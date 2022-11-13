READING — When the Danvers field hockey team got off the bus at Reading High School Sunday for the Division 2 state quarterfinals and assembled on the field, head coach Kristen McCarthy gathered her players together, told them she had a surprise, and asked them to close their eyes.
Then she handed each of her Falcons a strip of grey fabric that she had cut up — to be specific, from a 2021 MIAA 2021 field hockey Final Four long sleeve T-shirt that was purchased last year and had been used to motivate her squad — to wear as ribbons in their hair.
Then the Blue-and-White went out and accomplished a feat the program hadn't achieved in 31 years.
Junior Bobby Serino's goal early in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner and goaltender Megan McGinnity made three saves to highlight a stellar team defensive effort as sixth seeded Danvers defused the host Rockets, 2-1, in a steady, cold rain.
"I think it couldn't have been more fitting," said Serino, talking about the headwear McCarthy gave her and her teammates. She also could've been describing the Falcons' comeback win, one that pushed them to 16-2-3 on the season.
Danvers has advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1991 (when, ironically, it defeated Reading 2-1 to capture the North sectional crown). The Falcons will head to Shrewsbury High School Wednesday to face No. 2 seed Nashoba (13-5-3) at 7 p.m. It will serve as the back half of a semifinal doubleheader as top seeded Masconomet, Danvers' Northeastern Conference neighbor, meets No. 4 Longmeadow in the early game (5 p.m.).
"It's surreal," a rain-soaked Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy said as her players celebrated with their family and friends after the contest. "Even with one quarter to go, I was like, 'This doesn't feel like real life'. It just feels unbelievable."
Third seeded Reading (15-3-3) scored first 12 minutes in when freshman Kendall Graves blasted a shot from just inside the circle through a maze of players and into the far corner of the Falcons' net.
The apparent tying goal by Danvers midway through the second quarter was waived off after it was ruled the shot had been struck from outside the circle. Undeterred, the Falcons kept pressing and got the equalizer three minutes later when Abby Sher picked up a loose ball that went off a Reading stick during a corner sequence and rapped it into the Rockets' net.
Senior forward Nyomi Baez came off the bench and played a key role during the corner, helping with the forward push for the ball to reach Sher stationed at the far post.
"I just hit it in; there wasn't much to it," said Sher, who had the game-winner in Danvers' 1-0 second round win over Somerset-Berkley.
"We knew even if (Reading) got ahead, we couldn't get down," added Sher, who now has six goals on the year. "We couldn't let that one goal get us down ... and we didn't."
McCarthy felt the disallowed goal actually worked to fire up her squad.
With a defense — Maddie Chase, Meghan McCowan, and captains Sadie and Sophie Papamechail in front of McGinnity — denying virtually every Reading chance to set up shop in the Falcons' end, the visitors kept up the pressure and cashed in when Serino scored off another corner just 2:35 into the third quarter. This sequence saw the ball squirt out to her away from the scrum out front, and she lofted a shot past goalkeeper Myles Lakin (8 saves) for her 10th goal. Sadie Papamechail earned the assist.
"Our rule is even if our corners don't go through, we have to win it back. That's just what we did," Serino said.
Junior Malana Moy and captains Katherine Purcell ("she's our rock in all forms of the word," said McCarthy) and Emma Wilichoski all had strong efforts for Danvers in the milestone triumph.
"This is exciting, but we have to keep working," said Sher. "We can't let ourselves get too far ahead."
"Everyone game is going to be a battle (from here on out) and harder than this one," added McCarthy.