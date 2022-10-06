It easily could be the highlight win of their season for almost any high school football team in the Bay State.
Peabody’s 40-7 throttling of defending Division 3 Super Bowl champion Marblehead, which owned the state’s longest winning streak at 23 straight games, sent shockwaves through the Eastern Mass. football world. It wasn’t so much the fact that the Tanners prevailed last Friday night — they came into the game unbeaten themselves, after all — but it was the way that they did it, dominating on both sides of the ball on the Magicians’ home field.
Peabody, however, has no plans of making this marquee victory the be-all, end-all of their 2022 campaign. Rather, they’re looking for it to serve as a springboard for even greater things they want to accomplish in October, November and, if the planets align in Tannertown correctly, the first weekend in December for the Division 2 state Super Bowl.
“Every time I woke up over the weekend, I thought of that game and how it was so special,” said Jose Lendor, the team’s undersized (5-foot-10, 165 lbs.) but highly effective defensive end. “But now it’s on to the next opponent (Leominster). We have to focus on them as if they’re better (than Marblehead).”
Are they? The Tanners will find out Friday at Coley Lee Field when the 4-0 Blue Devils arrive for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
How the teams match up is anyone’s guess. Head coach Mark Bettencourt noted that unlike facing a conference rival such as Marblehead or Beverly, the 12-time Super Bowl champions from Leominster are, aside from what they’ve been able to glean on film or social media, a virtual unknown.
“This will be completely foreign to both of us,” said Bettencourt, whose team has outscored its foes by a whopping 155-15 margin (Leominster’s points for/against are a virtual carbon copy at 162-20). “They don’t know the level of competition we’ve played; we don’t know the level that they’ve played. So it’ll be a good old fashioned football game where the best team wins.
“I’ve been hearing those scary two words — ‘trap game’ — quite a few times from people calling, texting and emailing me congratulations since our win over Marblehead,” Bettencourt added. “We have to keep the same level of intensity we’ve had. We have a game plan of what we want to attack on their defense and how to stop their offense. Now it’s a matter of the kids focusing, like they’ve done so well this year, focusing on what we want them to do and making sure we’re in the right places, aligning properly and having all the gaps filled.”
In the most updated MIAA rankings, Peabody sits third among all Division 2 teams while Leominster is ninth.
As the Peabody players prepare for their next challenge, said senior running back Will Pinto, they’re buying in to one of the coaching staff’s favorite mantras: work towards becoming great.
“That’s finally starting to become engraved on our collective team mindset,” said the 18-year-old Pinto, who opened the scoring against Marblehead last Friday with a 10-yard touchdown run. “And every time we’re great we turn the page and put all of our energy towards the next team on the schedule; that’s why we’ve been successful.
“We don’t allow ourselves to get too high, because practice will never change. Practice will never get easier,” he added. “It will always be equally as hard and more.”
While Peabody’s high octane offense (QB Shea Lynch, WRs Eli Batista, Danny Barrett, Jayce Dooley and Colin Ridley, RBs Alan Paulino and Pinto, et. al.) and its defense have received plenty of bouquets for the team’s success so far, the offensive line deserves a sizable piece of that pie, too. Reymi Andino, a junior left tackle, is the only returnee up front; he’s joined by three sophomores — Dylan Annese at left guard, Jimmy Festa at right guard, and Alex Jackson at right tackle.
When starting center Mark Clanton sprained his ankle last Thursday, first-time senior starter Kostandin Dhima stepped in and more than held his own.
“The scout team pushes us every day to make us better,” said Andino, a 5-foot-11, 210-pounder whom Bettencout said was “absolutely phenomenal” against Marblehead..
“Those guys up front get a 1, if not a zero, of the team’s credit when they should get a ton of it,” added Pinto of the O-line. “Without the line, there’s no QB, and without the QB there’s no wide receivers, and so on. It starts with those guys.”
For a program still fueled by last year’s playoff snub (despite winning the Northeastern Conference Lynch title) because of the way the playoff rankings work, the Tanners have beefed up their schedule this year with foes such as Leominster to make sure that won’t happen again.