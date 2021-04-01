While we were busy talking, they were busy working.
Not much was expected from a Peabody High football team that's opened a lot of eyes in the first two weeks of this Fall 2 season. It's tough to blame the prognosticators who saw four projected starters either transfer or opt not to play from a team that graduated 15 other starters and only won four games.
What we couldn't see — a summer of 7-on-7 drills and many months of informal conditioning practices — has the Tanners off to a 1-1 start few saw coming.
"We heard it all offseason ... with the guys that we lost, we wouldn't be that good," senior outside linebacker Drew Lucas said. "It kind of fueled us, gave us something to prove."
Peabody took Marblehead to the brink in its opener, losing 20-13 with a chance at the tying points in the final minute, and got its first victory over Masconomet last weekend, 14-10. Suddenly right in the thick of the Northeastern Conference North chase, the Tanners host rival Danvers Thursday (5 p.m.). Both teams appear to be on the rise since the Falcons (1-2) are also coming off their first win (an overtime triumph over Beverly).
"It's a short week and Danvers is always tough. Every game against them seems to come down to the last play," head coach Mark Bettencourt said.
What's been the key to Peabody's hanging with two very good teams in the first two weeks? Defense and conditioning. The Tanners have been the fresher side in the second half of both their games, haven't allowed a second half touchdown yet and credit their increased wind to a tough (albeit short) training camp and pre-practice work with track coach Fernando Braz.
"I'm not surprised with how we've played ... being around these guys, seeing the way we worked all offseason, I thought we'd be a factor," said senior Brandon Pszenny, a returning starter at corner who has also emerged as Peabody's top receiving threat.
Defensively, the Tanners allow only eight points a game so far without the services of Northeastern Conference all-star and captain Kyle Maglione at linebacker (shoulder injury). Lucas, junior Michael Perez and senior Nick Vecchio have been immense so far at LB while Pszenny and seniors Jonathan Teixeira, Jack O'Hara have held down the defensive backfield. In their second year running assistant coach Greg Haberland's system, Peabody's confidence has taken a significant jump.
"It's sticking to Coach Habs' game plan. He studies so much film and he makes sure we know what we're doing," Pszenny said. "Knowing where we need to be from practice is translating to the games."
Peabody was pretty good defensively last year, too, but failed to play complimentary football and was prone to letting one mistake bury them. Late losses to Marblehead, Swampscott, Beverly, Lynn English and Arlington stung yet no setback hurt worse than the 14-13 home loss to eventual NEC North champion Danvers.
"We were getting to the point where the idea of moral victories was getting old," said Bettencourt, now in his 8th season as head coach. "We had to turn the page and turn those into actual wins."
Creating turnovers has been a huge part of Peabody's good start. They've forced four fumbles (recovering two) and have three interceptions, two by Pszenny and one from Lucas, who summed his team's approach to takeaways:
"It's every guy fighting on every down. Once we have a guy held up, the next guy's coming in and trying to punch out the ball ... just fighting for that ball."
To beat Danvers for the first time since 2015, Peabody will need to clean up its own turnovers. They've fumbled seven times (losing three) while sophomore QB Shea Lynch has thrown two interceptions against his three TD passes. The youngster has a hand in all four Tanner scores this year (rushing for one) and has a contagious confidence in the huddle.
Still, you've got to figure Danvers boss and defensive guru Ryan Nolan will have some wrinkles ready to go.
"It's easy to forget that Shea's only a sophomore because he carries himself with such maturity," said Bettencourt. "Every snap he takes, he's learning something and he's getting better."
Returning starters Jaden Nigro, Shay Palmer and Michael Leonard lead the offensive line along with juniors Brandon Smith, Peter Gargikas and senior Matt Goggin. Freshman Eli Batista and sophomores Alan Paulino and Danny Barrett are the top receivers along with Pszenny. Seniors Cam Cuzzi and Jordan Thompkins carry the load in the backfield.
"We're not a team that relies on one guy. We need all 11 on offense, all 11 on defense, special teams ... even the bench, we need that motivation to bring us back when things go down," Bettencourt said.
"What we've done on offense comes from chemistry," Pszenny added. "Just getting in as many reps as we can and all getting on the same page."
Danvers has vexed the Tanners in recent years, winning four straight and six of the last eight. Last time Peabody beat the Falcons or even managed to score more than two touchdowns in the rivalry was when current assistant coaches and Salem News Players of the Year Doug Santos (2014-15, Peabody) and Matt Andreas (2016, Danvers) were both on the field, after all.
Since joining the NEC, though, Peabody's rivalry with Danvers has been its most competitive with the Falcons ahead 6-5 since 2007. To even that score, Peabody will have to keep an eye on dangerous receiver James Carmilia as well as emerging end Aris Xerras. Andrew Chronis remains one of the North Shore's best two-way linemen for the Falcons while freshman Troy Voisine gets his second start at QB.
"We can't be satisfied or thinking we've done much," Bettencourt said. "We're 1-1 ... now let's see what we can do against Danvers."
