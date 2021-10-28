It is hard to nail down just one attribute of Craig Michalowski’s that you could say with conviction is his best.
Is it the senior captain’s perseverance, which leaves his Marblehead High teammates and coaches in awe? Is it the smart, precise route running on every offensive snap, or his ability to drop back into coverage and blanket an opposing receiver on defense? Is it his natural ability to deflect attention from himself and turn the spotlight on others he feels are just as, if not more, deserving? Is it realizing the mistakes he makes or areas of his game he needs to work on?
Perhaps it’s his unspoken leadership, transcendent to what’s expected of most high school football captains?
Perhaps it’s a concoction of all of those characteristics that make the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Michalowski — less than seven months from suffering a lacerated kidney during a game — so valuable to the unbeaten Magicians.
“Craig’s a beast ... and no one EVER outworks him,” veteran Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff said with emphasis.
“He’s an extremely talented kid, so I don’t want to take away from his physical talent,” he added. “But if you take those physical talents that he has and add the work mindset that Craig has, no one outworks him. He always puts the work in.”
Marblehead (6-0), the state’s top ranked Division 3 squad heading into Friday’s regular season finale against Danvers at Piper Field (7 p.m.), has an army of offensive weapons — James Doody, George Percy, Josh Robertson, Zander Danforth, Connor Cronin, Eddie Johns, Drew Annese and so on. With so many mouths to feed, getting touches week to week depends on the opponent, matchups, defensive schemes and the like.
Michalowski’s mindset never changes, though; he approaches each play prepared that if his number comes up, he’ll be ready. If not, there are a myriad of other things he can do — throw a downfield block, chip the outside linebacker, draw coverage away from the first option — to help the Magicians succeed.
“I know it might be one of the last seasons I ever play football, and I love the sport so much that told myself this summer, ‘I might as well give 100 percent of my effort and energy into this season’,” said the 17-year-old wideout and free safety.
“I try to work as hard as I can in whatever we’re doing: in the weight room, on the field, and try to get others to do it, too. If I can help some of our younger guys learn the position better for future years, that’s great, too.”
Don’t be mistaken into thinking Michalowski is merely a gosh-golly-whatever-I-can-do/I’m-just-glad-to-be-here type. He gets the ball thrown his way because he knows how to get the job done.
Earlier this month at Masconomet, for instance, the Magicians were trailing by 14 points early in the third quarter when Michalowski ran a hitch route. He caught the pass from Robertson near the first down marker and, seeing that the Chieftains’ cornerbacks were playing off a bit — the same thing he noticed on game film during the week — broke past the defender for additional yardage. He didn’t score but it did set up a touchdown, one of four Marblehead would produce over the final 24 minutes.
Or take two weeks ago at Beverly, when Michalowski was dialed in and grabbed seven passes for 72 yards. Four of those catches went for first downs; two others wound up in the end zone (from 4 and 5 yards out, respectively).
To Rudloff, there’s a difference in what Michalowski is able to do — “being a perfectionist at the craft of being a wide receiver”, as he puts it — and a wideout who has a crazy amount of talent who simply outplays everyone he goes up against.
“When we’re with the receivers and want to give an example of how you should look, we point to Craig,” said Rudloff.
His kidney injury, which occurred in the third game of the Fall II season against Saugus back in March, seems far off now. It happened on an innocuous play in which Michalowski went up to pick off a pass just before halftime, but was hit from the side and collapsed. Horrible pain and difficultly breathing told him instantly that he wasn’t right, and after conferring with the trainer he was sent to the hospital for CAT scans and tests.
“Finding out I had a lacerated kidney, that was hard to hear,” Michalowski admitted. “I knew I’d have to miss the last four games, and while I cheered the guys on and it was awesome they won all four to go unbeaten, it was tough at the same time for me.
“But I knew I’d be back. I knew I’d work as hard as I could to be back.”
He returned in time for the Magicians’ baseball season (as a combination 2B/SS/OF who also does some pitching), then ramped up his focus and intensity in the summer to prepare himself for his final season of high school football. Six games into the 2021 campaign, with hopefully six more to go, things are on the right track for both Michalowski and his team.
“We’ve got a special group of kids here, with every class having the potential to do really big things as the season goes on,” said Michalowski. “I really want to see that happen.”
