Past and future teammates connected for St. John's Prep senior Matt Duchemin when the Jack Grinold Eastern Mass. chapter of the National Football Foundation announced its 45th annual scholar athlete honorees.
Duchemin was joined among the 33 players selected by his Eagles teammate Matt Crowley, with whom he won two Division 1 Super Bowls, and by future Holy Cross teammate Joe Rivers of Bishop Fenwick.
Players are chosen based on their success both on the field as well as in the classroom and in the community.
-- Matt Williams