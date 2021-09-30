As a freshman, Jason Romans spent time as a quarterback for Bishop Fenwick, completing 16 of his 21 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns. A year later the versatile young athlete took snaps both at QB — he completed 25 more passes for 350 yards and four scores — and wide receiver, where he hauled in 13 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
But due to a hand injury suffered during basketball season his junior year, Romans was unable to compete in the ‘Fall 2’ football campaign this spring. With no football season held the previous fall he opted to play golf, where he shined for a Crusaders team that had a very successful run.
With his injury fully healed heading into this autumn, Romans had a tough decision in front of him: should he stick with golf, a sport he happened to be particularly good at, or go back out for the football team and put his superior athleticism to good use?
Currently standing as the leading receiver for an unbeaten Bishop Fenwick team (3-0), it’s safe to say Romans is content with his decision to get back out on the gridiron.
“I wanted to play (football) after basketball last year, but I tore a ligament in my thumb and had to get surgery,” said Romans. “It was kind of an easy decision (this fall), though, because I talked to my parents about it before the season. I just didn’t know if I wanted to (put myself at risk) to get hurt before basketball season. But I decided to come back out ... and I’m happy I did.”
In two games this fall, Romans has snagged eight passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Half of those receptions and nearly all of the yardage came in last week’s 28-7 win over Austin Prep, as the speedy Romans caught four passes for 140 yards and scores 29 and 27 yards. He also brought in another lengthy pass (55 yards) from quarterback Steven Woods, which set up one of the touchdowns.
Romans’ next chance for some highlight reel catches or momentum swinging TD grabs comes Friday night as the Crusaders host arch rival St. Mary’s of Lynn (also 3-0), which is coming off an impressive win over Bishop Feehan. That under-the-lights clash is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Romans combines speed and quickness with soft hands an impressive leaping ability. At times, all Woods has to do is throw the ball up in a good spot, and Romans will go up and grab it.
Having another talented receiver, Costa Beechin, lined up opposite of Romans makes the Crusaders’ offense that much more dangerous.
“When we put Jason on one side and Costa on the other, it’s tough to cover them both,” said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods. “(Against Austin Prep) they were manning up on Jason, so we were taking it. We had a couple of plays that has 3-4 progressions and didn’t even get to them because we just took the first option to Jason, which is always nice to be able to do.”
Considering all the talent lost to graduation from last year’s unbeaten Fenwick bunch, it’s safe to say Woods is happy to have Romans back in the fold.
“Ehh, it’s alright,” Woods joked. “Are you kidding me? Jason’s definitely one of the best players in the (Catholic Central) League, so it’s good to have him on our side. and he’s having fun, so that’s good.”
There’s no question that Romans’ first sport is basketball; he did it all for the Crusaders last winter by averaging 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 3.8 steals per contest. But football is certainly a close second. He makes the game look easy and will look to continue his stellar play in the coming weeks as Fenwick aims to repeat as CCL champs.
“It feels good to get back out there with the team and really get myself back into a little groove,” said Romans. “I really haven’t set any individual goals for myself; I’m just trying to help the team win games. I think on a team level (our goal) is to just get better and better every day and every week and hopefully keep winning games.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.