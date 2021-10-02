BOSTON -- Took in Saturday night's preseason tilt between the Bruins and New York Rangers at TD Garden, and these five thought occurred to me in the locals' 4-3 overtime loss:
1. Top guys look ready to go. It took just over two-and-a-half minutes for David Pastrnak to set up camp in his office -- i.e., the far circle on the power play -- and uncork one of his patented off-wing one-timers for a goal. It's a scene we've seen with regularity the last few seasons, and it doesn't show any signs of tampering off in 2021-22.
Pastrnak and his regular linemates, Brad Marchand (who netted a pretty shorthanded goal) and captain Patrice Bergeron, were ready to go from the jump Saturday night and skated circles against a Rangers squad that was playing its second exhibition game in two nights and iced some not-ready-for-prime-time-players against Boston.
The Bruins' top trio, often paired against New York's Alexis LaFreniere, Ryan Strome and Kaapo Kakko, dictated the pace of play and tempo nearly every time they were matched up.
2. Studnicka as No. 2 center?
While not as dominant during their own shifts, second liners Taylor Hall and Craig Smith worked well together. They skated with Jack Studnicka, who is hoping to land the No. 2 pivot's role. You get the sense the Boston brass would love for him to earn it, thereby allowing the currently dinged up Charlie Coyle to remain as the center on the third line.
Studnicka has taken the coaching staff's words of 'keeping it simple' to heart while admittedly continuing to earn the trust of head coach Bruce Cassidy in a top six role.
"Up to this point, I'd say I'm satisfied with the majority of my hockey," Studnicka said of his preseason performance. "But there's always so much room to grow, no matter who you are.
"But hopefully, there are some conversations (among the Boston brass) being had."
3. Iffy night from Ullmark. Not the best of showings between the pipes from newcomer Linus Ullmark. He gave up a soft goal to Strome less than 30 seconds after Pastrnak had given the hosts an early lead, then surrendered a power play marker in the final minute of the opening stanza to ex-St. Louis Blue Sammy Blais.
In the third period, he again was victimized -- this time on a penalty shot by Kevin Rooney. When he skated in and forced Ullmark to make the first move, that gave the Ranger forward plenty of time to pick his spot and beat the keeper far side.
His night's dubious ending came when LaFreniere beat him with an unassisted snipe 98 seconds into the extra period. Ullmark failed to hold onto the puck and instead tried to clear it, but was the easily intercepted by LaFreniere, who then calmly backhanded home the game-winner..
For those keeping score, that's four goals allowed on 19 shots.
"It's preseason, things happen, and you've got to move on from it," he said after the contest.
Asked about where Ullmark's game is at right now, Cassidy said postgame "It needs work."
While it hasn't yet been determined how much or little Ullmark and rookie Jeremy Swayman will share the Boston crease to begin the season (close to a 50/50 split seems likely), this was a night Ullmark would be better off forgetting quickly.
4. Fans are going to like Derek Forbort. For all the wonderful defensemen who have worn the spoked-B over the years -- from Eddie Shore and Bobby Orr to Ray Bourque and Zdeno Chara -- the Bruins have always placed a premium on classically built bruisers who can rattle the boards by checking an opponent into them, or clear the net with brute strength so that his goalie gets a clear view of the puck.
At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, Forbort checks off all the right boxes. Signed in the offseason after his contract expired in Winnipeg, the 29-year-old rearguard won't fill up the scoring ledger a la Charlie McAvoy, but that isn't his job. His primary responsibilities will be to play the defensive heavy alongside McAvoy (as he did Saturday against the Rangers), enabling his partner to jump more into the offensive zone while he locks down his own end.
He also saw some penalty killing duties with another big bodied defender, Brandon Carlo. "We joked that if you combine our stick length, it's kind of ridiculous," he said. "We can do a good job closing up gaps and taking away time and space"
Playing with Winnipeg in the Canadian Division last season meant that zero fans were in the stands for those games. Through two exhibitions played at TD Garden, Forbort said he likes the buzz he's already gotten from the faithful.
"It's good to have that atmosphere back," he said.
Should he prove to be as defensively responsible and physical as I expect him to be, Forbort could quickly win himself a local following with the Garden denizens. They certainly didn't mind when, after he was hit hard into the end boards by the Rangers' Will Cuylle as the period ended, Forbort got his dander up and was more than happy to reciprocate with a face wash and more before the officials broke it up.
5. Steady showing. He rarely does anything that jumps off the page, but I liked the game that bottom line winger Curtis Lazar played. The fourth line killed some penalties, dished out some hits (a team-high 5), put a pair of shots on net and even got a half-shift on the man advantage.
Not everyone can rip clappers from the circle like Pastrnak or have the three-zone excellence of a Bergeron; you need the plumbers, too. Lazar knows his role and played it well on this night.
LOOKING AHEAD: The Bruins will travel to Philadelphia Monday to take on the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center before returning to the Hub to close out the exhibition season against the Capitals Wednesday night. The NHL's regular season commences on Tuesday, Oct. 12, but Boston won't play until Saturday the 16th when they welcome the Dallas Stars into TD Garden.
Purely a guess here, but I'd expect Swayman to get the nod against the Flyers and Ullmark to be back in net against the Capitals. It's also a last change for some of the fringe guys looking to make one last impact on the brass to do so.