Salem Academy Charter School recently announced the promotion of Meaghan Fitzgerald as the new girls varsity basketball coach for the upcoming season.
“Fitzgerald has been an incredible asset to the Salem Academy community," the school's athletic director, Drew Betts, said in a press release. "In addition to her role as our health and PE teacher, for the past two years, she has served as an assistant soccer and softball coach. Additionally, coach Fitzgerald served as the JV Girls Basketball HC and Varsity Assistant. ”
Fitzgerald is a graduate of Sturgis East Charter School where she was a three-sport athlete. During her time there, she became one of the schools ﬁrst 1,000-point scorers in basketball before continuing her career at Curry College. Fitzgerald went on to graduate from Curry College with a degree in biology and joined Salem Academy in 2018.
“I am eager to see increased student participation and build on the Navigators recent success,” said Fitzgerald.
The Navigators’ season will begin on November 29th as they seek to defend their League Championship title from last year.
For continued coverage of Salem Academy Athletics, follow the program on Twitter @sacsathletics and Instagram @salemacademyathletics.