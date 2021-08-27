Life is all about choices, and anyone that's watched girls sports at Masconomet Regional over the last four years would attest that Morgan Bovardi should have no shortage of college sporting options.
One of the Chieftains' best all-around athletes, Bovardi excelled on the soccer field, basketball court and in lacrosse from the time she was a freshman until she graduated this past spring. She had a tendency to move like a whirling dervish, competing for every loose ball and marking every opponent with uncanny vigor. It wasn't a matter of if she'd play a sport in college, but which one.
This past week, Bovardi decided it would be soccer, one of her first loves, when she committed to play Division 1 ball at Sacred Heart. She'll start there for the Fall of 2022 after spending the next year as a post-graduate at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.
"If I had to choose, soccer has always been my favorite sport to play," she said. "I've been going through the recruiting process for soccer and basketball for a couple of years and ultimately decided soccer would be best for me."
The Pioneers, who play in the Northeast Conference, are getting a tremendously gifted scorer. Bovardi was named All-State by the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association three times in her career and racked up 73 goals and 94 points. She had 30 goals as a sophomore, scored 19 in 12 games as a junior before suffering a knee injury and potted 13 in only nine games in the COVID-19 shortened season last fall.
Though she gave up club soccer to maintain a well-rounded schedule with basketball and lacrosse, Bovardi has elite finesse skills and the ability to finish with either foot. At 5-foot-5, she matches up well physically for winning position in the box and can outmuscle as well as outrun defenders.
"I knew with not playing club that I'd have to attend more recruiting events and ID camps," said Bovardi, who hit a lot of camps this summer since most of last year's were cancelled or limited by the pandemic. "I went to the camps that seemed like the best fits for me and having a chance to work with the Sacred Heart coach at their camp helped me see it'd be a good fit for me."
A top-flight student who was Masconomet's nominee for this year's Salem News Student-Athlete Award, Bovardi was immediately impressed by what she saw on Sacred Heart's campus in Fairfield, Connecticut.
"I instantly fell in love," she said. "They recently built several new dorms, built a new soccer field, and a new building with a weight room and workout area, so there are a lot of new and up to date facilities. I'm also going in undecided for my major so knowing Sacred Heart has such a great variety of majors was attractive, too."
The Salem News Girls Basketball Player of the Year this past winter, Bovardi made 120 3-pointers in her hoops career and scored 689 points despite missing her entire junior year and having senior year shortened by COVID-19. This past lacrosse season, her first full and somewhat normal Chieftain season in almost 18 months, she notched 107 points and helped Masco to an undefeated regular season.
Tearing her ACL and having to rehab during the worst of the pandemic shutdowns was a challenge, as was missing so many of what should've been her comeback seasons. Overcoming all that, plus the recruiting restrictions in place last summer, to make her Division 1 dream come true makes the accomplishment that much sweeter.
"Most D1 athletes have to focus on a sport year round and I'm proud to have bene able to play all three sports in high school. I've enjoyed them since I was five or six years old and didn't want to give any up," Bovardi said. "It took a lot to overcome everything but I'm definitely proud to be playing at the highest level and I can definitely say being done with recruiting takes a huge weight off my shoulders."
Now, the well-rounded Bovardi will get another chance to play all three sports at the highly competitive prep school level at Brewster. That's another experience she's looking forward to. She's also grateful for all the support from her family and coaches over the last four years.
"I'm super excited. The last two years, I haven't had a chance to play a full season in anything so I think the extra year will be very beneficial for helping me improve my game and get stronger," she said.
