LYNN — It’s hard to win a Little League baseball game when you strike out a lot more times than your opponent does.
Playing great defense makes doing so a little bit easier.
Peabody West got several outstanding plays in the field, timely hits and nearly flawless pitching to drop Andover, 6-0, on the first day of pool play at the Section 4 Williamsport all-star tournament under the lights at Reinfuss Field Wednesday night.
The evening’s biggest defensive play came in the bottom of the third inning after Andover (down 1-0 at the time) loaded the bases with no outs. After an infield fly for one out and a strikeout by Peabody West pitcher Ryan Skerry, third baseman C.J. York snared a hard-hit grounder that seemed ticketed for the outfield grass and stepped on third base to end the threat.
“A big, big play,” said Peabody West manager Steve Lomasney, his team now a perfect 6-0 this summer. “We’ve worked really hard to become a good defensive team. The outs we got with runners in scoring position and the way our guys pitched to contact early in counts was huge.”
Peabody West will play Reading (a 7-4 winner over Gloucester) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of last year’s Section 4 title game.
Allowing no runs and having Skerry throw only 49 pitches over four shutout innings and seeing York toss two shutout frames with 34 pitches was the ideal start: Peabody West is in great shape in terms of a potential runs allowed tiebreaker, and both hurlers are eligible to throw later in the tournament.
Skerry, in particular, was incredibly efficient. He threw only eight balls among his 49 pitches; three of the four hits he conceded were in the third inning; he fanned four batters, nearly had an immaculate inning in the second, and went to one three-ball count all night.
“Ryan has very clean mechanics,” Lomasney said. “He keeps it simple and stays consistent. When your release point is consistent, you’re going to throw strikes.”
Andrew Wenzel’s 2-out single in the first helped Peabody West take an early lead that it never relinquished. He aggressively took third on London Lohnes’ single and scored on a wild pitch.
Peabody West failed to score with two on and no outs in the second as Andover’s Theo DelGreco struck out six before being lifted at 50 pitches, and Peabody got a couple off his twin brother, Marco, in the fourth.
Catcher Tyler McMahon drew the second of his two walks and Skerry reached on an error. Patrick Wood walked and Ty Lomasney delivered a 2-run single up the middle to stretch the locals’ lead to 3-0. Two frames later, Lomasney hit another 2-run single to plate Skerry and Wood (both having singled) and Brayden Beals (walk) scored on a passed ball for the final run.
Andover pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts compared to just eight by Skerry and York, but Peabody West’s gloves made that point moot.
Right fielder Ricky Williams caught everything hit his way, including two balls absolutely smoked in the fourth, and left fielder Beals matched him with a nice running grab in the sixth.
“We’ve got some really great athlete making plays when we need them. They got after the ball,” Steve Lomasney said. “They’re focused. They’re ready all the time and at this level that’s so important.”
Skerry had two hits and reached all three times for Peabody while Andover’s hits were courtesy of Jed Sanchez, Griffin Murray, Theo DelGreco, Owen Goldstein and Ben Mikita. Evan Starr finished up on the hill for Andover, which faces Gloucester at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a virtual must win for both sides.
Peabody West, meanwhile, would be in excellent shape to make Saturday’s final with a win over Reading ... though there are endless possibilities with four games left in Section 4 pool play.
“Reading looked really good (in its win), so it should be another great game. At this point everyone’s good, so you’re looking to try to avoid the bombers in the middle of the order and make plays in the field,” said Lomasney.
“Credit our boys tonight. This was a great performance, all around.”