The National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) recently announced its 2020 Academic All-American team and once again, St. John's Prep wrestling was extremely well represented.
According to its website, to qualify for the honor "you must carry at least a 3.6 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and be a state tournament place-winner or be selected as all-state athlete at least once during your high school career.
Members of the Eagles' wrestling squad earning the nod this year included freshman Rawson Iwanicki (3.7 GPA and 54-5 record this season); junior Nick Curley (three-time honoree carries a 4.0 GPA and went 54-7 this season); senior Achilles Gikas (two-time honoree carries a 4.0 GPA, was a state runner-up in each of the past two seasons and held a record of 51-7 this season); senior Owen Gaffney (carries a 3.9 GPA, placed fourth in state and held a 43-11 record this season); and sophomore Adam Schaeublin (carries a 3.9 GPA, won states and had a record of 56-4 this season).
The five aforementioned Academic All-Americans join a list of 73 others to make the cut under the guidance of head coach Manny Costa, who has been at the helm at St. John's Prep for 30 years.
-- Nick Giannino
