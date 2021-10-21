Twin brothers Chris and Luke Domoracki love the game of football. So much so , in fact, that when the Fall 2020 high school season was wiped away here on the North Shore due to COVID-19, they ventured south to compete for the Lemon Bay High School squad in Englewood, Fla.
Months later when the Fall 2 season was officially set in stone back in Massachusetts, the standout silbings came back to their home school of Hamilton-Wenham with hopes of playing in the abbreviated campaign for the Generals. The MIAA ultimately wouldn’t allow it ... but even that couldn’t keep the athletically gifted brothers off the field.
“We practiced and played in a few scrimmages with the team,” said Chris Domorocki, a bruising 6-foot, 210-pound fullback and linebacker. “We actually played a spring season with the North Shore Cobras, too, and ended up winning the championship.”
What are the North Shore Cobras, you ask? It was a club team created for ‘The League’last spring that consisted of local players who either weren’t eligible to compete for their home schools — like the Domorocki brothers — or simply didn’t have a season (i.e. prep schools like Pingree, whose coach Mike Flynn helped run the squad).
The Domoracki siblings used that short (5-6 games) season to continue to play the sport they cherish so much and prepare themselves for a hopeful senior run back with the Generals later in 2021.
Now they’re back where they belong, playing for the same program they started with in the second grade.
“We were still with the team practicing every day last year, it just stunkn because we couldn’t play in any games,” added Chris. “This year is awesome; we’re back at it again and can actually be with the team and help them win.”
Through six games this fall, it’s safe to say the Domoracki brothers’ return has benefited the entire team. Chris leads the Generals in rushing (91 carries, 512 yards and 9 TDs) while Luke is second (30 carries, 219 yards, 1 TD).
Defensively, both players have been consistent forces as well. Chris is a hard hitting linebacker who is among the team leaders in tackles; Luke is a versatile force that’s spent time at defensive back and outside linebacker while occasionally dropping back as a safety to boot.
Together, they’ve helped Hamilton-Wenham begin the season at 5-1.
“We’ve been focusing on the little things, making sure we’re doing everything full speed and not taking any plays off,” said Luke. “Our main goal is to head to the Super Bowl and get a dub. But we’re just taking it one game at a time.”
The Generals eked out low-scoring, defensive grind-type games over Gloucester (13-7), Watertown (14-6) and Amesbury (13-6) to start the season. A 20-12 loss to Pentucket a week later served as a wakeup call, but since then their offense has flipped the script. H-W proceeded to dominate Lynnfield (35-8) and Newburyport (41-21), making their mark as arguably the team to beat in the Cape Ann League.
“Really what changed was our line really picked it up after that Pentucket game, and especially with the fullbacks as well,” said Chris. “They’re hitting the defense and we’re able to run well behind them.”
‘Run well’ might be an understatement. In last Friday’s win over Newburyport, Chris broke loose for a career-high 233 yards and four touchdowns while Luke added a 92-yard touchdown scamper of his own. A week earlier against Lynnfield, Chris found the end zone three times.
“I’m not the fastest guy out there, but it’s pretty hard to tackle me,” said Chris. “I just kept breaking tackles.”
“It’s kind of like a twin thing. If one of us is doing well, than the other has to grab some of that glory,” Luke added with a laugh. “I had to do something, and I got that 92-yard touchdown run — which kind of made up for his (four scores).”
The two have pushed each other both on and off the field for as long as they can remember; there’s no question they’re each other’s biggest fans.
“It does give us motivation; we push each other,” said Luke. “We always want to be the better twin, make ourselves better and work off each other.”
“It’s like a friendly competition,” added Chris. “If Luke sees something, he’ll tell me so we have constructive feedback. But when I’m blocking for Luke I’ll try to (crush) the kid so he can get the most yards.”
The duo also benefits from positive reinforcement from the team’s line coach, Ed Melanson. “He has this method where every time you get a pancake block, he gives us a pancake at practice,” said Luke. “So that fuels us and makes us want to get the most pancakes.”
With the Domoracki brothers shining, John Ertel settling in nicely at quarterback (312 yards and a TD) and Markus Nordin (11 catches, 183 yards, TD) leading the receiving corps and pass defense, the Generals have a chance to run the table and head into the playoffs with a 7-1 record. They’ll host a 2-3 Triton team on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season at North Reading (5-1).
Looking even further ahead, both brothers hope to play football at the college level, perhaps even on the same team.
“I’m currently talking with NESCAC coaches now and would love to play at the next level,” said Chris. “It’s a dream of mine to play in college.”
“I’m looking to play in college, too, but we don’t know where we’ll end up,” added Luke. “We’ve really never spent more than 24 hours without each other, so if we do stay together that would be awesome. But we’re leaving it open.”
