BOSTON — The only thing that can stop the Boston Celtics from beating the Hawks in this opening round playoff series is themselves.
For two straight games, the Celtics have made it crystal clear that they're the better team. And frankly, it hasn't been particularly close.
Sure, Trae Young or Dejounte Murray may explode for a game in Atlanta and lead their team to a surprise win. But by and large, the most likely way the Celtics will lose is if they don't play with a sense of urgency and or take care of the basketball.
For the most part, the Celtics were on their A-game Tuesday night at TD Garden, earning a 119-106 victory to take a 2-0 series lead. Here's five immediate takeaways from Tuesday's triumph as Boston now shifts its focus to Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday (7 p.m.).
1. Points in the paint
Atlanta's interior defense is seriously lacking, and that's been on full display in each of the first two games this series. When attacking, Boston seems to get to the rim with relative ease. There's been very little resistance from the Hawks down low, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise after they allowed 118.1 points per game during the regular season.
In Saturday's Game 1 victory, the Celtics recorded 54 points in the paint. In Game 2, they had 38 in the first half alone and 64 for the game. That's going to win you games no matter who the opponent is.
2. The Derrick White effect
White may be one of the most underappreciated role players in the league. And right now, he's doing much, much more than your typical role player. His consistency this season has been remarkable, and his contributions on both ends of the floor are so key in what Boston does.
Fresh off a 24-point performance in Game 1, White went for 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks in 34 minutes of Tuesday's win. His efficiency (11-for-16 overall, 2-for-5 from deep) was through the roof and he poured in 14 of his points in the fourth quarter. Boston fans certainly value his worth, going as far as raining down MVP chants during one of his trips to the free throw line down the stretch.
3. Limit the 3-point looks
Atlanta launched 48 triples in the loss, making 16 of them (33.3 percent). With Young, Murray and Bogdanovic all capable of lighting it up from deep, Boston does have to make sure they close out on the shooters. They did a decent job of it on Tuesday, but it's something to keep in mind as the series rolls on.
4. Shooting efficiency
Thanks in large part to all of their buckets at the rim, Boston shot a scorching 55.8 percent (48-for-86) from the field. But they also managed 15 triples on 33 attempts (45.5 percent). They rarely went to the line, but hit eight of 10 attempts there, too. That type of efficiency across the board is almost unheard of, especially in a playoff game.
5. Limiting turnovers
Things tend to go awry for the Celtics when they don't take care of the basketball. They turned it over 16 times on Saturday as Atlanta clawed their way back from a 30-point deficit. That number dropped to 14 on Tuesday, which is still above their season average of 13.4.
If the Celtics can keep the turnovers to single digits or even just below their season average, wins will come a whole lot easier moving forward.