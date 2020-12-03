GOALS
Name, School Goals
1. Kyle Joyce, Peabody 15
2. Jack Andrews, Bp. Fenwick 12
3. Carmine DiPietrantonio, Masco 9
4. Fernando Barranco, Swampscott 8
5. Faris Matraji, Pingree 6
5. George Henderson, Pingree 6
5. Sam Brockelman, Masco 6
5. Teo Berbic, Beverly 6
9. George Kessler, Essex Tech 5
9. Sean Santa Cruz, Essex Tech 5
9. Ryan Noci, Bp. Fenwick 6
9. Thomas Lisi, Danvers 5
9. Nick Braganca, Beverly 5
14. Evan Hannibal, St. John’s Prep 4
14. Keiron Murray, Fenwick 4
14. Vincent Palmer, Swampscott 4
14. Owen Siewert, St. John’s Prep 4
14. Spencer Butterworth, Masco 4
*Multiple players tied with three goals*
ASSISTS
Name, School Assists
1. Ryan Noci, Fenwick 9
2. Nick Braganca, Beverly 8
2. Sam Brockelman, Masco 8
4. Faris Matraji, Pingree 7
5. Carmine DiPietrantonio, Masco 6
5. Vincent Palmer, Swampscott 6
7. Chris Hollenbach, Swampscott 5
7. George Kessler, Essex Tech 5
7. Nick Sablone, Peabody 5
10. Jack Andrews, Fenwick 3
10. PJ Tsoutsouras, Essex Tech 3
10. George Henderson, Pingree 3
**multiple players tied with 2**
