The Salem High football team is 5-0.
That’s a sentence that hasn’t been said or written in over three decades.
After beating Saugus 21-6 on the road last weekend, this year’s group became the first to open with five straight wins since 1991; that squad was actually victorious in its first six games before a down-to-the-wire 8-7 loss to Lynn Classical in Week 7.
Tonight at Bertram Field, Salem aims to equal that 6-0 start when it welcomes Masconomet (2-3). Despite the glaringly different records, the Chieftains strength of schedule puts them as favorites over the unbeaten Witches, making this Salem’s toughest test to date.
“A lot of the guys playing have been invested for a long time with this program and some have seen some dark days here at Salem,” said veteran head coach Matt Bouchard. “As we worked through some of those challenging years, it was all about building a foundation that allows us to be successful. Sometimes you don’t get the fruits of that labor right away; sometimes it takes a while for those fundamental things to show.
“The only way we’ve been successful this year is the investment of these kids during COVID and in recent years,” Bouchard continued. “The culture of the team was set back then, and those seniors passed that mentality on to the current group.”
The Witches’ gradual climb to gridiron relevance hasn’t been easy. Since 2011 Salem has endured two winless campaigns, two more seasons with just one win, and nine losing records overall. Their only winning seasons came in 2017, when they went 7-4; and last fall, finishing 6-5.
So what’s changed this season? What’s allowed Salem to turn the page on a number of frustrating and disappointing campaigns and build off last year’s winning record?
As Bouchard said, much of it has to do with the sheer dedication and grind-it-out attitude from the players and coaches. But like in any sport, talent tends to win out — especially when that talent works as hard as Salem does. and the Witches undoubtedly have some talent on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Corey Grimes is a strong, versatile leader who can beat opponents through the air or with his feet. He’s thrown for 596 yards and nine touchdowns so far, knows how to keep his team motivated and, according to Bouchard, seems to play his best when the pressure is on.
Take last week against Saugus for example. Grimes briefly left the game after banging up his knee in the third quarter only to gut it out, return to action and help lead the Witches to another win. He also serves as the team’s kicker and punter and can boot it as far as anyone in the area.
“Corey always finds a way to continue to keep guys on the field confident. I think that’s a huge sign of a leader,” said Bouchard. “No matter what’s going on around us, he can get guys focused and keep them pushing in the right direction.”
Sophomore captain Quinn Rocco Ryan leads the squad with 12 catches for 222 yards and two scores, while Jesse Round has hauled in 11 passes for 120 yards and two more touchdowns. Logan Abboud (98 receiving yards, 2 TDs) is another guy capable of making big plays through the air.
In the backfield, 6-foot, 190-pound junior speedster Devante Ozuna is nothing short of a weapon. His ability to patiently pick his holes, follow his blockers and get out into the open field has been impressive. He’s piled up 543 rushing yards in five games, including 187 yards last week, and is averaging well over seven yards per carry.
“He’s stepped up in multiple ways,” Grimes said of Ozuna. “From being a leader in the huddle to just running his gaps and knowing what he’s doing; Devante knows the game of football so well. He’s stepped up and had some unbelievable games this year. He’s been a real big part of what we’re trying to do here turning this thing around.”
Bouchard said that Ozuna began as a quarterback in youth football but didn’t go out for the high school team as a freshman. He changed his mind, however, and has been a valuable part of the program the last two seasons.
Ozuna also plays the Mike linebacker for Salem’s defense and leads the team in tackles for loss. His strong play on that side of the ball has enabled Salem to hold each of their opponents to 14 points or fewer, including three games where that opponent managed just six.
Grimes says both Ozuna and senior lineman Alex Rodriguez have been integral leaders on defense.
“I have to go 50/50 with Alex and Devante,” said Grimes. “Devante had I think had a 16-tackle game against Greater Lawrence which is outstanding, and I think Alex has just been real key on the line. Playing nose guard he’s just been manhandling the centers; he really has a sense of what he needs to focus on.”
The Salem line has played exceptionally well overall. Junior guard Alfred Ferrioli has been particularly impressive in those trenches, earning high praise from Bouchard.
“We give out a ‘Block of the Week’ and he’s won that four weeks in a row now,” Bouchard said of Ferrioli. “He’s consistently graded out as a champion and been our best O-lineman.”
Against a tough, physical front of Masconomet’s Thursday night, Ferrioli and the Witches’ line will need to continue to do their job at a high level.
“Our play (up front) is going to be extremely important,” said Bouchard. “We have to do a really good job controlling the line of scrimmage. Fred’s going to play a big part in that.”
“We have to stick to what we’ve been doing. The key for us is preparation,” said Grimes. “This is the start of better competition that we’re facing, and I feel like if we keep doing what we’re doing at practice and stay locked in, it’ll translate on to the field.”
