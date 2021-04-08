FOOTBALL FOCUS: Tigers welcome Lynnfield into their den for unbeaten clash Friday night 

IPSWICH — Kevin Fessette knew he had to make some changes to his football team.
Throwing the ball a little too often and running RPOs was exciting, but wasn't getting the results — or points — that his Ipswich Tigers were capable of. His defenses, used to playing four-man fronts (either in the tradition 4-4 alignment or even a 4-2-5), weren't, in his opinion, playing to their peak efficiency.
So he did what he felt was right for his program during the prolonged 16-month break between seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic: he revamped it all.
As a result, the Tigers have gotten off to a 3-0 start halfway through their Fall 2 season, with their biggest test of the season coming this Friday against fellow unbeaten Lynnfield (4-0) at Jack Welch Stadium.
"Coach did what was best for the team," said one of its senior captains, nose tackle Alex Yanakakis. "It's been a lot of work for all of us, but it's also been working out great."
The Tigers are coming off of what the 37-year-old Fessette called "the best win since I've been here", a 33-6 rout of host Newburyport. They jumped out to an early lead, responded after a Clippers touchdown with a kickoff return score off a trick play, and manhandled their opponents in the trenches.
"Everything has been going great," said senior captain Justin Bruhm, who has had a standout season in the Tiger secondary. "Everyone is doing whatever we can to make the most of this season, especially us seniors."
"For a while it looked like we might not have this senior season, so we're definitely trying to make the most of what we have," another captain, dominant tackle Jack Wile, noted. "Right now, that means focusing on Lynnfield. What we've done doesn't matter; it's all about Friday's game."
As many coaches are wont to do, Fessette was teaching as much as coaching at practice earlier this week, using not only his words to convey his message but also demonstrating how he wanted certain plays run. Whether it was getting in a three-point stance, showing how he wanted the buck sweep executed or running 5-yards out, visual learning is something that's been a staple of his in this pandemic-influenced season.
That's been ramped up as he and his coaches have tweaked alignments on both sides of the ball. Ipswich has, like every other team, used tools such as Zoom and Hudl away from the field to communicate with their players and show them examples of what they're looking for. Fessette keeps it light while also making sure his players remain sharp by throwing Ipswich football-related trivia at his players during these video sessions.
"Our goal," said the sixth-year head coach, "is to continue to play the game the right way and work hard to help prepare us for the real world. (We've) tried to build a football family."
This year's Tiger family is led defensively Cole Terry and fellow senior Zach McCormick, with Chase Huntley, junior Charlie Henderson and Aiden Arnold as the outside backers. David Lonergan, Bruhm ("he's been outstanding," said Fessette), Henry Wright and Cade McAdams patrol the secondary, while Yanakakis plays the nose in between ends Tony Parro and 6-foot-5, 238-pound senior standout Nikhil Walker.
Walker, who has been triple-teamed at times this season yet still succeeds because of his exceptional speed and natural strength, will do a post-graduate year at Bridgton Academy in Maine beginning in the fall. He's a player, said Fessette, who has Division 1-AA college potential.
"The sky's the limit for Nikhil," said Fessette, who still talks often to, and picks the brain of, legendary Ipswich High football coach Jack Welch, still sharp as ever at age 88.
Offensively, Terry ("a standout for us the last three seasons" said Fessette), along with Huntley and Lonergan, form a three-pronged running attack in the IHS backfield. Others such as senior Malcolm MacDonald and Wright are also capable of lugging the leather. The Tigers are averaging over 7.1 yards per run and 223 ground yards per game, balanced between Huntley (266 yards, 2 TDs), Terry (202 yards, 3 TDs) and Lonergan (124 yards, 2 TDs).
Arnold, the team's quarterback, has been called upon to complete just three passes this season; one of those, however, was a 22-touchdown toss to Walker, the tight end, last week in Newburyport.
Wile and Aidan Lewis are the offensive tackles, lining up next to guards Jack Gillis and Joe Parro. Seniors Nathan Stevens and Jackson DeGrappo rotate almost every play at center, making sure the Tigers always have someone fresh in the trenches.
"Those guys do such a good job," said Terry, who'll play college ball at Mass. Maritime Academy. "They're always opening the holes we need and help us move the ball (consistently)."
Lynnfield has been just as successful as the Tigers this season, going unbeaten in its four contests while allowing just 35 points total. Both squads are also senior-heavy, with its upperclassmen carrying the torch to victory.
Unlike Ipswich with is preferred ground-and-pound style, the Pioneers throw the ball all over the field to produce offense. Quarterback Austin Sutera has a lot of options when he drops back to pass, including Jack Ford, Blake Peters and Bakari Mitchell. Defensively, Lynnfield looks towards standouts such as middle linebacker D.J. Capachietti or defensive back Spencer Riley to make stops and get turnovers.
"They're a really good team," said Wile. "You look at guys like No. 5 (Capachietti) or 85 (Ford) on film and realize how talented they are. We have to raise our games up and meet the challenge they bring."
Fessette, who doesn't like playing 1-on-1 defensively, believes it'll come down to getting the matchups he's looking for and his players understanding the concepts of what they're trying to do accomplish.
"It's about the little things you can control," he said. "Is everyone running to the football? Is everyone lined up properly? Is everyone moving to their destination to make a play, and if they don't make the play will the second or third guy behind them be able to make it? If we can do those things, we'll be in good shape."
