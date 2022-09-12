SATURDAY’S GAMES
Bishop Fenwick 34, Norton 0
at Donaldson Stadium, Peabody
Norton (0-1);0;0;0;0;0
Bishop Fenwick (1-0);7;14;13;0;34
Scoring summary
BF- Troy Irizarry 11 run (Aidan Silva kick)
BF- Irizarry 34 run (Silva kick)
BF- Anthony Nichols 43 run (Silva kick)
BF- Mike Zaimi 18 pass from Bryce Leaman (kick failed)
BF- Nichols 18 run (Silva kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Norton — Aman Farid 5-27, Name, Andrew Freeman 1-5, Michael O’Keefe 6-5, Grant Crosscup 1-4, Jake Oglivie 6-4, Xavier Gonzalez 1-3; Bishop Fenwick — Anthony Nichols 3-63, Troy Irizarry 8-62, Bryce Leaman 4-36, Luke Connolly 6-30, Dylan Patterulli 2-5, Joe Morceau 1-0.
PASSING: Norton — Oglivie 8-19-80-0-2; Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 9-15-156-1-0; Brayden Clifford 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Norton — Gonzalez 1-27, Crosscup 1-19, Will Kirrane 2-19, Freeman 3-10, Charlie Artesani 1-5; Bishop Fenwick — Mike Zaimi 5-52, Costa Beechin 1-48, Nichols 1-32, Irizarry 1-14, Kurtis Bruch 1-10.
Hamilton-Wenham 20, Gloucester 12
at Stadium, City
Gloucester (0-1);6;6;0;0;12
Hamilton-Wenham (1-0);0;7;6;7;20
Scoring summary
G-Caleb DeCoste 43 run (kick blocked)
HW- John Ertel 19 run (Adam Green kick)
G- DeCoste 3 run (run failed)
HW- Ertel 1 run (kick failed)
HW- Brady Daniels 10 pass from Ertel (Green kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Gloucester — Frank DeSisto 17-86, Caleb DeCoste 11-77, Nick Carey 4-(-7); Hamilton-Wenham — John Ertel 8-23, Chris Collins 9-18, Jonathan Day 2-8, Brady Daniels 4-5.
PASSING: Gloucester — Carey 5-9-61-0-1; Hamilton-Wenham — Ertel 11-19-113-1-0.
RECEIVING: Gloucester — DeSisto 2-46, Brady Sullivan 2-13, John Gucciardi 1-2; Hamilton-Wenham — Thomas Ring 3-42, Cooper Soolman 3-30, Collins 1-14, Daniels 1-10, Jonathan Day 1-3.
Essex Tech 28, Lynn Tech 14
at Manning Field, Lynn
Essex Tech (1-0);7;7;0;14;28
Lynn Tech (0-1);6;0;8;0;14
Scoring summary
LT- T. David 1 run (Kick failed)
ET- Harry Lynch 1 run (Kaio Dos Passos kick)
ET- Lynch 11 pass from Devin Lebron (Dos Passos kick)
LT- G. Melendez 2 run (E. Prum rush)
ET- Lynch 11 run (Dos Passos kick)
ET- PJ Norton 5 run (Dos Passos kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Essex Tech — Devin Lebron 8-44, Harry Lynch 9-32, PJ Norton 3-24.
PASSING: Essex Tech — Lebron 4-8-71-1-0
RECEIVING: Essex Tech — Norton 3-59, Lynch 1-12.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Tewksbury 35, Danvers 21
at Deering Stadium, Danvers
Tewksbury (1-0);14;0;0;21;35
Danvers (0-1);7;7;0;7;21
Scoring summary
T- Alex Arbogast 79 run (James Cappiello kick)
D- Owen Gasinowski 46 pass from Travis Voisine (Aidan Smith kick)
T- Sean Hirtle 2 run (Cappiello kick)
D- Gasinowski 32 pass from Voisine (Smith kick)
D- Gasinowski 25 pass from Voisine (Smith kick)
T- Arbogast 58 run (Cappiello kick)
T- Arbogast 68 run (Cappiello kick)
T- Arbogast 10 run (Cappiello kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Tewksbury — Alex Arbogast 9-224, Hunter Johnson 9-56, Sean Hirtle 10-48, Vincent Ciancio 2-(-4); Danvers — Travis Voisine 7-38, Joe Baker 7-10, Owen Gasinowski 2-1.
PASSING: Tewksbury — Ciancio 4-8-32-0-1; Danvers — Voisine 15-34-168-3-1.
RECEIVING: Tewksbury — Michael Sullivan 2-35, Colby Flahive 2-(-3); Danvers — Gasinowski 6-127, Michael Kasprzak 5-38, Owen Shanbar 1-2, Aris Xerras 1-1, Logan Metivier 1-0.
Peabody 40, Revere 0
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Revere (0-1);0;0;0;0;0
Peabody (1-0);7;17;16;0;40
Scoring summary
P- Colin Ridley 22 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scalese kick)
P- Danny Barrett 9 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Eli Batista 40 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Scalese 43 FG
P- Batista 8 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Safety (Matt Mastrocola sack in the end zone)
P- Will Pinto 4 run (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Revere — Maykin Gonzalez 3-16, Danny Hou 2-7, Kamal Majid 1-5, William Granidino 1-4, Sami Elarsi 11-(-1), Carlos Rizo 3-(-1), Chris Cassidy 3-(-4) ; Peabody — Will Pinto 8-45, Shea Lynch 5-28, Alex Silva 3-16, Jaden Roman 5-12, Joey Smith 1-5, Alan Paulino 1-0.
PASSING: Revere — Rizo 3-8-40-0-0 ; Peabody — Lynch 14-21-174-4-0.
RECEIVING: Revere — Cassidy 1-27, Domenic Boudreau 2-13 ; Peabody — Eli Batista 4-57, Danny Barrett 4-38, Alan Paulino 2-28, Jayce Dooley 2-26, Colin Ridley 1-22, Silva 1-3.
Haverhill 25, Beverly 14
at Haverhill Stadium, Haverhill
Beverly (0-1);7;7;0;0;14
Haverhill (1-0);13;6;6;0;25
Scoring summary
H- James Farrell 5 run (Max Graham kick)
B- Logan Petrosino 1 run (Drew Fowler kick)
H- Fode Bangoura 49 pass from Farrell (kick wide)
B- Petrosino 1 run (Fowler kick)
H- Farrell 16 run (pass failed)
H- Adrian Sarrette 76 pass from Farrell (kick blocked)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Marcelo Pinto 12-51, Devon Smalls 8-31, Brian Kessel 4-16, Logan Petrosino 4-4.
PASSING: Beverly — Kessel 15-22-184-0-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Matt Sopp 6-74, Pinto 3-50, Petrosino 4-30, Osman Solano 1-18, Smalls 1-12.
Marblehead 25, Concord-Carlisle 6
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Concord-Carlisle (0-1);0;0;6;0;6
Marblehead (1-0);7;12;6;0;25
Scoring summary
M- Shane Keough 24 pass from Miles O’Neill (Greg Motorny kick)
M- Connor Cronin 29 pass from O’Neill (kick failed)
M- Andy Palmer 39 pass from O’Neill (kick blocked)
M- Keough 14 pass from O’Neill (kick blocked)
CC- Holden Miller 1 run (kick blocked)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Concord-Carlisle — Blake Newcomb 17-90, Holden Miller 6-25, Brian Jennings 4-15, Will Hoover 1-4; Marblehead — Eddie Johns 7-76, Connor Cronin 5-72, Miles O’Neill 3-12 .
PASSING: Concord-Carlisle — Miller 6-17-104-0-1; Marblehead — O’Neill 16-22-206-4-0.
RECEIVING: Concord-Carlisle — John Kielar 2-50, Ryan Martines 1-24, Will Stanzler 1-21, Newcomb 1-9.; Marblehead — Cronin 4-60, Keough 4-58, Andy Palmer 3-44, Johns 2-26, Baxter Jennings 1-8, Zander Danforth 1-7, Chris DeWitt 1-3.
Newburyport 28, Masconomet 20
at Roberts Field, Boxford
Newburyport (1-0);0;13;15;0;28
Masconomet (0-1);0;7;7;6;20
Scoring summary
N- Iyobosa Osuwuza 31 pass from Sean Miles (Bryan Mendez-Heavlin kick)
M- Matt Richardson 37 run (Cooper Easley kick)
N- Ryan Miles 40 pass from S. Miles (kick failed)
N- R. Miles 42 pass from S. Miles (R. Miles pass from S. Miles)
M- Richardson 11 run (Easley kick)
N- Jack Sullivan 12 run (Mendez-Heavlin kick)
M- Owen Barrett 11 pass from Richardson (Easley kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet — Matt Richardson 9-140, Sam Nadworny 5-39, Will Shannon 5-16.
PASSING: Masconomet — Richardson 8-19-110-1-0.
RECEIVING: Masconomet — Tyler McMahon 3-51, Owen Barrett 3-49, Shannon 2-10.
Salem 45, Chelsea 6
at Chelsea Stadium, Chelsea
Salem (1-0);20;12;6;6;45
Chelsea (0-1);0;0;6;0;6
Scoring summary
S- Jessie Round 20 pass from Corey Grimes (kick failed)
S- Patrick Connaster 5 run (Devante Ozuna rush)
S- Quinn Rocco Ryan 24 pass from Grimes (kick failed)
S- Round 20 run (kick failed)
S- Ozuna 12 pass from Grimes (kick failed)
C- QB #12 9 run (pass failed)
S- Ozuna 1 run (pass failed)
S- Connaster 9 pass from Grimes (Grimes kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Salem — Devante Ozuna 11-108, Jesse Round 4-43, Corey Grimes 2-24, Patrick Connatser 1-7.
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 12-15-176-4-0.
RECEIVING: Salem — Round 6-86, Rocco Ryan 3-58, Ozuna 3-23, Connatser 1-9.
Auburn 19, Swampscott 7
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Auburn (1-0);6;0;0;13;19
Swampscott (0-1);7;0;0;0;7
Scoring summary
A- Keating Oliver 16 run (rush failed)
S- Elijah Burns 89 kick return (Aydun Wulff kick)
A- Oliver 1 run (rush failed)
A- Oliver 2 run (kick good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Elijah Burns 2-33, Jason Codispoti 9-28, Jack Spear 1-(-2).
PASSING: Swampscott — Spear 3-7-13-0-1.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Burns 1-6, Codispoti 1-4, Chris Ferragamo 1-3.
St. John’s Prep 49, Marshfield 14
at Glatz Field, Danvers
Marshfield (0-1);8;0;0;6;14
St. John’s Prep (1-0);21;14;7;7;49
Scoring summary
M- Thomas Kelly 43 pass from Anthony Molander (Brady Crowley pass from Molander)
SJP- Joenel Aguero 23 pass from Aidan Driscoll (Jackson Selby kick)
SJP- Dylan Aliberti 86 run (Selby kick)
SJP- Jesse Ofurie 71 pass from Driscoll (Selby kick)
SJP- Ofurie 8 pass from Driscoll (Selby kick)
SJP- Aguero 4 pass from Driscoll (Selby kick)
SJP- Stephon Patrick 56 pass from Driscoll (Selby kick)
M- Molander 2 run (rush failed)
SJP- Cam LaGrassa 4 run (Selby kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Marshfield — Jack Marini 8-28, Nic Cupples 6-26, Anthony Molander 5-20, Jason O’Keefe 2-7; St. John’s Prep — Dylan Aliberti 9-118, Cam LaGrassa 8-46, Jesse Ofurie 1-31, Aidan Driscoll 2-21, Joenel Aguero 2-15, Tyler Sanon 5-14, Jack Fillion 1-8, Gael Garcia 1-3, Marquese Avery 1-(-1).
PASSING: Marshfield — Molander 11-21-200-1-1, Tor Maas 0-1-0-0-0; St. John’s Prep — Driscoll 11-20-235-5-0.
RECEIVING: Marshfield — Thomas Kelly 3-110, Cupples 3-38, O’Keefe, 3-37, Marini 2-15; St. John’s Prep — Ofurie 4-108, Stephon Patrick 3-75, Joenel Aguero 3-41, Santi Quiceno 1-11.