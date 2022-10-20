The only thing Ryan Barrett enjoys more than the Star Spangled Banner is cheering for his brother Danny’s sports teams.
Knowing this, their Peabody High football brothers found a way to put those two things together.
A 22-year-old with special needs who uses a wheelchair, Ryan has burst out of the tunnel with the Tanners at the start of the last two home games at Coley Lee Field alongside his sibling, senior captain Danny. With a big American flag planted on his chair, Ryan makes his way to the home sidelines and helps get the team fired up before they hear the National Anthem.
“You don’t even understand how much he loves the National Anthem. On his iPad he’ll play it, I’m not kidding, at least 10 times a day,” Danny Barrett said. “When I get home, I usually pull his headphones out so it’s playing out loud. It’s his favorite thing.”
Though he is non-verbal, anyone watching Ryan smile can tell how much he enjoys being part of the pre-game pageantry. From youth sports to high school, he’s long been a fixture at all of Danny’s games in football, basketball and lacrosse. Teammates and friends always spend plenty of time with Ryan when they visit the Barrett house.
“Ryan is honestly like another brother to me. We always look forward to seeing him in the stands,” Peabody High senior Vinny O’Hara said. “The relationship between Danny and Ryan is really special, and seeing Ryan wheel out with his flag really drives a lot of the guys.”
No. 1 fan
Ryan is such a big part of the undefeated Tanners (6-0) that the Boosters (with a donation from G&G Apparel) got him his own varsity letter jacket. The white sleeved coat is embroidered with “Ryan, #1 Fan” and was presented to him with his parents, Erica and Matt, before last week’s win over Winthrop.
“It’s been awesome to see and seeing him wearing that jacket means a lot to all of us,” Peabody quarterback and senior captain Shea Lynch said. “Ryan’s a great guy and really is like a brother to everyone on the team.”
The complete package at wide receiver, Danny Barrett is one of the major reasons Peabody has the North Shore’s highest scoring offense going into Friday’s road game at Gloucester (2-4). He’s hauled in 27 passes for 330 yards and seven touchdowns; in his career he’s got 73 grabs for 1,014 yards and 17 scores — pretty amazing for a kid that didn’t play football until the ninth grade.
“I always wanted to play football, but youth was on Sunday and I didn’t want to miss the Patriots,” admitted Barrett, who was a sponge when it came to learning the spread offense once he got to high school. “I knew the game from watching. It was all about picking up routes and terminology.”
Standing 6-feet and weighing 180 pounds, Barrett has the size plus strong hands to win contested passes and often lines up in isolation opposite Peabody’s trips or slot formation. His timing on the comeback route is impeccable (Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff called it “unstoppable”), and he’s frequently the Tanners’ top target on third down.
Add Barrett’s speed and elusiveness and he can turn a short pass into a huge gain. He seems to have a sixth sense for knowing when Lynch wants him to break off or extend a route, grown out of the thousands of passes they’ve thrown together over the last three summers and hours of watching film.
“Danny sees things on the field that no one else sees,” Lynch said. “He’s such a smart player. He always finds something about what the defense is doing that can work for us.”
Wanted: good people first
Barrett broke his wrist in the middle of the Fall2 season in 2021 when he was seeing time as one of Peabody’s primary receivers. He then had a breakout junior year, setting a new school record he shares with teammate Eli Batista with 10 TD catches.
Ryan inspires the entire Barrett clan — older brother Jake and younger sister Madi, a standout soccer and lacrosse player for Peabody — and his relationship with Danny certainly helped mold the Tanner captain.
“It makes him the good kid he is. The leader he is and the teammates that he is,” head coach Mark Bettencourt said. “Danny is such a good football player and he’s a humble player. He carried us in the Marblehead game and you never heard him say a word about himself.”
Those 12 passes Barrett caught in Peabody’s first modern win over Marblehead are believed to be a single game school record.
He and the Tanners are focused on going as far as they can in the Division 2 playoffs and were seeded at No. 3 in the latest state power rankings. Bettencourt believes that the way his team has embraced Ryan and rallied around captain Mikey Mastrocola’s battle with leukemia proves the coaching adage that character breeds success.
“We want good football players,” the coach said. “But we want good people first. Good kids that perform not just on the field but in school and the community.”
Barrett is optimistic about playing college football. He’s looking forward to his senior basketball and lacrosse seasons, though he admits football is Ryan’s favorite (“because he has a hard time telling who’s who in lacrosse,” Danny chuckles).
This fall, the Tanners have at least five more games for Ryan to root them on — and they’d love nothing more than to give Ryan a chance to bring his flag to Gillette Stadium for a Division 2 Super Bowl.
“I’d say after the anthem Ryan’s second-favorite thing is seeing his younger, but big, brother Danny score touchdowns,” O’Hara said.
“That team chemistry and bond that they help us build is only getting stronger. It will help us as we see the tougher competition.”