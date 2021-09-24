AREA LEADERS Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
1. J. Guy, SJP 42 301 3
2. D. Longeran, Ips. 20 243 2
3. M. Nadworny, Masco. 31 240 4
4. S. Woods, Fenwick 18 172 1
4. S. Nadworny, Masco. 19 172 1
6. H. Wright, Ips. 21 171 1
7. X. Bascon, Swamp. 22 158 4
8. T. Irizarry, Fenwick 21 156 4
9. M. Richardson, Masco. 13 152 2
10. J. DelValle, Salem 26 138 1
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. J. Perry, SJP 35-53 565 9
2. S. Lynch, Peabody 39-65 542 5
3. T. Voisine, Danvers 14-22 340 3
4. J. Robertson, Marb. 25-36 329 5
5. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 17-39 326 3
6. S. Woods, Fenwick 22-25 312 4
7. C. O’Brien, Swamp. 16-25 283 3
8. M. Richardson, Masco. 14-22 268 2
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 13 295 5
2. D. Barrett, Peabody 12 268 4
3. J. Dalaney, SJP 10 206 5
4. S. Patrick, SJP 10 195 1
5. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 5 165 1
6. J. OFurie, SJP 10 154 3
7. C. Faraca, Fenwick 9 140 3
8. O. Barrett, Masco. 5 114 1
9. C. Cronin, Marb. 11 113 2
10. E. Batista, Peabody 6 94 1
BY THE NUMBERS
7: Number of North Shore QB’s who have thrown six or more touchdown passes in a single game, as St. John’s Prep’s Jack Perry did last week to tie an Eagles single game record. They are:
QB,School TDs Oppo./Year
Colton Fahey, Pingree 7 Dexter/2019
Kyle Beatrice, Swamp. 6 Beverly/2002
John Cassidy, Swamp. 6 Revere/2005
O. Eberth, SJP 6 CM/2014
Bret Kidik, Fenwick 6 AW/2010
B. Oliver, Pingree 6 Dexter/2010
The following players have also thrown five TD passes in a game
Bishop Fenwick: Cory Bright, Chrys Wilson
Essex Tech: David St. Pierre
Marblehead: Ian Maag
Pingree: Griffin Beal
SJP: Matt Crowley
Swampscott: Graham Inzana, Colin Frary, Matt Barbuzzi, Chris Cameron
GAMES TO WATCH
North Andover (1-1) vs. Marblehead (2-0) at Piper Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners of 10 in a row, the Magicians dropped 54 points on Lynn Classical last week and seemingly haven’t even kicked their offense into high gear yet. The Scarlet Knights, a Super Bowl champion three years ago, present a challenge with QB Jack O’Connell coming off a big game in a win over Beverly.
Beverly (1-1) vs. Peabody (1-1) at Coley Lee Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: Neither of these teams wants to fall under .500 after optimistic Week 1 wins and Week 2 setbacks, but someone will in this anticipated NEC crossover clash. They’re coming at it offensively from different places: The Panthers want to run the ball and the Tanners want to throw it. Both teams are dangerous in the kick return game, too, an X-factor that could decide this one.
Reading (2-0) vs. Danvers (2-0) at Dr. Deering Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.: A battle of unbeatens that will surely test the Falcons with the Rockets being indisputably a top five team in Eastern Mass. Danvers’ new look offense has been very dangerous thus far both on the ground and through the air, but this will be most physical and fast defense they’ll face all season (except, perhaps, for Marblehead’s).
Amesbury (1-0) vs. Hamilton-Wenham (2-0) at H-W, Saturday, 1 p.m.: Another battle of unbeatens sees the Generals open Cape Ann League play looking to carry on a home win streak that now stretches nearly 25 months. The Generals have been very stringy on D so far but will have to take a disciplined approach against the Indians’ tight formations and angle blocking schemes.
Don’t forget to follow all the weekend action on Twitter @salemnewssports as well as our individual accounts from various games: @PhilStacey_SN, @MattWilliams_SN, @NickGiannino_SN and @JeanDePlacidoSN