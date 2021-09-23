We’ve all heard of accidental inventions: life changing discoveries like the microwave oven, Post-It notes and penicillin that were stumbled upon while their creators were trying to figure out something else.
Which got us thinking: were there any accidental inventions that came out of the Fall 2 football season? Playing at an odd time of year, in a pre-vaccine world, came with a lot of regulations and unconventional practice plans. Coaches were forced to think outside the box in order to both get their work done and meet the safety requirements ... so was there anything that stuck?
Across the North Shore, the answer varies. There haven’t been any wholesale changes, and the majority of programs are back on the practice plans they were using in 2019.
But if you look closely, you do find a few remnants and improvements from that odd Fall 2 year.
Take, for example, Peabody High. The Tanners practiced full-time on their turf game field during Fall 2 since there weren’t any other sports using it (soccer and field hockey played in the traditional Fall season). It was such a benefit to their passing offense that they’ve been moving practices to various times this fall in order to use Coley Lee Field as often as possible.
“It’s essential and something I never would’ve thought of until we did it,” said head coach Mark Bettencourt, whose team is 1-1 and hosts Beverly Friday. “For the receivers and the defensive backs, the spacing is so important that practicing on the full width of the field makes a huge difference. You can’t simulate that on the shorter grass field.”
St. John’s Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre knows as much, since his program has had a lined turf practice field since the renovations around the construction of the Wellness Center at the school were completed a few years ago. Passing offenses are so precise and complex these days that its hard to run routes without hash marks and yard lines.
“It’s a huge luxury. You can teach the basics on grass, but if you want to optimize things and prepare guys for college football having the turf is huge,” St. Pierre said. “If the play calls for an 8-yard break, you need to be able to show that its eight yards and not seven or 10.”
Maximizing practice time
The Eagles were one of many teams that used the non-traditional Fall 2 season in part to prepare for the current Fall campaign. That meant more reps in practice for younger players and sometimes more substitutions during games. Striking a balance of making sure seniors enjoyed their final seasons this past spring while using a unique opportunity to prepare returning players was on the mind of every coach.
“It truly was like having spring ball, like you see in the colleges,” Hamilton-Wenhan veteran head coach Jim Pugh explained. “We’ve been running, more or less, the same offense. Getting that practice time plus the 7-on-7’s, the kids came into this fall with a lot of it down cold.”
A lot of teams are also still using Zoom meetings rather than holding longer, sometimes attention-starved meetings in classrooms or gymnasiums. The flexibility of being able to hold team meetings virtually, without travel time or logistics, is one benefit that’s probably here for the long haul.
“We’ve got 109 kids and sometimes its hard to figure out where we’d put them all,” St. Pierre said. “Our staff puts in a lot of hours to figure out the best way to maximize that practice time, and we know the kids are doing a lot of film when they’re at home and when they’re supposed to be.”
Considering how busy today’s high school students are — part-time jobs, volunteer work, other extra-curriculars or family commitments — being able to fire up a team meeting when they can rather at a set time isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“I can record myself giving instructions or chalkboard stuff and send it out through Hudl,” Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors said. “That’s something I never would’ve thought of if I didn’t have to do it last year.”
Those calls can be especially helpful for coaches, who might teach at a different school or live in a different town. The virtual meetings keep everyone on the same page and allow burning the midnight oil without having to burn excess gas in the car.
“Logistically, it just makes things a whole lot easier,” said Pugh.
“For the coaches, the Zoom calls are especially helpful,” said Marblehead’s Jim Rudloff, whose squad has won 10 straight contests and faces North Andover Friday at home. “With the kids, you want to keep them short and to the point. That’s when they’re most effective.”
Routines are (mostly) back
Most teams still aren’t retreating to the locker room for their pregame pep talks or their halftime adjustments; the masking requirements and trying to spread out for social distancing simply make taking a knee around the end zone more practical. It’ll be interesting to see if that trend continues when the temperatures drop.
Sidelines are more dotted with backpacks and hockey-like equipment bags, a trend that started in the locker room-devoid Fall 2 campaign and has continued this season. So has some number of individual water bottles.
For the most part, though, football has returned to its pre-pandemic routines, and the North Shore’s gridiron gang is very happy about it. Even the whistles, briefly electronic rather than the traditional air blown, are back.
“That electric one we had to use last year is stuck somewhere under my car seat,” Rudloff mused, “and somehow, it always goes off every time I turn left.”
