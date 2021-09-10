FOOTBALL 2021: LETTING THE SENIORS HAVE THEIR SAY

While the world at large may not completely be back to normal as far as pre-COVID-19 conditions go, the world of high school football on the North Shore appears to be.
After an abbreviated 'Fall 2' campaign played this past spring with fewer games and zero playoffs, the 2021 season is ready to rock and roll with the usual accoutrements: a full schedule of contests, a new state playoff system where local teams could meet anyone in their division from around the state in any round; and the return of early morning pigskin on Thanksgiving Day.
No one is more thankful than those from the football-playing Class of 2022, who'll strap on their helmets and shoulder pads for their final high school gridiron season this fall. We reached out to more than three dozen seniors with these 10 questions to to get a sense of what they're expecting, hoping for and cognizant of on the dawn of the 2021 slate. Here's what they had to say.
1. You were sophomores the last time there was a 'full' high school football season. How much do you feel like you've changed as a player since then?
Very much so 25 votes
Somewhat 4 votes
Not at all 0 votes
Jordan Irvine, Beverly RB/LB: "I love football just as much as I did when I started. The one thireadyng I'd say that I have changed was learning to make sacrifices to be the best player I can be."
James Doody, Marblehead TE: "I was 45 pounds lighter, I was an outside receiver and I was not a starting player. Since then, a lot has changed for me as a player on and off the field."
Jack Perry, St. John's Prep QB: "I've grown so much due to all the work I've put in. As a sophomore I was playing JV, and started on varsity as a junior at the end of Fall 2. I've become a lot stronger and more accurate due to the commitment I made to football."
2. What do you feel like will be the biggest adjustment for you and your teammates as you assimilate back to a full season?
Conditioning 3 votes
Staying healthy/injury free 7 votes
Mindset 14 votes
Focusing on the big picture 5 votes
A.J. Andriano, Marblehead OL/DL: "We had a very successful season last season, but it's a new season now. We need to forget about our success last year, because it means nothing now. We don't just want to be champs; we want a state championship.",
Joey Parisi, Danvers DE/LB/OG: "I feel like our coaches have done a very good job making sure the team does the little things that lead to greatness."
Jackson Courtney, Hamilton-Wenham OL/DL: "I honestly think all of the above, because you still have to focus on all those things and there will always be a challenge in each of those categories."
Jake Cuddire, St. John's Prep tackle: "For the seniors, it's our last ride and we want to go on top while living up the legacy of the teams that came before us."
Cam O'Brien, Swampscott QB: "For our team it's all about the mindset. We need to focus on each game and not look forward or back. We have great athletes and an unbelievable coaching staff; we just need to focus and keep the confidence high."
Jordan Thompkins, Peabody RB: "The big picture, because we all have love for the game and know we have so much talent. We need the younger kids that might need to step into bigger roles to buy in and understand how much talent they have as well so we can all stay focused on the long road."
3. What are you most looking forward to for your senior season?
Resumption of a full season 2 votes
Back to playing all of our traditional rivals 1 vote
Getting to play on Thanksgiving Day 1 vote
All of the above 25 votes
Grant Eastin, Beverly OG/DT/P: "Nobody loves a good old fashioned rivalry game more than me. Everything is personal to me when it's game time — and I don't like to take things lightly."
Alex Theriault, Pingree QB: "Definitely resuming the full season. I missed having the full contact practices, being able to game plan for opponents, and doing all the little nuanced and complex things for offense and defense that you get in a regular season."
4. Do you have a preference of which day of the week you play games?
Definitely Friday nights 25 votes
I prefer Saturday afternoons 0 votes
I'm fine with either 4 votes
Rich Guarino, Masconomet CB: "Friday night games make football fun. Taking that away from any player is devastating, because there’s nothing better than finishing off a week on the gridiron with your bothers under the lights."
Jake Cuddire, St. John's Prep tackle: "I like doing a few of each because it's nice to be able to switch it up."
Jariel Del Valle, Salem WR: "I love waking up for school knowing we have a game to play that night."
5. What is your favorite type of weather to play football in?
Love the warm weather 13 votes
Bring on the rain 1 vote
Give me the cold and snow 5 votes
Cool and windy 10 votes
COMMENTS:
Grant Eastin, Beverly OG/DT/P: "You don't know who the real dogs are until you're in full pads in 90-degree weather."
Zach Soltys, Essex Tech OL/DL: Definitely when it’s cooler out, because you’re staying warm while you play — but you’re not dealing with the intense heat or the cold shivers."
Jake Cuddire, St. John's Prep tackle: "I feel like kids don't want to get hit when it's cold because it hurts a lot more, so that gives you the advantage to go out on the attack."
6. How important is continuing to play football in college to you?
I definitely want to play in college 15 votes
I hope to be able to play in college 6 votes
I don't plan on playing in college 8 votes
David Lonergan, Ipswich RB/DB: "Playing in college has been a dream of mine for a while. It means a lot to me and my family."
Pierce Heim, Beverly QB: "I love the sport and it would mean the most to be able to play at the next level."
7. Do you have any pregame superstitions or rituals that you have to follow?
Yes 16 votes
No 13 votes
Jack Gillis, Ipswich OG/LB: "I tape a Notre Dame 'Play Like a Champion today' sign on my way out of my house before every game."
Rich Guarino, Masconomet CB: "I always listen to music and stretch out alone before a game. I don’t like any interaction because I only want to think about what I’m going to do during the game and nothing else."
Jake Cuddire, St. John's Prep tackle: "I make a double knot on my cleats before every game."
Dante Roper, Salem center: "Salem is a historic school with many traditions, and the biggest one is the Witch herself. Every game, home or away, we bring a bust of the Salem Witch. Seeing a Witches' head might not mean much to some, but for Salem football it's a reminder of all who came before you: over a century's worth of players. It reminds us every time we stop on the field, we're playing for something much bigger than ourselves."
8. What do you think of the state's newest playoff system, where you could be playing teams from across the state in the opening rounds?
I like it better; it'll help determine a true champion 6 votes
I much prefer the sectional format, playing against other 'North' teams first 0 votes
Doesn't matter to me as long as we're in the playoffs 23 votes
Pierce Heim, Beverly QB: "I love the new competition we'll be able to open up against."
David Lonergan, Ipswich RB/DB: "I don’t really care who we go up against; I just want to play playoff football no matter what."
9. So far, what has been the best part of your high school football experience?
The life lessons I've learned and leadership I've been taught 9 votes
Making lifelong friends with my teammates 10 votes
The thrill of putting on the uniform and running out of the locker room every week 3 votes
Playing for my school and/or city and town 7 votes
Josh Robertson, Marblehead QB: "The leadership and and hard work I've put into this sport is something that I will carry with me the rest of my life."
Hayden Canada Hunt, Masconomet OT/LB: "All of the above. Everything about the high school football experience has been awesome."
Danny Gangi, Masconomet center: "Nothing beats the brotherhood of a football team. I'll never forget the guys I play with; they're my best friends. The best decision I ever made was playing football; it's brought me so many lifetime relationships."
Michael Ready, Salem QB: "The relationships I've made for life with all my teammates and coaches has been the best thing about football so far."
10. If you had just ONE wish for your senior season, what would it be?
Win a state championship 19 votes
Win a league title 1 vote
Enjoy every minute of it with my teammates and coaches 9 votes
Craig Michalowski, Marblehead FS/SS: "While every player on every team has a wish to win a state championship, the bonds you build between your teammates and coaches will make your senior season memorable for the rest of your life."
Xaviah Bascon, Swampscott WR/RB/DB: "My one wish would be to step foot on the turf at Gillette Stadium again."
Michael Perez, Peabody WR/LB: "For years Peabody football was a joke, so to go out with a bang with a state championship that reignites the program and helps the future kids achieve what they deserve would be a dream come true."
