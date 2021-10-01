AREA LEADERS Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 48 408 5
2. A. Sullivan, Beverly 22 335 5
3. M. Nadworny, Masco 41 320 5
4. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 32 297 2
5. X. Bascon, Swampscott 33 295 8
6. J. DelValle, Salem 41 283 2
7. S. Nadworny, Masco 26 249 2
8. H. Wright, Ipswich 34 234 1
9. J. Irvine, Beverly 31 229 2
10. S. Woods, Fenwick 28 224 1
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. S. Lynch, Peabody 59-102 751 8
2. J. Perry, St. John’s 39-57 632 10
3. J. Robertson, Marblehead 39-53 551 9
4. T. Voisine, Danvers 27-53 534 3
5. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 32-66 533 5
6. S. Woods, Fenwick 33-45 503 6
7. C. O’Brien, Swampscott 24-38 454 6
8. M. Richardson, Masco. 18-33 324 2
9. M. Ready, Salem 20-40 256 4
10. P. Heim, Beverly 14-24 227 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 17 361 6
2. J. Delany, St. John’s 16 308 6
3. D. Barrett, Peabody 16 301 4
4. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 14 235 5
5. S. Patrick, St. John’s 11 233 1
6. J. Doody, Marblehead 12 227 4
7. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 7 207 1
8. J. Romans, Fenwick 8 204 2
9. E. Batista, Peabody 11 153 3
10. E. Burns, Swampscott 6 143 2
BY THE NUMBERS39: Number of career touchdown passes by Marblehead’s Josh Robertson, including nine TD tosses in three games so far this season. He’s already the career TD passing leader for the Magicians, and one more will jolt him into elite North Shore company. Here’s a look at the all-time career TD passing leaders from The Salem News coverage area:
Name, School TDs
1. Kyle Beatrice, Swampscott 75
2. Griffin Beal, Pingree 71
3. David St. Pierre, North Shore 63
4. Colin Frary, Swampscott 60
5. Graham Inzana, Swampscott 54
6. Matt Crowley, St. John’s Prep 49
7. Mike Walsh, Swampscott 46
8. Billy Whelan, Ham-Wenham 44
9. Brendan Oliver, Pingree 40
GAMES TO WATCH
Hamilton-Wenham (3-0) vs. Pentucket (2-1) at Trinity Stadium, Haverhill, Friday at 6 p.m.: The Generals have scored just 40 points in three games thus far, but have shut it down defensively to remain unbeaten thus far. They haven’t allowed more than one touchdown in any game. Cape Ann League rival Pentucket will have the luxury of hosting a game on the turf at Trinity Stadium as it looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season last week, a shutout defeat at the hands of North Reading.
Gloucester (0-3) at Salem (2-1) at Bertram Field, Friday at 7 p.m.: The Witches are riding high, having won their last two games over Martha’s Vineyard and Greater Lawrence. Gloucester, meanwhile, has dropped each of its first three games and is desperately looking to break into the win column. On a broader note, it’s been nearly 22 years (since Nov. 1999) since Salem beat Gloucester on the gridiron; the Fishermen have won 18 straight contests, including 11 by shutout.
Beverly (2-1) at Masconomet (3-0) at Walt Roberts Field, Boxford, Friday at 7 p.m.: Beverly is coming off an upset road win against Peabody where they hung 55 points on the Tanners — quite the bounce back performance after being shut out at North Andover the previous week. The unbeaten Chieftains will certainly provide a tough test, however, having outscored their opponents 101-46 in three games thus far.
St. Mary’s Lynn (3-0) at Bishop Fenwick (3-0) at Donaldson Field, Peabody, Friday at 7 p.m.: A rivalry game at its finest: two unbeaten teams looking to claim their stake at the top of the Catholic Central League. St. Mary’s has scored at least 28 points in all three wins (including a 62-point outburst against Bellingham), while Fenwick’s Jason Romans has provided a serious boost for a Crusaders’ offense that’s been revamped in 2021.
