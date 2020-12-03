GOALS

Name, School Goals

1. Kyle Joyce, Peabody 15

2. Jack Andrews, Bp. Fenwick 12

3. Carmine DiPietrantonio, Masco 9

4. Fernando Barranco, Swampscott 8

5. Faris Matraji, Pingree 6

5. George Henderson, Pingree 6

5. Sam Brockelman, Masco 6

5. Teo Berbic, Beverly 6

9. George Kessler, Essex Tech 5

9. Sean Santa Cruz, Essex Tech 5

9. Ryan Noci, Bp. Fenwick 6

9. Thomas Lisi, Danvers 5

9. Nick Braganca, Beverly 5

14. Evan Hannibal, St. John’s Prep 4

14. Keiron Murray, Fenwick 4

14. Vincent Palmer, Swampscott 4

14. Owen Siewert, St. John’s Prep 4

14. Spencer Butterworth, Masco 4

*Multiple players tied with three goals*

ASSISTS

Name, School Assists

1. Ryan Noci, Fenwick 9

2. Nick Braganca, Beverly 8

2. Sam Brockelman, Masco 8

4. Faris Matraji, Pingree 7

5. Carmine DiPietrantonio, Masco 6

5. Vincent Palmer, Swampscott 6

7. Chris Hollenbach, Swampscott 5

7. George Kessler, Essex Tech 5

7. Nick Sablone, Peabody 5

10. Jack Andrews, Fenwick 3

10. PJ Tsoutsouras, Essex Tech 3

10. George Henderson, Pingree 3

**multiple players tied with 2**

 

 

 

 

