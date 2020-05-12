Salem State University finished out its annual Vespy sports awards last week, with the prestigious President's Cup Awards going to men's basketball record setter Hakeem Animaushaun and tennis player Anastasia Startseva.
The Mike O'Keefe Award for outstanding service went to George Jacobson, who has been at Salem State for more than 50 years and recently retired as official basketball scorer, a role her served in for more than 40 years.
The Life Skills award for community contributions went to baseball player Madoc Fisher as well as three-sport standout Casie Curtin.
The John Galaris scholar-athlete awards went to Brandon Wolfe from the men's hockey team and Katie Brown from the women's soccer team, who each carried 3.92 grade point averages in addition to their success on the field and ice.
Peabody native Lucas Amaral was recognized for best play for a beautiful, bending goal he scored on the soccer pitch in a game against Wentworth in September.
