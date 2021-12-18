HAVERHILL -- Self-motivation, be it a team-wide initiative or an individual pursuit, can be beneficial to any hockey team.
Richie Guarino and the Masconomet boys are well away of that.
"There's a real good group of guys on the team this year who all like each other. The locker room is as good as it's ever been since I've been here," said Guarino, the center who netted a pair of goals in the Chieftains' 6-2 win over Marblehead Saturday at the Valley Forum.
The Chieftains scored five unanswered goals, four of those coming in the second period, and saw junior Tristan Dillon earn his first varsity win between the pipes in his first career start.
Guarino's two tallies were polar opposites: one, a dirty goal out front in which he picked up a rebound of teammate Anthony Carbone's point shot and lifted a rebound over the left pad of Marblehead goalie Nick Peters; the other was a beautiful bar down snipe from the far circle late in the second period, resulting in his team's final lamplighter.
"I always try to use the defenseman as a screen and rip a shot," said the mustachioed 17-year-old Guarino, "and it worked that time."
Now 2-0 on the young season -- with both wins coming in Northeastern Conference Dunn play -- the Chieftains also got a goal and three assists from A.J. Sacco, a score and two helpers from Nick McMillan, and a goal and an assist from Chris O'Grady.
"This group, they show up ready to go," head coach Andrew Jackson said of his squad. "There were times last season when we didn't, but these guys are ready from the get-go."
Added long-time assistant coach Don Roach, "There's such an energy around these guys, even at practice. It's almost like what you used to hear about Rodney Harrison and (Tom) Brady going at it during Patriots' practices."
In between Guarino's two tallies Sacco, the sophomore standout, had a bar down rip of his own from the top of the circles on a 5-on-3 power play that made it 4-2, and Nick McMillan took advantage of a goalie gaffe by stealing an attempted clear out front and sliding it into the empty cage.
"A team like that with their firepower and three really good lines, you're asking for trouble if you give them time and space," said Marblehead (0-2) head coach Chris Wells. "You give a team like that an opening, they're going make you pay."
Coming off of a difficult 8-1 opening loss to Gloucester three nights earlier, Marblehead came with jump and played with pace and purpose. Following a goal by O'Grady four minutes in, the Headers responded quickly as junior right wing Carter Laramie -- who possesses his team's best shot -- ripped one from 25 feet out that snapped into the back of the twine just 24 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1. Linemates Chris Locke and Hayden Leveroni assisted on the play.
Just 39 seconds later, Marblehead cashed in on a power play when Connor Jalbert won an offense zone faceoff, pushed it ahead to himself and circled behind the Chieftains' net before wrapping it inside the far post for the unassisted tally.
Masconomet was undeterred, however, and kept up with its skating and attacking style, resulting in the tying goal a little over nine minutes in. Fourth liner Jack Mertz got his first career lamplighter by following up McMillan's shot and tucking it home.
"We took three penalties in that first period that didn't help us," said Jackson. "We settled into more of our style in the second and reallyl forechecked them aggressively and kept coming at them with our speed."
The floodgates opened for the home team in the second period, and while the Headers played much more structurally sound in the third they couldn't beat Dillon on any of their five shots on net.
"We played much better in the third period, and I told the guys after the game that we have to build off of that," said Wells, whose club will look for its first win Thursday against Lowell Catholic.
"The season is a journey, and those aren't always easy. We've hit bumps in the road before, but in my time here it's the first time we've experienced those right out of the gate. As coaches we need to work through it, and the players have to work through it."
Masconomet will play at non-league rival Newburyport on Wednesday.
Masconomet 6, Marblehead 2
at Haverhill Valley Forum
Marblehead;2;0;0;2
Masconomet;2;4;0;6
First period: Mas, Chris O'Grady (A.J. Sacco, N. McMillan), 4:07; Marb, Carter Laramie (Chris Locke, Hayden Leveroni), 4:31; Marb, Connor Jalbert (un), ppg, 5:02; Mas, Jack Mertz (Nick McMillan, A.J. Sacco), 9:21.
Second period: Mas, Richie Guarino (Anthony Carbone, A.J. Sacco), 1:58; Mas, Sacco (O'Grady), ppg, 5:50; Mas, N. McMillan (un), 8:50; Mas, Guarino (Carbone), 13:40.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: Marb, Nick Peters 21; Mas, Tristan Dillon 15.
Records: Marb, 0-2-0; Mas, 2-0-0.