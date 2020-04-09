The annual road race in downtown Peabody in honor of Firefighter Jim Rice will now be held on November 7.
Normally run each April and originally scheduled for this weekend, the race was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the ninth annual run in memory of the Peabody firefighter who gave his life in the line of duty battling a house fire just before Christmas in 2011.
On-line registration remains open and all those that already registered for the April race will be carried over and don't need to register again. There will be a firefighter division as well as awards for the top three in various age groups.
For more information or to register visit northshoretimingonline.com
-- Matt Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.