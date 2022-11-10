It’s often said that the best linebackers have a nose for the football ... a sixth sense for knowing when it’s going on any given offensive play and getting there first.
So far in his senior season, the nose on Bishop Fenwick captain Aidan Breen has been better than a combination of Toucan Sam and the world’s best basset hounds.
A demon on defense, Breen has 98 tackles so far for the Crusaders (8-1) and is a sure bet to hit triple digits when No.6 Fenwick travels to Maynard (7-2) for a Division 5 state quarterfinal Thursday night (7:30 p.m.).
“He’s one of those unsung hero type kid that flies under the radar. He’s as solid a guy as you could want at the Mike linebacker spot,” said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods, whose team is aiming for its third straight state semifinal trip with a win Thursday.
A Peabody native, Breen grew up around the game. His first cousin, Gino Fodera, starred on the gridiron before he was born and he remembers getting hooked when he started attending practices and games when Fodera was an assistant coach at Lynnfield High.
Fast forward to Breen’s sophomore season and by chance Fodera came on board as an assistant on Woods’ staff. Getting to work directly with the all-grown-up kid who used to run around at some of his practices was an incredible bonus.
“He was like a man of ten positions,” said Fodera, who coached the line in 2020-21 and with the birth of a new daughter has stepped back to a gameday and scouting role this fall. “He wears number 80 but he did all our lineman drills and we had to bring an extra jersey because he was our first backup at every line position.”
Breen even gets reminded of his young self when Fodera’s third grade son Gaetano hits the field after games looking to congratulate his big cousin. Breen and his teammates always make time for the youngsters; that’s the sort of family atmosphere Fenwick football is about.
“That’s my favorite thing about football ... the bond you create with your team and the people you meet through it,” said Breen, the older of Todd and Michelle’s two children.
It’s a tight knit senior group for Fenwick led by captains Breen, Troy Irizarry, Mike DeFelice and Costa Beechin (along with junior Luke Connolly). They were freshmen when the Crusaders made it to Gillette Stadium for a Super Bowl in 2019, there were no playoffs because of the pandemic in their sophomore season and last year they were one game away before falling in the state semis.
Getting back to that pinnacle of Massachusetts football has always been their goal.
“You look around and you see everyone’s experience and you can tell that’s the goal,” Breen said. “We have such a connection and spend so much time together from August to December that it’s a really special group.”
These days, middle linebackers have a lot of responsibilities on defense. Woods says Breen handles the mental part very well, controlling the front seven by making calls and helping determine stunts and coverages.
Against spread teams like Swampscott — a game in which Breen basically stole a handoff and raced the other way for an amazing touchdown — he excels in pass coverage and does very well at tackling runners in the open field. Against run heavy teams like last week’s playoff opponent Auburn, the 6-foot, 200 pounder can take on a fullback and shed blocks with the best of them.
“It’s a unique position. That Mike guy has to have a lot of different qualities,” Woods said. “Aidan has them all. He’s not just a plugger. He’s a multi-talented kid that can play old school and new school.”
Take for example Breen’s game-saving tackle in the emotional overtime win over rival St. Mary’s earlier this season. One of the best players in Eastern Mass, David Brown, had a lane to the end zone but like Dont’a Hightower on Marshawn Lynch in Super Bowl 49, Breen got a hand on him.
“Aidan is pretty sick on the delayed blitz,” Fodera said. “I know he’s not a flashy player but some of the things he does, when you watch the film, sure as shooting he’s the first one making contact on so many plays. He slows guys up and then the cavalry comes.”
Averaging almost 11 tackles per game, Breen also has two interceptions plus a sack. Among his cousins, Breen actually plays the game a lot more like Gino’s brother Andrew, a terrorizing linebacker who was New England Football Conference Rookie of the Year when he played at Westfield State (2008).
“I remember watching Andrew play a couple times in prep school and college,” said Breen, who learned a lot being coached by Gino. “It was pretty unique. Most people don’t get a chance for something like that ... always having a ride home from practice was pretty good.”
“Aidan makes Friday nights for me,” Fodera echoed. “My son’s always asking me ‘When’s Aidan’s next game?’ My parents and my siblings are going to games again. We’re very lucky to be around a program like Fenwick.”
Now two wins away from another trip to a Super Bowl, Fenwick’s sole focus is on Maynard Thursday night. Their seniors have been taking extra reps in practice, studying as much film as they can and steadily preparing themselves for another battle.
“We have a lot of kids just like Aidan: Quiet, hard working and that play for each other,” Woods said. “It’s so much fun coaching kids like this. They put the time in and they motivate themselves. It’s a great group.”