 4 5 0
Jack Perry 5 2 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Jack Perry 52 90 657 5 2
Victor Harrington 34 80 576 6 3
Garrett Dunn 2 2 25 0 0
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Jackson Delaney 37 547 5
Jesse Ofurie 27 438 4
Grady McGowan 10 123 1
Stephon Patrick 11 118 1
Lucas Verier 2 22 0
Tyee Ambrosh 1 10 0
Scoring by quarter
St. John’s Prep 28 57 34 36 8 6 — 169
Opponent 35 37 21 67 8 8 — 166
SWAMPSCOTT BIG BLUE (3-1, NEC SOUTH CO-CHAMPIONS)
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
Xaviah Bascon 32 153 1
Cam O’Brien 26 105 3
Jordan Cummings 4 38 1
Jordan Codispodi 3 22 0
Elijah Burns 2 5 0
Anthony Nichols 2 2 0
Passing
Player’s Name PC PA Yds. TD INT
Cam O’Brien 39 73 528 8 5
Receiving
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
Cole Hamernick 8 143 4
Elijah Burns 8 131 3
Xaviah Bascon 11 118 1
Andrew Augustin 8 93 0
Nakanee Davis 3 30 0
Zach Marks 1 13 0
Scoring by quarter
Swampscott 41 41 27 2 — 111
Opponent 14 13 0 19 — 46
