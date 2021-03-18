Just about 18 months ago, the football teams from Danvers High and Swampscott played one of the tightest, most intense games of the 2019 season in some of the worst weather conditions imaginable.
Like all high school teams, both the Falcons and Big Blue saw considerable turnover with star players lost to graduation since that razor thin 7-6 Danvers victory. The philosophies of both highly successful programs have not changed at all as they gear up to battle in Week 2 of this Fall 2 season Friday at Dr. Deering Stadium (5 p.m.).
The rivals are coming off vastly different Week 1 experiences. The Big Blue (1-0) blew out Salem High, 41-6, on the strength of three punt return touchdowns and four first quarter scores. The Falcons (0-1) lost a season opener for the first time in seven years, falling to Northeastern Conference newcomer Masconomet, 6-0. Neither side is reading too much into those opening day scores.
"We're going to be ready for a war," Swampscott head coach Bob Serino said. "Danvers and Masconomet? We know those are two of the toughest teams in the conference. So even if Danvers lost, they looked pretty tough and now they're going to be even hungrier."
The Big Blue's defense was phenomenal in week one. They held Salem scoreless until the final play of the game and got interceptions from Zach Marks and Karree Davis. Tons of QB pressure came courtesy of Jake Papazoglou with solid linebacking from Thomas Frisoli.
"I was really impressed with Swampscott's defense," said Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan. "They play together and with great discipline ... they work really well together as a unit."
Davis in particular looked primed for a huge season among the Big Blue's first time starters. Dylan Dubiel and Jordan Cummings also delivered some nice hits.
"We had some kids step up," said Serino. "There was a group of kids, about 15-20 of them, that worked out on their own during the offseason and it really shows when you see them."
Offensively, Swampscott was efficient if not untested. New starting QB Cam O'Brien (who did play both ways at other positions last season) only threw one pass, a 28-yard TD to Cole Hamernick (making his first start at receiver). New starting running back Xaviah Bascon only carried once (a 19 yard scamper) though he took two punts back for scores. Top receiver Andrew Augustin didn't even play and the Big Blue didn't get the reps you'd think they'd need to develop timing in a game situation.
"They've still got great team speed. Bascon and Augustin are two of the best playmakers in the conference and they have some newer guys that look very athletic," Nolan said. "It's a very fundamentally good football team and obviously special teams are a huge strength."
For Danvers, the key to avoiding the team's first 0-2 start since 2014 is finding consistency on offense. The Falcons were shut out of the first time since 2013 while putting together some good drives last Friday, but failed to convert a "goal to go" situation late in the first half and were stymied in the running game in the second half.
Behind a veteran offensive line, the Falcons leaned on junior James Carmilia. He handled the ball on nearly half of the team's offensive snaps with 16 carries and six catches that produced a solid 118 yards, but Danvers knows it needs to expand the options going forward.
"It's not sustainable," said Nolan, whose team has potential weapons in QB Darren McDermott, receiver/tight end Aris Xerras and backs Colin Kelter and Brad Wilichoski. "We know as coaches we have to find ways to be more consistent and make sure we're not wearing guys out at the end of games."
It was a typically stingy defensive performance for the Falcons, who got some great play in the secondary from newcomer Steve Reardon and senior Andrew Metivier and up front from first-year senior Brian Taylor. They'll certainly look to keep that going against an always challenging Big Blue offensive attack.
"Our biggest focus is on getting better every week," said Nolan. "We've got to concentrate on that."
Swampscott leads the all-time series between these two 59-25-3, though they haven't beaten the Falcons since 2011. The last time the Big Blue won at Danvers was back before Morse Field's turf field was installed on the old grass Deering Stadium in 2010; the rivals didn't play for seven years after 2011, a somewhat shocking development since they played every year from 1928-2011.
