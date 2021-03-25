PEABODY — There are a multitude of stars in the Bishop Fenwick football universe.
Many are familiar to local gridiron fans: Stefano Fabiano, Angel Martinez, Jake Connolly, Chrys Wilson and the like. Others such as Steven Woods have also begun to burn brightly on game nights. All of them play skill positions, where it's easier to see palpable results in terms of running their chewing up yardage or finding paydirt.
More esoteric — but certainly as important to the Crusaders' success as anyone who handles the football — are the team's linemen. They'll be asked to step up and deliver another five-star performance for Fenwick Friday night when it welcomes Catholic Central League newcomer Bishop Stang to Donaldson Field (6 p.m.).
The squad's defensive line features Chris Faraca and senior captain Matt Juneau as the two inside tackles; seniors Franklin Quintin and captain Danny Richards as the ends, and sophomore Troy Irizarry rotating in. Their quickness and aggressiveness firing off the ball after the snap caused all of havoc in Fenwick's 45-6 road pasting of Dracut last weekend, and feat they're hoping to once again showcase in Friday's home opener.
"It's our understating of each other on the D-line," said Richard, a 17-year-old from Peabody. "Every time the D-ends come up and make the other team's quarterback step in, our DT's know right then when to be there. And when they step up and make the QB go outside, the DE's know exactly where to be there, too."
"They're crazy good," Connolly, a strong safety said. "So disciplined, so fast, so good as a unit."
Against a Bishop Stang (2-0) club that runs a split back veer offense and likes to pound the football, it's paramount that the Crusaders' play well defensively in the trenches and dictate the flow.
"I think we all have a really good motor up front, and our awareness is really strong," added the 6-foot, 220-pound Juneau. "A big part of the success we have is that we all trust each other, too."
Head coach David Woods and his assistants were thrilled at the play of their trenchmen in the opening day rout.
"They got off the snap so fast the other night, got a bunch of sacks ... and I don't think we blitzed at all," said Woods. "They all play with a motor that never stops.
"Take Danny. You watch film and you're left saying, 'He's phenomenal', and that's just one example. Those guys up front can go unnoticed sometimes, but certainly not by the coaching staff."
Because they have equally talented teammates who always seem to be in the proper coverage behind them — seniors Jimmy Espinal, Andrew Wilson, Jeff Gordilis and Chrys Wilson at linebacker along with Steven Bua, and a secondary that features ball hawking speedsters Fabiano, Martinez, Woods and Connolly — it gives the defensive line more time to get after the quarterback and lay hits on ballcarriers in the backfield.
Fenwick scored early and often against Dracut, with Fabiano, Connolly and Martinez combining for seven touchdowns (five of those by halftime). Against Stang's turnover-forcing, speedy and physical defense, the points likely won't come as easily. But it's also likely that the visitors from North Dartmouth will, as most teams find out, have a difficult time focusing on one particular player to slow down.
"We love to keep defenses guessing," the 17-year-old Connolly, a wide receiver and strong safety from Salem who will continue his career at Ithaca, said. "With all the options we have, it's hard for defenses to cover us all the whole game."
Steven Woods, a junior and the head coach's son, was 8-for-9 passing for 164 yards and three scores a week ago. Chrys Wilson, a senior and the team's usual starter, figures to take more snaps than he did a week ago ... or perhaps not, as he might be used in another offensive role to best utilize his speed and aptness for catching the ball.
Throw in dangerous running back Tucker Destino, among others, and Fenwick's offense predicated itself on confusing defenders and exploiting mismatches at the most opportune times in its run-pass option attack.
William Gibbs, a 255-pound sophomore known to all as 'Gibby', plays left tackle offensively next to tackle Liam Andrews, a fellow 10th grader weighing in at 235 pounds. Juneau is the center, with Quintin, Espinal and Richard occupying the guard, tackle and tight end spots to his right.
"But there's one thing about Stang," said Dave Woods, noting that former Catholic Memorial boss Dennis Golden is the Spartans' head coach. "Whether it's 6-0 or 60-0, they're going to play the same way: hard. They're tough, physical and play the same way no matter what the score is. It's going to be fun to play against them."
For a team that reached the Division 6 Super Bowl in 2019 before falling, Fenwick was obviously disappointed that this Fall 2 season, played while the coronavirus pandemic continues, won't come with a chance for state championship redemption. Yet there's plenty of fuel that fires up the boys from Margin Street.
"Since freshman year we knew we'd be really good as seniors, so we've been waiting a lot time for this," said Richard. "Then not knowing if we'd be able to play or not, or when we might play, that was difficult. So we don't take anything for granted; our thought process is to go out every single day and play to the best of our ability.
It's an opportunity more than a given, and we embrace that."
