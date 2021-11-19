AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. X. Bascon, Swampscott 166 1,230 20
2. A. Sullivan, Beverly 101 964 11
3. H. Wright, Ipswich 134 915 6
4. C. Domoracki, Ham-Wen 170 908 17
5. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 122 820 4
6. J. Guy, St. John’s 95 721 8
7. C. Browne, St. John’s 97 718 7
8. M. Nadworny, Masco 96 705 11
9. J. Irvine, Beverly 102 659 8
10. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 126 618 9
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. J. Perry, St. John’s 120-194 2,186 30
2. S. Lynch, Peabody 159-261 2,151 27
3. J. Robertson, Marblehead 127-175 1,823 22
4. S. Woods, Fenwick 120-169 1,752 26
5. C. O’Brien, Swampscott 87-141 1,492 17
6. T. Voisine, Danvers 63-147 1,040 8
7. M. Richardson, Masco 73-142 977 8
8. H. Weidman, Pingree 70-94 968 20
9. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 54-88 947 11
10. P. Heim, Beverly 55-111 905 11
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. J. Romans, Fenwick 54 902 15
2. J. Delaney, St. John’s 43 860 12
3. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 35 730 10
4. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 38 727 12
5. S. Patrick, St. John’s 41 721 8
6. C. Faraca, Fenwick 42 612 8
7. E. Batista, Peabody 38 603 9
8. P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 36 600 7
9. D. Barrett, Peabody 38 597 9
T10. C. Colby, Pingree 29 576 8
T10. C. Cronin, Marblehead 50 576 4
BY THE NUMBERS
22.48: Average yards per catch for Marblehead senior wideout James Doody, the best mark in the area. Here are the top dozen players in The Salem News coverage area in terms of yards per catch (YPC) this fall:
Player, School Rec. Yds YPC
1. J. Doody, Marblehead 25 562 22.48
2. X. Bascon, Swampscott 23 490 21.30
3. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 35 730 20.86
4. J. Delaney, St. John’s 43 860 20.00
5. C. Colby, Pingree 29 576 19.86
6. E. Burns, Swampscott 29 574 19.79
7. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 38 727 19.13
8. M. Nordin, Ham-Wenham 23 413 17.96
9. S. Patrick, St. John’s 41 727 17.58
10. J. Romans, Fenwick 54 902 16.70
11. P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 36 600 16.66
12. O. Barrett, Masconomet 24 405 16.58
GAMES TO WATCH
Bishop Fenwick (8-2) vs. Swampscott 10-0) at Manning Field in Lynn, Friday at 7 p.m.: A battle of local titans that North Shore football fans were hoping to see when the Division 5 playoffs were released will happen when the unbeaten Big Blue take on the Crusaders. Both squads have plenty of playoff experience, with players on both squads having played in their respective 2019 Super Bowls. The defenses will decide this one: can Fenwick slow down an offense that’s averaging 34 points and 326 yards per game, led by dynamic tailback Xaviah Bascon? Can the Big Blue slow down Fenwick’s own high powered offense (338 points, 2 less than Swampscott) and that averages 363 yards a game? A Super Bowl berth awaits the winner.
St. John’s Prep (8-2) vs. Central Catholic (9-1) at Cawley Stadium in Lowell, Friday at 7 p.m.: There is but one blemish on Central Catholic’s otherwise stellar record this fall, but it’s a notable one: St. John’s Prep crushed the Raiders, 49-14, back on Week 2. You’d better believe the Lawrence parochial school has been patiently waiting for a rematch ever since that setback two months ago. Scoring isn’t a problem for the Eagles — they’ve scored 39 or more points seven different times, including last week’s 57-20 playoff beatdown of Wachusett — and average nearly 38 points each contest, but the defense (216 PA) must rise up and play their best game since ... well, Week 2 to advance to their third straight Division 1 Super Bowl.
Canterbury (7-1) at Pingree (8-0) at Pingree turf field, Saturday at 1 p.m.: A dramatic last-second victory, in which quarterback Hudson Weidman found fellow sophomore Chris Colby for a 29-yard scoring pass with eight ticks left on the clock, gave the Highlanders an unbeaten regular season. But they aren’t satisfied; they want to finish unbeaten and win their second straight prep school Bowl crown (playing in one for the third straight season, dating back to 2018). The visiting Saints will make the trip up from New Milford, Conn. riding a 6-game winning streak since a Week 2 loss to Proctor (19-17). Pingree, which has given up single digits in five of its eight contests, will again turn to its defense in this title tilt.
Marblehead (9-0) vs. Westfield (8-1) at Shrewsbury High, Saturday at 3 p.m.: Few pigskin prognosticators are surprised to see the Magicians in the Division 3 state semifinals; the top seed has taken care of business in the first two rounds with identical 21-7 wins. Now they face a fifth seeded Bombers squad that has allowed just six points in back-to-back postseason contests, including a 21-6 upset at host Plymouth North last weekend. In its first games outside of the Northeastern Conference this fall, Marblehead has given up just 42 points ... and you get the feeling they’re due to have a breakout game offensively as it aims for its first Super Bowl appearance since 2016.
