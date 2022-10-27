Out of the tunnel at Glatz Field last Saturday came a group of young men dressed in navy blazers, khaki pants and smart haircuts. They were the St. John’s Prep choir.
They were joined by a classmate who stood out from the rest by virtue of his appearance: shoulder pads, eye black, pink wristbands, and a St. John’s Prep football jersey bearing the No. 26.
That young man, Jack Fillion, joined his spiffy compadres behind a microphone near the 50-yard line and, standing front and center, belted out ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ prior to the Prep’s gridiron battle against BC High. When the song ended and applause had been rained down on the vocalists, he excused himself and walked towards the Eagles’ sideline, strapped on his football helmet, and immediately changed his mindset.
“I like to think of it as an on/off switch,” chuckled Fillion, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound fullback/linebacker/special teams ace for the 5-2 Eagles. “I’ll have a complete smile on my face and love for my teammates, but the second that whistle blows I’ve got to turn the dog on and go in with a heat of fire. You just have to wipe your brain clean; it’s how I like to play.
“When the blows to the end the game, the smile comes back on.”
Originally from West Linn, Oregon — Fillion and his parents, Michael and Tracey, as well as older sisters Katie and Abby, came to the area in the summer of 2019 (“we got here August 15 and freshman football practice started on the 16th,” he said) — he has certainly made his mark at St. John’s Prep. He’s an excellent student with a grade point average north of 4.5; a fine athlete who is also a catcher and outfielder on the baseball team; and prides himself on being as well-rounded as he can while not limiting his out-of-the-classroom activities to athletics.
“Jack’s the All-American kid, almost too good to be true,” said St. John’s Prep football coach Brian St. Pierre. “But it’s all authentic. He’s just the best kid.”
“If I had a son,” St. John’s Prep athletic director Jameson Pelkey, the father of two young girls, added, “I’d want him to be like Jack.”
Fillion loves his country and said he plans to serve. He has his application complete for the United States Military Academy at West Point, from whom he has received a Letter of Assurance (LOA) stating that he is academically, physically and medically able to attend. He’s waiting upon a Congressional nomination to complete the next step in the process.
As the lead blocker for bell-cow running back Carson Browne in the Prep’s pro style offense, Fillion often finds himself on the wrong end weight-wise of most matchups he encounters — in the Catholic Conference, that sometimes means going against opponents 100 pounds or more heavier than he — while trying to open a hole in the line or pass blocking. But it’s a challenge he relishes, attacking it with the same vigor and intensity that he does his schoolwork or trying to master a tricky musical scale.
“It’s a mentality thing,” said Fillion. “I want it. Being smaller makes the challenger harder, but that’s where the fun comes in. I’ll be at practice with everyone who is bigger than me and I’ll say to Pius (Ejindu, the Eagles’ massive 335-pound tackle), ‘Hey Pius, if you ever need any extra work, let me know and I’ll give you a good fight.’
“I don’t need my name getting called all the time; when Carson gets into the end zone, I know was part of it and that’s a great feeling. We’ve played with each other for our years and he’s a great guy; he’ll always say ‘Thanks for that block’ and that means a lot.”
St. Pierre, who said Fillion’s parents “did an outstanding job raising him; he’s unbelievably polite and respectful”, loves both the toughness and unselfishness that he brings to daily practices and on game nights/days.
“He’s an 180-pound fullback who plays like he’s 220. Jack’s fearless,” said St. Pierre. “When you find tough football players, you use them — and he’s that. That’s the greatest compliment I can give.”
Fillion said he and his family looked at BC High, Xaverian and Austin Prep — all of whom, he said, told him not to check out St. John’s Prep — before figuring there must be something special about the Spring Street campus. He got a tour, knew right away it was the best place for him, and now three-plus years later he’s hoping to guide the Eagles on a long Division 1 playoff run before the rest of his life unfolds.
“I love it here and all that the school offers,” said Fillion. “I feel very fortunate to have landed here.”
The school community at St. John’s Prep would undoubtedly say the same thing about their transplanted Oregonian.
