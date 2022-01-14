We’re at that point in the 2021-22 boys high school basketball campaign where teams are really starting to figure out their identity.
Most all of our local squads were active over the past week (a rare occurrence this winter), giving us plenty of material to dive into. Let’s take a deeper look at what went on in the North Shore hoops scene over the past seven days.
Bishop Fenwick (now 4-2) dropped the first of two battles against Catholic Central league power St. Mary’s Lynn on Wednesday night, but there was one visible positive to come out of the 64-45 setback: senior Nick Bowers. The athletic forward was tremendous in the loss, contributing a balanced stat line of 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. He was all over the court, imposing his will on both ends of the floor and doing everything he could to keep his team within striking distance.
With Jason Romans, Che Hanks and Mike Yentin largely carrying the offensive load for head coach Kevin Moran this season, it was great to see another Fenwick starter step up and take some of the burden off those three stars. Bowers’ strong play is an encouraging sign moving forward.
“Nick’s an athlete; he’s been with us for four years and is really starting to get a chance to come in and play,” Moran said of Bowers, whose older brother Jack was also a hooper at Fenwick. “Last year he didn’t get as much time as he probably wanted, (but) he’s really starting to come along and I think he’s a key for us. He can really add a different dimension for us.”
Moran also singled out the play of fellow starter Gianni Mercurio, who grabbed nine rebounds to go with six points.
Peabody senior forward Luke Roan scored a career-high 21 points to go with eight rebounds in the Tanners’ 70-46 win over Whittier Monday. Roan’s outburst shouldn’t come as much of a surprise; Peabody has gotten contributions from a number of different players en route to its impressive 6-2 record, and all six of those wins have come in succession. These came following back-to-back losses to open the season against Masconomet and a down-to-the-wire, 3-point setback to Beverly.
The Tanners will get a chance to see Masconomet again Friday night, hoping that their improvements on the offensive end will pay dividends. They’ve now scored at least 54 points in five of their last six games following a lackluster 32 point showing in their season opener. Look for captains Nick Soper and Colin Berube to continue their strong play along with guys like Shea Lynch, Danny Barrett and Anthony Forte.
It’s been a great stretch of basketball for Ipswich’s Ray Cuevas. The junior guard scored 25 points (with 4 triples) and dished out seven assists in a 71-60 win over Rockport last Thursday and followed that up with 22 points (including three 3-balls) in Tuesday’s 57-53 win over Pentucket.
Cuevas is now averaging 22.7 points and nearly four assists per game for the 3-4 Tigers, winners of two straight. His scoring average is up over seven points from last year’s 15.3 clip, and with 20 made threes already he’s well on his way to smashing his 36 3-pointers made a year ago.
What’s impressed me so much about head coach Tom Doyle‘s Salem High squad is the depth and balance within their lineup. Heading into Tuesday’s bout at Marblehead (a 60-56 win for the Witches), sharpshooter Angel Tejada had hit five triples in consecutive contests; the talented marksman was held scoreless against the Magicians, yet his team still didn’t miss a beat.
Treston Abreu — who started numerous games for Beverly High over the past two seasons before transferring home to Salem for his senior year — stepped up in a big way, scoring a game-high 27 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Darlin Santiago hit four triples on the evening, two of which came at the most opportune times in the fourth quarter, while Jack Doyle played arguably his most complete game of the season.
Bottom line: this is a Witches team that plays unselfish team basketball and can beat you in a variety of ways with a variety of players on any given night.
“He really did a nice job as a floor general (against Marblehead) and knocked down some open shots,” coach Doyle said of his son, Jack, who finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in Tuesday’s win. Doyle leads the Witches in assists with 4.2 per game.
“He got the ball to Treston at key times and used simple little ball fakes and head fakes effectively. He knew what he was doing and really controlled the tempo for us offensively.”
Freshman Brayson Green continues to impress as well, earning himself more and more minutes as the season rolls on. The athletic first-year swingman can score, but doesn’t necessarily have to in order to have an impact on the game. “He just creates problems, closes down passing lanes, blocks shots, rebounds ... (Marblehead) was definitely bigger than us and we tried to offset that with his length a little bit,” said Doyle.
Don’t be surprised to see more of Green moving forward, especially against some of the bigger teams in the Northeastern Conference. Still undefeated at 6-0, the Witches will travel to Swampscott Friday (7 p.m.).
Despite its loss to Salem, Marblehead is a team that’s certainly capable of making some noise in the NEC. The Magicians (3-3) have beaten Gloucester, Swampscott and Winthrop while dropping competitive games against Masconomet, Beverly and Salem.
They have shooters, the have length, and they have players who want to compete and grind on the defensive end.
Right now, the biggest thing holding them back is their inability to close out games and compete at the same level for a full 32 minutes. That was the case against Beverly and then against Salem; I fully expect that to change moving forward.
“We have to maintain our game plan the whole way and realize that we’re playing 32 minutes of basketball, not 27-28 minutes of basketball,” head coach Mike Giardi said. “We have to go all the way to the end.”
One positive coming out of the disappointing setback to Salem was the play of senior Lucas Mouthaan. A versatile athlete with the ability to score and create off the dribble, Mouthaan scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
“He had a tough game against Beverly but came back strong,” said Giardi, “so that was good to see.”
Marblehead returns to the court Friday night at home with a rematch against Gloucester.
At 3-6, Hamilton-Wenham finds itself under .500 for the first time since early in the 2019-2020 season. The Generals started that campaign at 1-5 before reeling off 13 straight wins and finishing at 14-7. I’m not necessarily predicting another lengthy win streak for head coach Mike DiMarino‘s group, but a positive turnaround and playoff push is certainly possible.
Of the Generals’ six losses, three of them have come by exactly three points (42-39 to Georgetown, 45-42 to Manchester Essex and 48-45 to Amesbury). They’ll have the chance to exact revenge against the latter two in the near future, facing off against the Hornets Friday (7 p.m.) and Amesbury a week later.
Despite the disappointing start, Hamilton-Wenham has gotten consistently strong play from senior Markus Nordin. He’s scored in double figures in all nine games, surpassing the 30-point mark twice. He’s currently averaging 18.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while knocking down a team-best 20 3-pointers.
Beverly continues to roll. The Panthers have now won six straight games after a season opening loss to St. Mary’s in an MIAA endowment game that doesn’t count towards its overall record.
In those six contests, the Orange-and-Black have outscored their opponents by a staggering 28.6 points per game. That includes a 90-44 drubbing of Saugus three nights ago as well as a 30-point win over Masconomet just before Christmas.
The Panthers offense has been rolling lately, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by head coach Matt Karakoudas.
“Regardless of the opponents, it’s been sharing the ball and really pushing it off a make or miss in transition,” said Karakoudas. “That’s our best offense, and we did a really nice job of that lately. We’ve been getting the ball down the floor and already attacking the basket before the team can set up a defense. The bench players also have played a large role in that, because they don’t skip a beat when replacing the starters.”
While the bench has stepped up, perhaps Beverly’s most consistent player has been Ryder Frost. The 6-foot-5 sophomore is averaging a team-best 15.7 points to go with 5.7 rebounds while fanning 15 3-pointers.
“He’s been playing at a high level for a sophomore. He has a lot of talent and is just scratching the surface of how good he can and will be,” Karakoudas said of Frost.
“Ryder is one of the best pure shooters in the state, not just the North Shore. We’re working with him to become a three-level scorer along with his rebounding and defense to make him a complete player.”
Karakoudas added that Frost is a “very hard worker and pays attention”.
“The future is extremely bright for him, and very scary if you’re an opponent of ours down the road,” he said.
Full Court Press is a high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News every Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
UPDATED POWER RANKINGS
1. Beverly (6-0)
2. Salem (6-0)
3. Peabody (6-2)
4. Masconomet (4-2)
5. Bishop Fenwick (4-2)