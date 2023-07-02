A perfect world would've seen Don Sweeney, Cam Neely and Co. still basking in the Boston Bruins recently-won seventh Stanley Cup championship throughout last week's NHL Awards, the ensuing Entry Draft, and the start of free agency this weekend.
But fantasy rarely dines at the same table as reality. There's no need to delve into the still-painful recent past; it's best to just move forward.
That's what the Bruins did Saturday, signing eight free agents on extremely team-friendly deals — both in terms of contract length and cost.
Fan favorite Milan Lucic, a member of the 2011 champions but now a 35-year-old fourth liner who'll probably play 11 minutes a night, has come back for one year and a million dollars (plus performance bonuses). Ex-UNH star James van Riemsdyk, a 34-year-old left wing who has played 940 games with Philadelphia and Toronto, inked a similar one-year, $1 million deal.
Morgan Geekie, a 24-year-old right shot center, will draw a lot of defensive zone assignments and probably slot in as the third line center after leaving Seattle to sign with Boston for two years and $4 million. Patrick Brown, a 31-year-old right wing who has bounced around the league, would probably slide best on the fourth line with Lucic after putting pen to paper on a two-year, $1.6 million deal. One-time Boston University blue liner Kevin Shattenkirk figures to be a third pairing guy; the 34-year-old is on board for one season at $1.05.
Depth signings came in the form of two-way deals for Jayson Megna, Anthony Richard, and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. None are likely to play significant roles in Boston in 2023-24.
The plan for Boston's 100th as an NHL franchise is pretty clear: they've decided their best course of action in a financially strapped situation is to add to the current core of stars — Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, and goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman — older veterans with something to prove and young guys hungry to thrive in a new situation. Then, when the cap grows by approximately $4 million prior to the 2024-25 season, they'll assess their needs and act accordingly.
The Bruins still have to find a way to sign restricted free agents Swayman, Trent Frederic and Jakub Lauko, too, and have only about $6.2 million to do so and remain under the cap. Some further finagling is in order.
The guys coming in will be taking the place of some fan favorites that Boston just couldn't afford to keep. Defenseman Connor Clifton is off to Buffalo on a three-year deal that'll fatten his bank account by $10 million.
Dmitri Orlov, a huge impact player for the Bruins both during the regular season and short-lived playoff run after coming over from Washington, signed a two-year deal in Carolina for almost $16 million (foolishness, IMO). Tyler Bertuzzi, the type of power forward the Bruins have always loved, is not likely to accept what Boston can offer financially, admitted Sweeney.
Taylor Hall (and his $6 million annual salary) and Nick Foligno have already been traded to Chicago. UFA's Tomas Nosek and Garnet Hathaway, valuable bottom six forwards, will likely have new employers before long. And we still have no idea whether top two centers David Krejci and/or captain Patrice Bergeron will come back on below market value deals once again, or decide to retire.
(Interesting that when Lucic spoke with the media Saturday, he mentioned how Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak were the only guys left from his eight seasons here from 2008-15, not mentioning Bergeron or Krejci. Maybe he knows something we don't?)
Boston threw caution to the wind last season in an effort to claim the Cup. No one minded as they found ways to get every player they felt they needed in their quest to win a championship, no matter what the cost or future overage penalties might be.
That plan imploded, of course, with a shocking first round exit. Now the piper has come calling.
Whether these signings made on the first of July pay off between October and next April (and hopefully beyond) remains to be seen.