BOSTON — For whatever reason, something about Friday night's late regular season tilt between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz felt off.
The start, for instance, featured plenty of lazy passes, avoidable turnovers and missed shots. The sold out crowd never quite got going, and the lack of energy early made the usually boisterous TD Garden feel more drab than anything else.
Maybe it was because the Celtics were coming off a dominant, marquee win over the Eastern Conference leading Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday — a much more highly anticipated and meaningful clash than that against the Jazz. Or maybe it was because the team was forced to spend the night in Milwaukee on Thursday and fly back home Friday morning, landing just hours before tip off.
Utah was also without all-star forward Lauri Markkanen, as well as key scoring guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, which certainly didn't add to any of the potential hype.
Regardless, barring an epic collapse over the final week of the regular season, Boston is almost certainly locked into the No. 2 seed in the East. They entered the evening two full games back of Milwaukee and 2.5 games up on No. 3 Philadelphia. Utah, meanwhile, had fallen all the way to 12th in the West after a surprisingly impressive start to the year.
Still, the Celtics should be practicing playoff habits, winning as many games as possible down the stretch to gain added momentum for what they hope will be a championship run. It wasn't perfect, but they got the job done against the Jazz, pulling out a 122-114 win to improve to 54-24 with four games remaining.
Here's five immediate takeaways from the victory.
1. C's share the basketball
Boston is at its best when they move the ball around willingly and consistently. They did just that on Friday evening, registering an assist on 27 of their 42 made field goals. Malcolm Brogdon led the way with seven dimes in 30 minutes off the bench (he also scored 19), while seven other players recorded at least two helpers.
2. MVP-like performance for Tatum
Jayson Tatum likely won't win the NBA MVP award this year, but he's certainly in the conversation. Fresh off a 40-piece against the Bucks, Tatum went for 39 on an efficient 12-for-17 shooting (5-for-8 from three). He hit some big shots to help Boston close things out, and added 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. All that on little to no sleep, not bad.
3. Strong third quarter
The third quarter is often the most important frame in basketball. Against Utah, the Celtics used those 12 minutes intelligently, outscoring their opponent 36-27 to seize a 15-point advantage heading for home. They moved the ball, knocked down shots and got out in transition.
For the season, Boston is tied for third in the entire NBA in third quarter point differential (+1.5). They shoot 39 percent from deep and 48 percent overall in the decisive stanza, a trend they'd love to continue come playoff time.
4. Live and die by the three
The Celtics take a lot of threes; when they make them, they usually win handily. But when they miss, things can go south in a hurry. Friday night, Boston launched an absurd 51 triples; more than half of their attempted shots came from beyond the arc. Fortunately they made 17 of them (33 percent) — not a great success rate but more than serviceable against the undermanned Jazz.
5. Griffin controls the glass
With 36-year-old Al Horford sitting out the second night of the back-to-back, reserve big man Blake Griffin got the start. As he's done all season when called upon, the former all-star delivered. Most notably, Griffin more than did his job on the glass, pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds to go with six points and five assists. The Celtics will likely use Griffin at certain points throughout the postseason, and it's nice to know he's always staying ready.