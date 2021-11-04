Eight local football teams begin their quest to play for a state championship when the playoffs commence this weekend.
Each squad has its strengths, naturally, but also areas in which they can be vulnerable. So let’s take a look and see what each squad must do — and avoid — in order to survive and advance.
DIVISION 1No. 14 Shrewsbury (4-4) at St. John’s Prep (6-2)
Friday at Glatz Field, Danvers, 6 p.m.
WHAT THE EAGLES MUST DO: Control the line. Most football people are aware that the Eagles can produce a cornucopia of points in a hurry; they’ve got star power under center (Jack Perry), in the backfield (James Guy when healthy, Carson Browne) and at receiver (Jesse Ofurie, Jackson Delaney, Stephon Patrick). So they’ll need the big boys up front — Kurt Plakans, Jacob Cuddire, Christhian Difo, Kyle Webster, Pius Ejindu, Mason McSweeney and Mikey Nabbout — to open the holes, protect the quarterback and give their guys time to do their thing.
WHAT THE EAGLES MUST AVOID: Giving up the big play. St. John’s has given up a very un-Prep-like 99 points over the last three games, two of those resulting in setbacks. Even a 1-win BC High squad tacked on 26 points against them. For all of their offensive prowess, they’ve got to find a way to fix any leaks in their defense or risk being exposed once again. This is a unit that needs a shot of confidence, and a good showing Friday at home in its postseason opener would be a great place to start.
DIVISION 2No. 13 Beverly (4-4) at No. 4 Marshfield (7-1)
Friday at Marshfield High, 7 p.m.
WHAT THE PANTHERS MUST DO: Jump ahead early. The Orange-and-Black will be facing one of the state’s most explosive teams, one that has won seven straight after putting up 42 points against St. John’s Prep on opening night in a last minute loss. So to return home to the Garden City with one of the biggest upsets of the season, Beverly must find a way to score early, play lockdown defense and take as much time off the clock as possible.
WHAT THE PANTHERS MUST AVOID: Getting burned through the air. The Rams have an elite passer in QB Owen Masterson, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns so far. His favorite receiver has been Jason O’Keefe, who has caught 10 scores. The Panthers’ secondary, skill guys like Andre Sullivan, Matt Sopp, Pierce Heim, Devon Smalls, etc., will have to have their heads on a swivel to avoid giving up gobs of passing yards.
DIVISION 3
No. 16 Norwood (6-2) at Marblehead (7-0)
Friday at Piper Field, Marblehead, 7 p.m.
WHAT THE MAGICIANS MUST DO: Establish the run. Marblehead’s intricate offense is always going to find a way to get receivers open in space for quarterback Josh Robertson to get them the ball. It’s most effective, of course, when the running game is mowing over and around the defense with regularity. George Percy, Connor Cronin, Eddie Johns and Robertson are all capable of slicing up defenses behind an underrated offensive line; it’s that run-pass balance that makes Marblehead so dangerous offensively.
WHAT THE MAGICIANS MUST AVOID: Looking ahead. Coach Jim Rudloff and his staff have done a very good job keeping their players focused on their week-to-week tasks and not getting caught up looking down the road at potential foes. That’s not easy when a squad has won 15 straight contests dating back to Thanksgiving 2019, but it’s imperative they do so. Modern history — 2018, when bottom seed Dracut upset the top seeded Magicians in their playoff opener — reminds us that anything can happen in the postseason when a team isn’t fully focused.
No. 9 Walpole (5-3) at Masconomet (6-2)
Friday at Roberts Field, Boxford, 6 p.m.
WHAT THE CHIEFTAINS MUST DO: Dictate the tempo. One of the things that makes Masconomet fun to watch is that they can prevail plahing several different ways: smashmouth, using speed to beat teams to the perimeter, having an aggressive hats-to-the-ball defense that makes a multitude of plays between the tackles, and so on. When they’re the ones controlling how the game is played, they’re a tough club to stop. Imposing their will on Walpole will greatly enhance their chances of winning.
WHAT THE CHIEFTAINS MUST AVOID: Playing without Mat Nadworny. The Chieftains’ senior captain, star running back (705 yards, 11 TDs) and linebacker was sorely missed last week in a loss vs. Swampscott, and the hosts need his playmaking ability and leadership back to be at their best. Can they win without him? Sure ... but it’d be a much more feasible task with him in the lineup.
DIVISION 4No. 10 Wayland (4-4) at No. 7 Danvers (3-5)
Friday at Dr. Deering Stadium, 7 p.m.
WHAT THE FALCONS MUST DO: Move the football and finish drives. Danvers scored 15 touchdowns in its three wins against only five total scores in its five losses; they’ve been held to 10 points or fewer in four of those setbacks. Turning the page, using the start of the playoffs as a new beginning and finding the rhythm that led to so much success early in the season will get them back on track. A healthy run/pass balance will help; Danvers has weapons like Max Gasinowski, Steve Reardon and Colin Kelter that can move the chains as both rushers and receivers.
WHAT THE FALCONS MUST AVOID: Turnovers. Even when Danvers has allowed points, full-fledged drives downfield have been rare. They can’t afford to put their defense in disadvantageous field position by not taking care of the football, and they certainly can’t afford to leave points on the table by losing possession within scoring range.
DIVISION 5No. 15 Apponequet (3-4) at No. 2 Swampscott (8-0)
Friday at Blocksidge Field, 7 p.m.
WHAT THE BIG BLUE MUST DO: Take care of business. The Big Blue are as balanced a team as there is on the North Shore, with running back Xaviah Bascon poised to go over 1,000 yards and QB Cam O’Brien hovering at 1,113 yards passing. Swampscott has 21 rushing touchdowns and 16 of the passing variety; as long as they remain committed to that balance, they’ll be tough for a team traveling 54 miles from the South Shore to slow down.
WHAT THE BIG BLUE MUST AVOID: Not putting the game away. Their opening day win over Leicester (29-26) was tighter than it should have because the Big Blue took their eyes off the ball. That can’t happen in a playoff game. Likewise, they didn’t finish their drives in scoring range in close wins over Peabody and Beverly; it would be ideal not to allow Apponequet to hang around like those NEC rivals did.
No. 14 Maynard (6-2) at No. 3 Bishop Fenwick (6-2)
Friday at Donaldson Stadium, 7 p.m.
WHAT THE CRUSADERS MUST DO: Spread the ball around. Fenwick has one of the deepest wide receiving corps on the North Shore, much less in Division 5, and QB Steven Woods is excellent when it comes to getting all three involved. Jason Romans leads the bunch with 44 catches and Chris Faraca and Costa Beechin have 30 each. A sure recipe for success: force the defense to double cover any of them and then feed the others.
WHAT THE CRUSADERS MUST AVOID: Getting pushed around. It’s still a relatively inexperienced group on the line for Fenwick, and the intensity of the playoffs ratchets things up in the trenches. The group has a chance to assert itself and establish control early in this one; if Maynard is able to control the line and keep Fenwick’s offense off the field, things could get sticky.
DIVISION 7No. 14 Leicester (4-4) at No. 3 Hamilton-Wenham (6-2)
Saturday at Hamilton-Wenham, 2 p.m.
WHAT THE GENERALS MUST DO: Run the ball with efficiency. Since hitting their stride in late September, Hamilton-Wenham has done a remarkable job moving the chains behind rugged running by Chris Domoracki (646 yards, 13 TDs) and his twin brother Luke (342 yards, 2 TDs). Establishing an inside run threat allows them to set up outside threats like QB John Ertel on bootlegs and Markus Nordin on pass plays.
WHAT THE GENERALS MUST AVOID: A leaky pass rush. If there’s one thing that may trip up H-W, it’s pass coverage. That’s true of any team in the modern game, asking defensive backs to run with receivers for long periods of time is nearly impossible. So it’s important for the Generals to get to the quarterback and make him uncomfortable in the pocket, something they did very well in all six of their wins.