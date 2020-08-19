Football coaches react to high school season being moved to late February start 

The irony was certainly not lost on Beverly High football coach Andrew Morency.
"If you asked me walking off the field of last year's Beverly-Salem game that we would potentially be playing next spring and not playing football on Turkey Day or the fall," he said, "AND on top of that, I'd be relieved and accepting, I would've called you crazy. But here we are."
There will not be high school football in the state of Massachusetts in the fall of 2020, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There is hope one can be played in a "Fall 2" season, running from Feb. 22 to April 25, 2021.
This was determined Wednesday as the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors officially approved recommendations for high school athletics set forth by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the MIAA's own COVID-19 task force.
"Playing football in February, March and April is going to be different," admitted Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle, whose school is officially entering the Northeastern Conference. "But it'll give our kids a chance to play. That’s the bottom line for me ... I’m just hoping our kids get a chance to play."
Head coaches across the North Shore would naturally prefer to be running practices this week, but they realize that unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.
"I think it’s great," said Ipswich's Kevin Fessette. "Any kind of football will work. It'll definitely be different, but I think the kids would love the experience and it'd be great for the community."
"I’m happy that we'll have something for the seniors," Danvers coach Ryan Nolan noted. "It'll be exciting to prepare differently for a spring football season. I’m Interested to see what we can do in the fall with the kids, and I think this gap season may be a great opportunity to get more kids out that play winter sports."
"As a program, we spend a lot of time talking about how events (major/minor) are going to happen in life, and how you respond drives how successful you are during/after these events," added Salem High veteran coach Matt Bouchard,. "I've been very impressed with how the team has responded. The season getting pushed out is certainly an event, and if they continue to respond as they have so far, we'll be a strong team because of it."
Mike Flynn, whose defending Bowl champion Pingree Highlanders play in the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) and not the MIAA but are beholden by the state's guidelines in regards to high school athletics, said he appreciated the efforts by everyone involved in the process, and hopes the powers that be do everything they can to get kids on the field next February.
"Certainly it's disappointing we won’t be playing this fall, but it's better than the alternative," said Flynn. "The important thing is we play; even for 4-5 games. Most kids are done playing after high school, so the window is short. These kids in the state put a lot of time in preparing for the season, so we owe it to them to squeeze something in."
"We have some work to do to get on the field," added Morency. "But if we stay the course as far as respecting the virus, prepare according to logical protocol, and keep the faith as a team, the kids will be able to play high school football again — and that's exciting."
Some wondered if putting the football season off for six months, as opposed to trying to safely make it work now — as other fall sports will attempt to do — might've been the better choice.
"It’s frustrating and disappointing to be one of the very few sports to not be allowed to play this fall," admitted Brian St. Pierre, head coach of the two-time defending Division 1 Super Bowl champion St. John's Prep Eagles. "I appreciate the MIAA attempting to afford us the opportunity to play in late winter/spring, but it’s very difficult for me to imagine that being a safer alternative than our current state. I’m not a doctor or scientist, so I leave that call to them. But at least it’s something, which is better than just being cancelled."
Having the chance to coach their players out-of-season this fall, said St. Pierre, would be a real benefit. Still, he said he "hurts" for the kids who missed out on the entire spring season earlier this year, and those that will now have to hope they can play football early next year.
"It’s just a really unfortunate reality I guess," he said. "But again, at least almost all fall sports are being given the green light. That’s important for those student-athletes; really important, and I’m sincerely happy for them. High school athletics are so important for young people. I hope we're able to conduct them safely and as fully as possible this year. You just have to keep the faith."
Hamilton-Wenham's Jim Pugh, the dean of North Shore coaches, said that in different times, you have to make the best of a bad situation.
"As long as we can have something in the fall to be with the kids and a football season in between (winter and spring), that’s great. It’s better than being shut down altogether," said Pugh. "If we were to play a 7-game season, that's our (Cape Ann) League right there, where we now have one 8-team league. And who cares about the weather?"
As he often does, Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff used some humor in assessing the situation.
"Logistically that will present some interesting problems. I’m so happy for the players that there will be something," he said. "I feel so fortunate to have this group of kids this year. Players like Mitch Correlle who was stuck until his senior year behind Tim Cronin. The thought of an entire class of kids missing their senior year of football or never playing freshmen football was tough to wrap your head around."
"We still have a long way to go to before we get there, but we're fortunate not to have had our season cancelled at this point. The change to February will be a boost to run-heavy teams like Beverly and Danvers, and coaching staffs will have to adjust. Going into February thinking you're going to run 10 personnel in a shotgun spread exclusively will be tough, so the game will change a bit.
"We have one of the state's best ski programs, so maybe we’ll tap into that."
Added Salem's Bouchard, "Looking forward to the opportunity to get out there again in February and coach football in a tundra jacket!"