AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, Team Att. Yards TD
1. H. Wright, Ipswich 52 369 3
2. D. Ozuna, Salem 37 313 3
3. D. Aliberti, St. John’s 26 252 3
4. M. McGowan, Ipswich 33 194 3
5. T. Irizarry, Fenwick 26 185 5
6. M. Pinto, Beverly 46 170 0
7. W. Shannon, Masco. 25 165 2
8. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 33 161 5
9. J. Codispoti, Swamp. 39 158 1
10. M. Richardson, Masco. 21 145 3
Passing
Player, Team PC-PA. Yards TD
1. M. O’Neill, Marblehead 51-74 672 9
2. S. Lynch, Peabody 41-63 636 10
3. B. Leaman, Fenwick 25-41 452 4
4. A. Driscoll, St. John’s 25-56 435 6
5. M. Richardson, Masco. 28-44 380 4
6. C. Grimes, Salem 26-41 352 7
7. T. Voisine, Danvers 28-72 341 4
8. Z. Ryan, Swampscott 34-54 315 2
Receiving
Player, Team Rec. Yards TD
1. E. Batista, Peabody 14 525 4
2. J. OFurie, St. John’s 15 250 2
3. C. Cronin, Marblehead 13 249 3
4. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 12 205 4
5. C. Holden, Essex Tech 4 159 2
6. J. Aguero, St. John’s 8 154 3
7. P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 11 154 2
8. O. Barrett, Masco. 10 146 4
9. C. Ferragamo, Swampscott 18 139 0
10. M. Sopp, Beverly 12 135 0
Does not include Thursday’s game
BY THE NUMBERS
1,097 : Days since Pingree’s last loss, on September 28, 2019. That’s the longest span in the state despite Marblehead (23) and Catholic Memorial (19) having winning streaks longer than Pingree’s 17, because the Highlanders didn’t have a Fall 2 season in 2021. Here’s a look at the number of days since the last loss for some of the North Shore’s squads:
Team Days since a loss
Pingree 1,097
Marblehead 1,048
Peabody 356
Manch. Essex 322
Bp. Fenwick 314
St. Mary’s Lynn 314
Salem 307
St. John’s Prep 14
Masconomet 14
GAMES TO WATCH
Peabody (3-0) vs. Marblehead (3-0), Friday at Piper Field, 6:30 p.m.: One of the state’s four longest win streaks ends tonight: Either Marblehead’s 23 in a row or Peabody’s nine. There are a lot of juicy matchups in this one: Peabody’s Eli Batista against Marblehead’s Connor Cronin both offensively and defensively; the punt coverages on both sides preventing short fields; and both run defenses have been better than advertised, so will either side be able to control the clock or will an all-out shootout? This is the NEC’s marquee matchup for 2022.
Salem (3-0) vs. Gloucester (1-2), Friday at Newell Stadium, 6:30 p.m.: A year ago, Salem got its first win over Gloucester since 1999 ... and now they look for their first win at Newell Stadium since that fabled ‘99 classic. No doubt the Fishermen will have revenge on their minds, but the Witches are coming in with a high-powered passing game led by quarterback Corey Grimes and a punishing rushing attack led by Devante Ozuna. Salem wants to show last year’s Bertram Field W was no fluke.
Bishop Fenwick (3-0) vs. St. Mary’s Lynn (3-0), Friday at Manning Field, 7:30 p.m.: The most intense rivalry in the Catholic Central League — and one of the most intense in the state — returns in a battle of unbeatens. Last year, the Spartans won an overtime classic after dropping the previous two by a combined 80-0 score. Led by versatile and explosive Dave Brown, St. Mary’s will hope to limit a dangerous Fenwick offense that includes QB Bryce Leaman, WR/RB Costa Beechin and RB Troy Irizarry.
Masconomet (1-2) vs. Beverly (0-3), Saturday at Hurd Stadium, 2 p.m.: Last week was a “get right game” for the Chieftains, and the host Panthers need one of those in the worst way. Beverly will need to limit mistakes, avoid turnovers and manufacture points against a Masco team that’ll be thinking playoffs if it can climb back to .500 in its NEC opener. Keeping QB Matt Richardson from breaking contain and either scampering for big yards or throwing on the run will be paramount for the hosts.