BOSTON — The Boston Celtics needed this one.
They needed to get back to playing their brand of basketball — the brand that earned them their hottest start to a season since Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen were brought into town back in 2007.
Instead, they let the mid-level Indiana Pacers roll all over them on their home court Wednesday, dropping their fifth game in their last six and third straight at TD Garden with a 117-112 decision. Fortunately, Milwaukee lost to Cleveland on the same night, allowing the Green to remain just a half game back of the top seed in the East.
But Boston's poor execution of late is largely inexplicable. How can a team go from looking like the championship favorite through 25 games to, quite frankly, a borderline playoff team over a two week stretch?
Ever since losing a highly anticipated Finals rematch at Golden State back on December 10, the Celtics seem to have lost a bit of their identity. It's still early, but we're inching closer and closer to gut check time for head coach Joe Mazzulla and his talented group.
Here's five immediate takeaways from the team's most recent blunder against Indiana on Wednesday.
1. Sluggish start
There's no way around it: Boston came out flat and disengaged in the opening quarter. The Celtics shot just 33 percent from the field and 12 percent from deep over the first 12 minutes and their defense was even worse. They allowed 42 points (trailing 42-22 after one) and showed little resistance in the painted area.
You have to set the tone to start a game, especially on your home floor and especially considering the talent level in the league today. Do that, Boston did not.
2. Too little, too late
The Celtics flipped a switch after halftime, slicing a 30-point deficit to five in the fourth quarter and again in the final minute. Boston showed a visible uptick in defensive intensity and urgency, but Indiana hit the big shots down the stretch to stave off the comeback bid.
Perhaps the biggest one occurred with just over four minutes to play. Payton Pritchard blew a breakaway layup, Jaylen Brown missed a potential tip in, and Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton canned a triple on the other end to make it a 111-101 game. The crucial five-point swing summed up Boston's evening, and even Jayson Tatum's 41 points weren't enough.
3. Haliburton a star
The aforementioned Haliburton, who came to Indiana from Sacramento in a midseason trade last February, has proven his worth and then some for his new team. The All-star candidate is currently averaging 19.5 points while leading the league in assists at 10.7 dimes per game. He dropped 33 points (6-for-13 from deep) to go with eight assists in Wednesday's win and Boston had no answer for his unorthodox push shot late in action.
4. Robert Williams finding his stride
Williams III was unquestionably a bright spot in the disappointing setback. In just his third game back from injury, the 25-year-old big man reminded fans why he's so important to this Celtics team. Williams didn't do anything spectacular offensively, scoring just six points, but he didn't have to either. His rebounding alone (12 for the game, 7 of which came on the offensive glass) was paramount to Boston's rally and although he only blocked one shot, his ability to switch defensively and alter attempts in the paint is special.
5. Poor shooting ultimately the nail in coffin
Boston shot just 39 percent (39-for-101) from the field against a Pacers team that ranks 20th in the league in defensive efficiency rating. Early and often it felt like there was a lid on the rim with the amount of easy layups the Celtics missed. The shot selection wasn't great in the opening half either, with a number of isolation-like looks with a defender close. Boston was much better down the stretch, but it's difficult to win games with that kind of overall production from the floor.