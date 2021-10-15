AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 83 667 8
2. M. Nadworny, Masconomet. 74 571 8
3. X. Bascon, Swampscott 70 508 11
4. A. Sullivan, Beverly 44 475 7
5. H. Wright, Ipswich 60 459 2
6. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 57 440 3
7. S. Nadworny, Masconomet. 51 371 4
8. J. Irvine, Beverly 52 364 2
9. H. Weidman, Pingree 41 357 4
10. J. Del Valle, Salem 61 352 3
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. J. Perry, St. John’s 59-95 1,190 13
2. S. Lynch, Peabody 84-154 1,066 13
3. J. Robertson, Marblehead. 65-94 895 12
4. S. Woods, Bp. Fenwick 63-87 851 12
5. C. O’Brien, Swampscott 50-80 830 11
6. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 46-90 730 6
7. T. Voisine, Danvers 32-65 649 4
8. M. Richardson, Masco 34-62 578 4
9. M. Ready, Salem 37-72 508 5
10. H. Wediman, Pingree 41-47 467 9
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 28 558 7
2. J. OFurie, St. John’s 21 455 8
3. J. Delaney, St. John’s 22 432 8
4. S. Patrick, St. John’s 17 417 4
5. J. Romans, Bp. Fenwick 22 351 5
6. D. Barrett, Peabody 20 349 5
7. J. Doody, Marblehead 16 302 5
8. E. Burns, Swampscott 15 293 4
9. E. Batista, Peabody 18 271 4
10. C. Cronin, Marblehead 25 268 3
BY THE NUMBERS
14: Maximum margin of victory for points in the new formula being used to seed the MIAA’s high school football playoffs this season. Here’s a look at the average margin of victory and number of wins by 14+ points among local squads:
Team Wins 14+wins Avg.
Marblehead 5 4 24.4
St. John’s Prep 5 4 24.0
Swampscott 5 3 22.6
Fenwick 4 4 28.5
Masconomet 4 1 14.0
Ham-Wenham 4 1 12.0
Salem 4 1 8.75
Danvers 3 3 29.0
Beverly 3 2 19.33
Essex Tech 1 1 23.0
Peabody 1 1 21.0
GAMES TO WATCH
Catholic Memorial (5-0) at St. John’s Prep (5-0), Friday at Glatz Field, 6 p.m.: A battle of unbeatens, a rematch of the two most recent Division 1 Super Bowls, a clash of two of the best five teams in the state ... the billing for this bout belongs at the top. Can the Eagles slow down CM’s elite speed and pinball-like offense? Do the Knights have enough depth in the secondary to cover all three of the Prep’s tremendous receiving threats? Could James Guy be a clock-controlling X-factor in the running game? All eyes in the state are on the Prep’s campus Friday.
Danvers (3-2) vs. Swampscott (5-0) at Blocksidge Field, Friday at 7 p.m.: The Big Blue are coming off an impressive win over Peabody in which they showed off clutch plays at the end of both halves. The Falcons enter coming off a tough road loss to rival Beverly, and now go back on the road at Blocksidge. Two years ago these teams played a one-point thriller in a rainstorm, and Fall 2’s scheduled meeting was cancelled. Expect another closely contested ballgame.
Salem (4-1) vs. Masconomet (4-1) at Walt Roberts Field, Friday at 7 p.m.: It’s the last Northeastern Conference crossover clash for the Witches before they play two South/Lynch Division games to try to sew up a possible title or playoff berth. The host Chieftains, meanwhile, are smarting after a home loss to Marblehead. Both teams like to run the ball and hit hard, and Masco’s Fall 2 win this past spring was closer than the final score suggested. This could be a sneaky good game.
Marblehead (5-0) vs. Beverly (3-2) at Hurd Stadium, Saturday at 10 a.m.: An early morning start as the Panthers take to the grass at Hurd for only the second time this year (they won 33-0 over Haverhill the other time in Week 1). Marblehead, meanwhile, wants to wake up early and extend its 13-game winning streak. The battle in the trenches between these sides is always worth the price of admission; the Magicians showed some vulnerability against the run in the close call with Masconomet, something Beverly will no doubt try to key on.
Don’t forget to follow all the weekend action on Twitter @salemnewssports as well as our individual accounts from various games: @PhilStacey_SN, @MattWilliams_SN, @NickGiannino_SN, @JeanDePlacidoSN, and @bscooper60.