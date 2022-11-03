Following Pingree’s victory over Canterbury in last year’s Mark Conroy Bowl game, starting quarterback Hudson Weidman received news that no athlete ever wants to hear.
Weidman had torn both his ACL and meniscus in the season-ending triumph and would be forced to go under the knife before enduring a lengthy recovery process.
Things got more complicated a few weeks after his first surgery, as doctors discovered he had sustained further damage to his knee and would need to go back into the operating room in order to heal properly. The unexpected setback pushed his recovery timeline from 6-9 months to 9-12 months, and it wasn’t a guarantee that the rising star would be ready for training camp in 2022.
“I had the first surgery for the ACL and meniscus and it went well,” recalled Weidman, who was forced to miss both the basketball and baseball seasons as a sophomore last year. “But in my first week off crutches they went in and saw there was another problem, some cartilage damage behind my knee cap that they couldn’t see on an X-ray or MRI. So that definitely stunk and it was a question of ‘When was I going to be back?’.
When suffering an injury as significant as Weidman’s, it’s hard to put an exact timeline on recovery. Everyone’s built a little bit differently and an individual’s level of commitment to rehab and treatment processes makes all the difference.
Fortunately for Weidman, he boasted a determined and resilient drive to put himself in a position to return to the field sooner rather than later. Having a tremendous team of doctors, physical therapists, friends and family there to support him along the way certainly made things that much easier, too.
“I had a great surgeon, Tony Schena (who serves as the Boston Celtics head physician), and his kids go to Pingree. My PT was Matt Penney out of Middleton’s Sports Rehab Unlimited, and together they helped get me back at that nine month mark,” said Weidman. “Our conversation was always that it has to be right before I can play; that was the main goal. It wasn’t like, ‘We’re going to rush you back just so you can play sooner.’
“I was very lucky to be surrounded by so many people that were super intelligent and really cared about me and my recovery.”
A successful recovery
While much of his recovery process was centered around building back the strength in his knee, Weidman made sure to use the time off to improve in other areas, too.
The junior signal caller worked extensively on his upper body, knowing very well that improving his arm strength and overall physicality would allow to succeed on a deeper level. It paid off, as the 6-foot-2 Weidman put on nearly 20 pounds of muscle, going from about 175 to 195 pounds in a matter of months.
As his knee continued to heal, he began to throw more, too. First it was sitting down in a chair outside and tossing passes to his father and brothers. Then it got to a point where he could stand and throw but not drop back or move around at all to simulate in-game situations.
Eventually he was cleared to do all that, too, getting in extra work with quarterbacks coach Mike McCarthy down in Dedham as he prepared for a hopeful return to action in the fall.
“He’s the best,” Weidman said of McCarthy. “He’s great with mechanics and we worked on a couple things I felt like I needed to clean up.”
Flash forward to September and Weidman was somewhat miraculously ready to go. He was cleared to return to full contact with zero limitations just three days before Pingree’s opening game, and proceeded to complete 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 215 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-0 drubbing of Portsmouth Abbey.
“You hate when any of your players get hurt and it was disappointing for him for sure,” said Pingree head coach Mike Flynn. “But if somebody was going to have that type of significant injury, he’s one of the guys on the team that I felt was going to be able to handle it. So in terms of him being back, I had no doubt that he’d be back for us.”
Coming back and taking snaps under center is one thing. Doing so without missing a beat and actually improving as a player is an entirely different feat.
Through six games this fall Weidman has completed 63 percent of his passes (71-for-113) for 1,291 yards. His 17 passing touchdowns are more than any local quarterback not named Shea Lynch (22 passing TDs), and he’s accomplished that despite playing two fewer games than most area squads.
Weidman has added four rushing scores while leading the Highlanders to a 5-1 record.
“Obviously the level he’s playing at now I don’t think anyone could’ve expected,” added Flynn. “Personally, having significant knee injuries myself and coming back and getting used to everything, it’s usually a year, year-and-a-half removed from the injury that you start feeling like your old self. But he’s right back out there and it really is pretty impressive what he’s done.”
Elevating his game
Prior to getting hurt in the season finale last fall, Weidman thrived outside of the pocket. He regularly used his feet to scramble from the pass rush and make plays happen, with Flynn often implementing boot legs and other designed QB runs to get him out in space, too.
Heading into this season, however, Weidman put an emphasis on throwing more from the pocket and getting the ball out quickly to his skill players. He’s transformed into a dual-threat quarterback with virtually zero inefficiencies when it comes to moving the ball.
“He’s always had football intelligence in terms of coverages and (opposing) defense’s tendencies, and he’s always had the ability to work with receivers in games and change things up,” said Flynn. “But last year and two years ago we ran a lot of QB runs, sprint outs and bootlegs where we took advantage of his athleticism. This year it’s less of that and more stuff from the pocket and he’s done great with it.
“Honestly, I’m actually surprised by that, and that just tells you how hard he’s worked at it.”
Flynn says Weidman’s increased arm strength and burlier build to his upper body hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.
“Ironically most kids if they get hurt they don’t come back better, they come back the same,” said Flynn. “But for him physically ... the upper body, the shoulders, everything up top ... he’s just a lot more physical, a lot bigger. “
“I think obviously people notice it more on the deep balls and stuff down the field, but just my zip this year on the quick gain stuff has helped a lot,” added Weidman. “It allows me to fit the ball into some tighter windows that I probably couldn’t have done last year.”
Team-first mentality
On an individual level, Weidman is undoubtedly thrilled with his post injury progress. But he also knows he couldn’t do it without the talented group around him, and it’s that team-first mentality that will ultimately allow Pingree to reach its goals.
Offensively, Weidman has the luxury of throwing to a number of gifted skill players such as receivers Chris Colby (19 catches, 517 yards, 7 TDs), Jaylon Richardson (20 catches, 370 yards, 4 TDs) and Mekhi Taylor (12 catches, 105 yards, 2 TDs), running back Matt Theriault (10 catches, 234 yards, 3 TDs; 424 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and tight end Jayden DelTorchio. All five are capable of ripping off the big play or finding their way into the end zone, and they’ve certainly made things easier for Weidman.
Colby in particular is a rare talent at the high school level, and Weidman doesn’t take him, or any of his other offensive weapons for granted.
“It’s funny, Chris and I actually used to live in the same area (Triton school district) before I moved to Boxford,” said Weidman. “He was in Rowley and I was in Byfield so we played youth sports together and he’s always been the tallest and the fastest guy out there.
“You really don’t see many athletes like Chris every day: Six-foot-3, 210 pounds, benches 315 and runs a 40 (yard dash) in the low 4.6’s,” Weidman continued. “But the big thing that stands out to me is he’s not super flashy but his body control for a guy his size is unreal. Just the way he can contort his body to make a catch is special.”
Pingree’s versatility and depth offensively has allowed them to score 160 points in the six games thus far. Defensively they’ve been more than solid, too, as they’ve allowed just 80 total points including one shutout and one 7-point against effort.
“A good defense is a quarterback’s best friend,” said Weidman. “They do a great job and coach (Paul) Swain is awesome. They just play super hard and it makes it easier for us offensively, especially when we’re given short fields to work with.”
On deck for Weidman and Co. is a road matchup against Evergreen Conference rival St. Paul’s on Saturday (4 p.m.), a game that Pingree knows it must win if it wants a chance to earn another bowl game appearance later this season.
“I’m just looking forward to playing an intense game with high stakes,” said Weidman. “They’re a great program and they have been for years. They have talent, their receivers are huge, and they have a couple commits to I think Yale, Cornell and Brown. So they’re definitely a good football team and we’re going to have to play a great game and minimize the mistakes.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.