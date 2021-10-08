AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 63 520 7
2. M. Nadworny, Masco 62 497 7
3. A. Sullivan, Beverly 33 374 6
4. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 45 373 2
5. H. Wright, Ipswich 44 352 2
6. S. Nadworny, Masco 41 351 4
7. X. Bascon, Swampscott 50 329 10
8. J. DelValle, Salem 51 321 3
9. G. Percy, Marblehead 37 276 4
10. S. Woods, Fenwick 40 254 2
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. S. Lynch, Peabody 72-131 937 10
2. J. Perry, St. John’s 48-69 889 13
3. C. O’Brien, Swampscott 41-65 750 10
4. J. Robertson, Marblehead 52-73 737 11
5. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 46-90 730 6
6. S. Woods, Fenwick 42-62 678 8
7. T. Voisine, Danvers 30-59 615 4
8. M. Richardson, Masco 22-41 375 2
9. M. Ready, Salem 26-53 361 4
10. P. Heim, Beverly 20-39 309 3
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 24 470 7
2. J. Delaney, St. John’s 19 392 7
3. S. Patrick, St. John’s 15 375 3
4. D. Barrett, Peabody 18 319 4
5. J. Doody, Marblehead 14 273 5
6. J. Romans, Fenwick 14 261 3
7. E. Burns, Swampscott 10 243 3
8. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 15 236 5
9. E. Batista, Peabody 15 235 4
10. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 8 222 1
BY THE NUMBERS
1,282: Total number of games coached by the area’s 13 head football coaches going into this week’s contests. Leading the way is Hamilton-Wenham’s Jim Pugh, whose first season as a head coach was back in 1989 at Masconomet. He’s been at the helm of a team for 341 contests (287 at Masco, 54 at H-W). Here’s the breakdown for each coach in our region, with their number of games as a head coach and win-loss mark:
Coach, School(s) Games Total W-L
1. Jim Pugh, Masco/HW 341 211-130
2. Dave Woods, Fenwick 260 177-83
3. Jim Rudloff, Marblehead 135 107-28
4. Mark Bettencourt, Peabody 87 43-44
5. Brian St. Pierre, St. John’s 79 56-23
6. Matt Bouchard, Salem 77 21-56
7. Gavin Monagle, Masconomet 65 33-32
8. Bob Serino, Swampscott 64 39-25
9. Jeff Hutton, Manch/Beverly 61 31-30
10. Ryan Nolan, Danvers 45 29-16
11. Dan Connors, Essex Tech 44 10-34
12. Mike Flynn, Pingree 20 17-2-1
13. Zack Lamkin, Ipswich 4 0-4
GAMES TO WATCH
Marblehead (4-0) at Masconomet (4-0) Friday at Walt Roberts Field, Boxford (7 p.m.): One might’ve expected the defending Northeastern Conference champions from Marblehead to be unbeaten heading into this contest, but most pigskin prognosticators certainly didn’t see the hosts Chieftains also without a blemish four games into the 2021 campaign. Whether or not they can keep it going against a high octane Magicians’ squad that piles up points offensively while also playing a swarming defenses will, obviously, be their biggest test to date.
Swampscott (4-0) at Peabody (1-3) Friday at Coley Lee Field, Peabody (7 p.m.): Based purely on their records, this shouldn’t be much of a contest, right? The host Tanners would beg to differ ... although they’ve got to find a way to tighten up defensively, having given up a combined 125 points the last three weeks. That’s certainly not a recipe for success against a Big Blue squad that is averaging a shade under 40 points a night. If the visitors approach those numbers again, it’s a good bet they’ll remain unbeaten.
Danvers (3-1) at Beverly (2-2) Friday at Frank Forti Field, Beverly (7:15 p.m.): The Panthers and Falcons have had some terrific battles over the last decade-plus, including a pair of games during the recent Fall 2 campaign (each team won once). This contest, played under temporary lights rented for a rare BHS home night game, shouldn’t deviate from that narrative. Danvers will want to dictate the tempo offensively and keep Beverly’s weapons from hitting big gainers; the Orange-and-Black must prevent the visitors from wearing them down physically.
Lynnfield (2-1) at Hamilton-Wenham (3-1) Saturday at Hamilton (2:30 p.m.): Still looking for some consistent offensive balance, the Generals return home after suffering their first loss of the season looking to turn things around. Can they do so against a Pioneers’ squad that is fresh off of crushing a strong Newburyport club (34-6). Hamilton-Wenham must stay with their defensive assignments and take advantage of any offensive chances it’s given.
