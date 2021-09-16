Every season, the local high school football schedule has its share of quirks, oddities and peculiarities. This season appears have more than usual.
Locations of certain contests have been altered. The same goes for opponents in certain weeks. There are stretches where some teams have a plethora of home games; others hit the road for a similar amount of time. Games that are normally played at 7 p.m. on Fridays or 1 p.m. on Saturdays have been adjusted, tweaked, then refined again.
So let’s take a look and see what we’ve got for each team.
Beverly just moved its regularly scheduled Saturday afternoon game at Hurd Stadium against Danvers on Saturday, Oct. 9 to a night game on the turf at Forti Field on the grounds of Beverly High on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:15 p.m. Athletic director Dan Keefe was able to get some portable lights that he’ll bring in, allowing both the Beverly High boys (4:30 p.m.) and girls (6:30 p.m.) soccer teams to host Swampscott under the halogens the previous night. Prior to the football game on Friday, the Beverly High field hockey team will host Lynnfield (4:30 p.m.), where the lights will be turned on for the second half.
The Panthers have hosted night games before at Hurd Stadium (former AD James Coffey started that practice a decade ago, usually one game a season), but this will be a first for the turf field.
The following week, the Orange-and-Black have a most uncommon 10 a.m. start time on Saturday, Oct. 16 when they take on reigning Northeastern Conference champion Marblehead. I’m guessing there might be a bit more coffee sold at the Hurd concession stand that morning than on a normal game day.
Danvers was having difficultly coming up with a date, location and time for this weekend’s tilt with non-league foe Haverhill, but the two schools came to an agreement on a 5 p.m. start time this Friday at Haverhill Stadium. The rest of their schedule sets up as Friday night tilts at 7 p.m. (7:15 at Beverly), with the usual 10 a.m. starting time on Thanksgiving at home against Gloucester the only outlier.
Marblehead will get used to putting on its gear, loading onto a school bus and hitting the road this fall, where five of their seven regular scheduled games will take place. The only home dates are Friday, Sept. 24 against North Andover and the last weekend before the playoffs start (Friday, Oct. 29) vs. Danvers. Ironically, the Magicians had played in Danvers the last five seasons prior to this one ... but now face virtually everyone else away from Piper Field.
Starting this Friday, Peabody is in the complete opposite boat. The Tanners will be comfortable at home on Coley Lee Field for five of the next six weekends, taking on Masconomet, Beverly, Marblehead and Swampscott while wearing their home whites, hitting the road to face Winthrop on Oct. 15, then returning home the following Friday to again play host, this time to Gloucester.
Masconomet is still looking for a possible foe to play on Thanksgiving Day (or the day before). Doesn’t seem right that the Chieftains won’t be playing on the holiday; here’s hoping they can find an opponent.
Salem‘s scheduled game with Excel High School in South Boston Friday night at home is a no-go after the latter couldn’t field enough players for the scheduled contest. The Witches will have a bye week and play at Greater Lawrence next Friday.
Swampscott is one of the few area schools with a pretty much straightforward schedule: three home games to begin things (Leicester last weekend; Lynn English this Friday night and Gloucester next Friday), followed by road games at Saugus (Oct. 1) and Peabody (Oct. 8), a return home to face Danvers (Oct. 15), and a 1 p.m. contest at Beverly on Saturday, Oct. 23 before going back to Blocksidge Field on Oct. 29 to wrap up the regular season against Masconomet.
When Bishop Fenwick plays at Arlington Catholic Saturday afternoon (1 p.m.), it’ll mark the only time they don’t play on Friday night (aside from Thanksgiving morning against Malden Catholic).
St. John’s Prep has three 6 p.m. Friday night games on tap: Sept. 24 vs. Haverhill (its Senior Day), Oct. 8 at Malden Catholic, and back at Glatz Field to host Catholic Memorial the following Friday, Oct. 15.
The Cape Ann League has a few 6:30 p.m. game times this season, which we don’t normally see. Hamilton-Wenham has a pair: Oct. 1 at Pentucket and Oct. 15 at Newburyport, sandwiched around a 2:30 p.m. home game (another peculiar time) on Oct. 9 against Lynnfield. That later-than-normal start time is because PSATs are being held that morning. The Generals also have a 5 p.m. game at North Reading on Oct. 29 to end the regular season.
Ipswich might be the king of 6:30 p.m. contests in 2021. Including its season opener at home against Manchester Essex last weekend, the Tigers will have a half dozen such start times on Fridays: Sept 24 at Lynnfield, and home dates vs. North Reading (Oct. 1), Amesbury (Oct. 8), Pentucket (Oct. 22) and Newburyport (Oct. 29).
The only local squad not to have a 7 p.m. game on their schedule? Congratulations if you guessed Essex Tech. All of theirs will be 6 p.m. starts except for Oct. 29 at Shawsheen (6:30 p.m.) and Thanksgiving morning at home vs. Northeast (10 a.m.).
Finally, when Pingree plays its first actual game in 678 days next Saturday, Sept. 25 at home against Kingswood-Oxford, it’ll mark their earliest game time of the 2021 season. Befitting a prep school schedule, the Highlanders have two games at 3:30 p.m., two more at 4:30 p.m., and a trio slated for a 5 p.m. kickoff — including their regular season finale at home against rival Dexter Southfield on Nov. 13.
