PEABODY — Mental toughness. If you ask any number of Bishop Fenwick football players what’s been the biggest key to their early success this fall, those two words were the resounding answer.
This isn’t the same Crusaders team that reached the Division 5 state semifinals last year. Make no mistake about it; last year’s squad was very good, they just ran into an equally talented Swampscott team that went on to win its second straight Super Bowl.
This year, Fenwick feels like they’re even better.
Following a dominant first two weeks to open the 2022 campaign, the new-look Crusaders will get the chance to pay it back to the Big Blue when they host them in a non-league clash this Friday night.
“I’m really looking forward to getting this game back that they took from us last year going to Gillette,” said one of five senior captains and the team’s leading receiver, Costa Beechin. “I’m really excited to say that we feel like we have this game under control with coach Woods and coach Dugan leading us, and I think we’ll pull through with a dub this weekend.”
For fellow captain Luke Connolly, the feeling was mutual.
“Definitely ready to get back out there after they knocked us out of the playoffs last year,” said Connolly. “We want to show them that it may not be the same team as last year but we’re better and we’re looking to prove that on Friday night.”
It’s near impossible to compare the 2021 Bishop Fenwick gridiron squad to this year’s group. Yes, the coaching staff is the same and many of their offensive and defensive schemes mirror the stuff they ran a year ago.
But like any high school group, new personnel has entered the fold.
Take quarterback Bryce Leaman for example. The junior signal caller backed up Steven Woods last fall and got to watch his teammate pile up 2,000-plus yards and 30 touchdowns through the air.
Now thrown into the fire as the starter, Leaman has proven early and often that he was more than ready to take the reins.
“There were definitely nerves at first but after that first drive (in the season opening win over Norton) I was feeling it. It was great,” said Leaman, who says he first started slinging the pigskin at about five or six years old.
“I’ve learned to take my time, relax, and just look over all your options, all your reads. That’s really been the key for me.”
Through two games thus far Leaman has completed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 407 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s quickly gained the trust of his teammates and has enjoyed a seamless transition under center as the replacement for a very effective Woods a season ago.
“I can see that Bryce has developed over the summer a lot,” said Beechin, who’s garnered 107 receiving yards and a touchdown through two weeks. “He’s been working out all summer, going to quarterback camps and stuff and it’s really showing. He’s come out strong these first two games and he’s definitely improved in the time being here.”
Leaman has also found success on the ground, compiling 98 rushing yards and another touchdown thus far. His other top targets through the air include Connolly (78 yards, 1 TD), Mike Zaimi (7 catches, 68 yards, 1 TD) and Kurtis Bruch (54 yards, 1 TD).
At running back, Troy Irizarry is up to 141 rushing yards and four scores while Anthony Nichols has gained 107 yards on just seven attempts to go with two touchdowns. It’s a balanced attack that’s been able to keep opposing defenses on their heels and guessing what’s coming next.
The line has done a great job opening things up for a fast flowing offensive attack, leading to 806 yards from scrimmage and 78 total points in the two wins.
Fenwick’s players attribute that hot start to, you guessed it, mental toughness.
“Mental toughness for sure,” Leaman said confidently. “Just keep our minds right, focus on our steps, our reads, and really just doing the simple things.”
“Definitely mental toughness,” added lineman Michael DiFelice, who was nowhere in the vicinity of Leaman when making his statement. “In the Arlington Catholic game we had a few mishaps, two plays where we got down to the goal line and unfortunately fumbled in the end zone. But everyone makes mental mistakes sometimes and we’re out here practicing every day to clean those up. So mental toughness for sure has been big.”
On the other side of the ball Fenwick has been just as impressive. One of the leaders of that group, fellow captain Aidan Breen, has compiled 23 tackles already at linebacker and feels the defense as a whole has fulfilled their roles with confidence and poise.
“We don’t have a lot of returners from last year but us five here (the captains), everyone in there, we know how it should be done,” said Breen. “And the people that are new are working with it, learning and executing.
“All of us want the end result to be a Super Bowl,” he continued. “And we’re working hard for that goal every day.”
Friday’s Division 5 state semifinal rematch of sorts is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. at Donaldson Stadium. With Swampscott boasting a similarly new look group, all signs point to another physical battle under the lights.
“It’s a revenge game, really,” said Leaman. “I can’t wait for it; I really can’t.”
