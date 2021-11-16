WOBURN — It's tough enough to contain one gifted scorer for the length of a playoff soccer game.
Stopping two with both the skills and the sixth sense to find each other anywhere in the attacking end of the field like Hamilton-Wenham's seniors Jane Maguire and Claire Nistl is all but impossible.
On a chilly Tuesday night in the Division 4 state semifinals, Maguire and Nistl scored goals two minutes apart midway through the second half to send the Generals by West Bridgewater, 3-1, at Woburn High's Connolly Field.
Now unbeaten in the last 17 games, Hamilton-Wenham (17-1-2) will seek its first state championship in girls soccer on Saturday at Lynn's Manning Field (noon) against top-seed Cohasset (16-2-2 after a 3-0 win over Millbury in Tuesday's other semifinal).
"It's kind of surreal that we're going to the finals. I can't even process it right now," said Maguire, the Cape Ann League MVP and Division 4 state Player of the Year.
West Bridgewater (19-3) had tied the game on Kylie Fuller's goal with 29 minutes left in the second half. Hamilton-Wenham had numerous set pieces fail to provide a goal, including eight corner kicks and four free kicks deep inside Wildcat territory.
If that was a recipe for frustration offensively, Nistl and Maguire didn't show it. Finally, with 18:33 to play, Nistl fired a cross over to Maguire for the go-ahead goal.
"Claire always finds me and I always find her," Maguire said. "It just works."
Only two minutes later, Nistl dribbled by the defense and finished to give H-W a two goal advantage and essentially punch the state finals ticket.
"I think the teams we played in the CAL prepared us for this kind of defense," said Nistl. "We couldn't let it get in our heads. We had to keep playing our game."
Keeper Sophia Roy made 10 saves for West Bridgewater, which tried to limit Hamilton's time and space. They got caught up in the feet a couple of times, leading to the fouls and free kicks, but the Generals' forwards and midfielders kept brushing themselves off and going back for more.
"Claire was getting demolished, but she's a fighter and she managed to fight harder and harder," said Generals coach Nancy Waddell. "Claire made some amazing moves and their keeper made some amazing saves. It took us a while to break through."
H-W's early goal was also a result of that physical defense and Nistl's relentless runs to the outside of the attacking. She was tripped running around a defender to draw a penalty kick with 18:50 left in the first half. Waddell called on senior Nora Gamber, and she sent a low shot to the left side of the cage for a 1-0 advantage.
"I try to look away from where I'm shooting but sometimes that doesn't work," said Gamber, an excellent defender who's been hitting her PK's in practice. "I was nervous, but I also knew what I wanted to do from practice, so I found my confidence."
West Bridgewater had scored more than 100 goals during the season and 17 in its three state playoff victories. The Wildcats showed the ability to stretch the H-W defense early, hitting a couple of home run passes for counter runs that led to scoring chances, one of which rocketed off the top bar.
The Generals defense, led by captains Jackie Chapdelaine and Libby Collins, Gamber and junior Chloe Gern, had to be patient and hang back to knock away those long passes.
"We knew West Bridgewater had a lot of firepower and we told the girls we were probably going to give a goal but to hang in there and keep working," Waddell said. "Jackie had to mark and Libby had to serve balls outside to relieve some of that pressure and they both did a great job."
Ahead 1-0 at halftime, the Generals threatened to extend the lead after the break but couldn't. Once Fuller knotted it up for the Wildcats, H-W brought even more pressure until they broke through.
"We execute with so much speed that once we hit that second gear, it's like we're good to go," said Nistl. "We're so excited to be going to the state final ... we've all worked so hard for this and we want to make sure it pays off."
Leah Coffey and Lily Mark both played well in the midfield for the Generals and Ella Schenker had some dangerous runs on Nistl's opposite wing.
Saturday's Division 4 state final will be Hamilton's first trip to the title game since 2005, when it lost on penalty kicks in Division 3. Their 17 wins are also the second most by an H-W team in the last 25 years.
"It's been amazing run," said Gamber. "This whole team works so hard and I'm really proud of them."