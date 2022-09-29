Excellent as they may be, it’s not the arm strength, shoulder motion, footwork or speed that make Peabody High senior Shea Lynch a special quarterback.
It’s the eyes.
Watch Lynch operate on any given series and the Tanner bull on his helmet always seems to be pointing towards the end zone. That’s because his eyes are always downfield, scanning for a receiver to shake loose so he can deliver the ball; even when he’s scrambling, Lynch seldom tucks it away. Those eyes remain glued to the secondary, searching for a big play.
“It’s because I trust my receivers so much,” Lynch said. “I know if I can get any of our guys the ball, they’re going to do more with it than I can.”
After leading Peabody (3-0) to a dominant start, Lynch faces his toughest test Friday at Piper Field in Marblehead. That’s when the Tanners face the fellow unbeaten Magicians (3-0) at 6:30 p.m.
Jim Rudloff, Marblehead’s head coach and one of the finest defensive minds in North Shore football history, respects Lynch’s physical abilities. He, too, notes that it’s the eyes and brain that set last year’s Northeastern Conference Lynch Division MVP apart from most of his peers.
“There were a couple of times in the game last year where we had a guy that was supposed to be disguising something,” Rudloff recalled. “I’d see Shea’s eyes look over the line at the kid ... he saw a twitch. He’d look at his receiver and you just knew, ‘Ahh, he got us on that one.’”
The defending Division 3 Super Bowl champions, who’ve won a state-best 23 straight contests, blitzed Peabody a year ago by scoring 27 points over the first 15 minutes in a 35-14 win. The Tanners haven’t topped Marblehead since 1947 and are 0-7 against them since joining the NEC, losing by an average of more than 15 points without ever scoring three touchdowns.
Yet it feels like with Lynch leading an offense that’s scored 115 points in 12 quarters thus far, Peabody has a shot at an upset win.
Why? Start with the variety the Tanners have in their wide receiving corps. Danny Barrett (11 catches, 109 yards, 3 TDs) is a big target for third down comeback routes. Junior Eli Batista (14 catches, 250 yards, 4 TDs) can burn a defense over the top or by taking a short catch through the middle for extra yardage. Senior Jayce Dooley, a newcomer from Essex Tech, broke out for 106 yards and two scores last week against Beverly and excels at jump balls.
Senior speedster Colin Ridley is hard to run with on crossing patterns, allowing Peabody to employ 4- or 5-receiver sets. Alex Silva, Alan Paulino and Will Pinto can catch the ball out of the backfield ... and when a cerebral QB like Lynch has that many weapons to work with it’s hard to defend.
“I honestly feel like we’ve only scratched the surface,” Lynch said. “We have so many guys that I feel have big games in them, that are going to have those 100-yard days and big plays in them as the season goes along.”
The natural question is whether or not Peabody’s young line, which features three sophomores and two juniors, can withstand pressure from the Marblehead defense long enough to give Lynch time to throw. But Lynch has run for 141 yards and three scores, a new wrinkle in his game this year, and is doing a much better job reading pressure.
“Last year you’d see Shea scramble when he didn’t have to, feel pressure when he had time,” Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt said. “This year he’s been much better at trusting that offensive line, stepping up and buying time ... and if he sees green in front of him, taking it.”
Rewriting record books
Sitting at 3,941 yards, Lynch is poised to become one of the few passers in North Shore history to reach 4,000 career yards. He became the 7th in local lore to reach 50 touchdown passes last week and already owns all of Peabody High’s career, single season and single game records.
“It’s no accident,” Bettencourt said. “That kid works his tail off. He goes to so many camps, he’s had some of the best coaching in the country, and he never stops working. I don’t think he’s stopped since last Thanksgiving.”
Even though spread offenses have changed the position a lot since the early 1990s, Lynch gets his passion for football from his dad, Scott. The elder Lynch was an Agganis all-star in his days quarterbacking Lynn English (Shea being 2-0 against rival Lynn Classical is a point of pride) before going on to Northeastern.
“Every since I was a little kid, we’d throw balls in the back yard, front yard, in the kitchen ... it didn’t matter,” Shea said of his dad. “He’s been a huge influence on my life.”
Seeing time as a reserve in varsity games as a freshman, Lynch won Peabody’s starting job for the Fall 2 season in March 2021. His first start, ironically, was at Marblehead’s Piper Field, where the Tanners trailed 20-0 at halftime but nearly rallied before falling, 20-13. Peabody had the ball in the final minute looking for the tying score, but a prayer to the end zone was intercepted — only of only nine Lynch has thrown in 462 career attempts.
“He’s going to make them very dangerous for the next few years,” Rudloff said afterwards, a statement that’s proven prophetic.
That game was the last time Peabody lost on the road ... their nine straight wins overall are the program’s most in a row in two decades.
Lynch is 15-5 as starting QB, quite the mark considering Peabody hovered around .500 (37-40) the previous five seasons. His immense confidence helps the Tanners believe they can win if they’re trailing, and his bond with his receivers comes from constant route running and 7-on-7 play in the summer.
“He’s a competitor and he’s a leader. He brings that wide receiving crew with him in terms of his belief,” Bettencourt said. “They trust each other and go out and make plays.”
Though the QB is not related to the Lynch’s of Swampscott (for whom the NEC Lynch is named), he helped Peabody end a 20-year league title drought when he threw a record 32 TD’s to win the Lynch division last fall. His 7-4 Tanners did not make the Division 2 playoffs; thus, Lynch’s goal for 2022 is not to chase North Shore passing records but to qualify for the rugged Division 2 postseason bracket and win as many games as possible.
“This team has something special going on,” Lynch said. “It feels like everyone’s clicking. We’re all one beat.”
It’s not lost on Bettencourt that quarterbacks like Lynch don’t come around very often.
“As a public school, we know how lucky we are that a kid like this comes here ... and stays for four years. It’s a great example he’s set for kids in our city,” the coach said. “Now, we get to go compete against a program in Marblehead that’s also been very good at keeping kids in town and building a great culture.”