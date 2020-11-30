Finding available ice time for games, practices the biggest of a myriad of changes in boys high school hockey 

Senior defenseman Brian Taylor and the Danvers High hockey team is scheduled to take on Jaxon Thomas (5), Austin Bernard (11) and the Beverly Panthers on January 9 — at Larsen Rink in Winthrop. Because Bourque Arena at Endicott College in Beverly (the home rink for both Beverly and Danvers) isn't open because of the ongoing pandemic, the Panthers and Falcons have been forced to scramble to find other ice rinks to practice at and hold games on.Staff file photo/Ryan McBride