Five locals chosen among 2020 Agganis Foundation Scholarship winners

LYNN – Five outstanding student-athletes from The Salem News readership area were among the 18 chosen by The Agganis Foundation as its 2020 scholarship recipients.
Lorainne DelRosario and Stella Rowley of Salem High, Tim Cronin of Marblehead High, Madison Nerich of Peabody High and Stephanie Steriti of Bishop Fenwick were all selected as recipients by the Agganis Foundation.
Overall, the 18 student-athletes chosen are from the North Shore and Boston and have been honored for their excellence in academics, athletics and community service.
Lorainne DelRosario, who is headed to George Washington University, served in several leadership roles at Salem High, including class secretary, Student Council treasurer and Tri-Music Honor Society vice president. She played lacrosse and was captain of the gymnastics team. Her career goal is to be the director of the FBI.
Stella Rowley, who is matriculating to Union, was a three-sport athlete who won the Coach’s Award for soccer and Sportsmanship Award for lacrosse. She compiled a 4.44 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Art and Music honor societies.
Tim Cronin, bound for Bowdoin College, was was the MVP of the Magicians' football team and earned All-Scholastic honors. He was also a lacrosse standout and volunteers with Special Olympics.
Madison Nerich, who will head off to Lasell, was a President’s Scholarship recipient at Peabody High. She was a two-season track athlete who missed time her junior year due to surgery to correct serious bone issues in her leg before coming back to captain the indoor and outdoor teams as a senior. She hopes to become an athletic trainer.
Stephanie Steriti, who will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a two-sport captain in field hockey and softball for the Crusaders and carried an outstanding 4.45 GPA. She was named an Academic All-Star by the Mass. State Field Hockey Coaches Association. She volunteers with Northeast Arc and will study engineering in college.
While this year’s Agganis All-Star Games were canceled due to the global pandemic, the Foundation determined in April that the scholarship application and selection process would continue.
Agganis Scholarships are awarded in memory of Harry Agganis, a Lynn Classical and Boston University legend who was playing for the Red Sox when he died of a pulmonary embolism in 1955. Agganis Scholarship recipients receive $1,000 for each of the four years they are in college. The Foundation has awarded $2,161,000 in scholarships to 1,002 student-athletes since 1958.
“We are proud to keep the legacy of Harry Agganis alive through these scholarships,” said Tom Iarrobino, chair of the Agganis Foundation Scholarship Committee. “We have another outstanding group of recipients this year who emerged from a very strong pool of applicants.
The other 13 Agganis scholarship recipients were Jennifer Costa of Saugus, Anna Maria Ferrante and Elizabeth Sykes of Lynnfield, Maxwell Gonzalez, Jacob Lang, Matthew Leonard and Zachary Westin of Lynn Classical, Adnan Jalal of Lynn English, Morgan Mackey of St. Mary's Lynn, Bogdan Ivanov and Annie Jackson of Boston Latin, Fiona Mannion of Latin Academy, and Kevin Zeng of O'Bryant.
||||