BOSTON — Two early power play goals were enough for the Bruins tie an NHL record for most wins in a regular season (62) as they held off the Devils, 2-1, Saturday night in the regular season's penultimate home game at TD Garden.
Here are five observations on this historic triumph:
1. Record tying performance: For head coach Jim Montgomery, it wasn't so much that his Bruins recorded their record-tying victory so much as how they were able to do it.
"It feels great, especially the way we won the game. We played Bruins hockey for 60 minutes," said Montgomery. "Our penalty kill again was excellent, (our) power play, the one we had was excellent, and our 5-on-5 play was excellent."
Against what Montgomery felt was one of the best forward rushing teams in the NHL (Colorado and Edmonton being the others), Montgomery was thrilled with how Boston's defensive structure shut them down.
"Outside of a few odd-man rushes in the first two periods, in the third we didn't give up one odd-man rush," he said. "It's nice to see us make that adjustment and clamp down."
The first-year head coach went to say any time "you're putting the spoked-B in the record books, that's special" and credited the culture set not only be team president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney, but also former coaches Claude Julien and Bruce Cassidy as well as long-time former captain Zdeno Chara ("he just exudes integrity about being the right way as a Bruin").
2. Hall's back: Having missed the previous 19 games with a lower body injury, Taylor Hall was elated to be back in the lineup against his former team. He skated on the third line with center Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic on the right side and got four shots on net in his 12-plus minutes of action.
"The first shift you're a little bit wide eyed, but to come back and feel the pace of the game ... you turn into a hockey player pretty quickly," Hall said afterwards.
"It was packed in there, a really good atmosphere right off the drop of the puck," he added. "It was a really fun game to play. To tie the record and be a part of it, that's what I wanted to come back and do and help our team."
Joining the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (when Hall was 5 years old) and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning in the record books is obviously special, he siad.
"It's something you'll remember a long time," said Hall. "You don't get a ring for it, obviously, and we have bigger goals in mind, but to be a part of something like this, it's a feather in your cap.
"I wasn't watching (the Red Wings of 1996), but certainly when Tampa Bay did in 2019. You were scared to play them and how quickly they could turn it on. We're a different team than them, but to see them and how good they were and know that teams think of us that way is really cool."
A major positive to chasing the wins record, said Hall, is how it's kept Boston focused towards the regular season long after their spot in the postseason had been determined.
"At the end of the season, if we had 56 wins, maybe these (late regular season) games aren't as meaningful," he said. "But now that we have a chance to chase history, there's a little bit more on the line — and I think that's really good for us going into the playoffs."
3. Ullmark with more 10-bell stops: The spectacular has almost become routine for the Bruins when it comes to goaltender Linus Ullmark, whose 29-save performance earned him his 39th win in 48 games.
The undeniable highlight on this night was a breakaway stop on Devils star Jack Hughes, plus the ensuing rebound. Still sprawled in his crease after that second save, he also turned aside a bid by New Jersey's Yegor Sharangovich that could've tied the game in the second period.
"You hear the roar of the crowd, but to be honest we're spoiled. We almost expect this," said Montgomery. "That's my feeling behind the bench; 'He's going to stop this'. I was surprised (Jesper) Bratt scored (on him)."
4. Three Daves: Pavel Zacha, who scored both Boston goals within the first five minutes of the first period Saturday night, apparently has a nickname in the locker room.
"We call him Dave Zacha, one of three Daves from Czechia," smiled defenseman Hampus Lindholm, referring, of course, to Zacha's regular linemates, David Pastrnak and David Krejci (who rested up and did not play).
"He's been one hell of a player. He has some poise and great connections with the Daves."
Lindholm assisted on Zacha's man-up tally, with his shot from the left point behind tipped by Zacha past Devils netminder Mackenzie Blackwood. Zacha's second goal, his 20th of the season, came when he collected a shot off the back boards and flung a backhand past Blackwood while coming down his off wing.
Zacha, who centered the second line with Krejci out (with Tyler Bertuzzi taking his spot at left wing), became the fifth Bruin to hit 20 goals this season, joining Pastrnak (57), Patrice Bergeron (27), Jake DeBrusk (25), and Brad Marchand (20).
5. Third period dominance continues: While Boston didn't score over the final 20 minutes of play, they did choke away the Devils' chances offensively while limiting them to nine shots, few of which were in tight or near Ullmark. That was a marked difference from the second stanza in which New Jersey had the better of the play offensively.
"It's been unreal how many different ways we win games in the third period," marveled Montgomery. "Our ability to close out games, or come back and win games ... that's why we're on the threshold of setting the (wins) record."