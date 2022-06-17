A hugely popular running event that began 27 years ago is coming to an end on Wednesday, June 22 when the final Louise Rossetti 5K Road Race for Women will be held at Lynch Park in Beverly.
Many will never forget seeing Louise — who ran well into her 80’s — coming down the long driveway into Lynch Park to the finish line with a huge smile on her face. It was something the Saugus native loved doing and always received a big hand as she neared the end. Even when her knees wouldn’t allow her to run any longer, Rossetti continued to come to the park on race night to greet her many friends.
Rossetti, who had a lot of close family members in Beverly, passed away in 2014 at the age of 93. She left a legacy that had a positive influence on countless women, both young and old, who looked at what she was able to do for motivation.
The race wasn’t held the last two years because of the pandemic, and so many things have changed that it became apparent it was time to bring it to a close. Race director Jill Page met with the Rossetti family, and together they reached the decision to make this one be the last.
They’re hoping a big crowd comes out to make it a very memorable night.
“Costs have risen so much that it’s hard to put on a race for charity. Louise’s wonderful family is coming from across the country, as far away as Arizona to be here,” said Page. It’s bittersweet, but the right decision to make.”
The event was started by friends John Ayers, Mike Page, and Rich Tabbut to honor Rossetti, who rarely skipped a local race. They spoke to Louise about the charity she would like the race to benefit, and she said a scholarship established in her daughter Suzanne’s memory. Suzanne was only in her 20’s when she was tragically killed.
Rossetti began running when she was in her 50’s to cope with the stress suffered from losing her daughter.
The 5K also benefits Lynch Park Programs for children. Two new categories have been added, which are sure to be very popular: Mother-Daughter and Sister-Sister.
Many people have come back year after year, loving the fact it was a race for women only and for Louise, who spread joy to all.
‘’We want to go out with a good strong finish,” said Page. “Already we’ve had over 140 pre-entries between the race and fun walk. We hope to hit 200 for a great sendoff.
“Louise had such a bubbly, joyful personality people congregated to her. In the last years she did more of a walk/run, but she was so happy to cross that finish line to applause,” added Page. “She’s a legend around here, and we’re fortunate to have a loyal group of people who come every year to run in her memory.”
Page mentioned how the race has had “amazing sponsors” over the years, including New England Running Company, Todd’s Sporting Goods, Len Femino of Alexander and Femino, Orthopedics Plus, Mizuno, Rossetti Tax Services, Daily Printing, Desjardins Jewelry, Waters Edge Massage Therapy with Kelly Anderson, and Tread Tabata. She also thanked Bruce Doig, the Beverly Recreation Director, for his help staffing the park. “I can’t thank him enough for all he has done over the years,” she said, “and the North Shore Striders have also been loyal supporters throughout.”
The 1-mile Fun Walk starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the 5K following at 6:30 p.m.. Runners can register @www.raceroster.com or www.northshorestriders.com. For more information contact race director Jill Page at 978-927-4203.
On June 21 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. women can register at New England Running Company in Beverly. Anyone pre-registered can pick up their race packet during that time.
